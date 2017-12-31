Blue Valley Ban Corp. Announces First Quarter 2018 Operating Results

Blue Valley Ban Corp. (OTCQX: BVBC) (the "Company) today reported
consolidated earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 of $1.5
million, compared to $902,000 for the comparable period ended March 31,
2017. Earnings per common share increased to $0.27 for the quarter ended
March 31, 2018, compared to $0.17 for the comparable period ended March
31, 2017. Numerous key aspects of the operating results and financial
condition for the Company reflected positive trends and results as of
and during the period ended March 31, 2018.
Robert D. Regnier, Chairman and CEO of Blue Valley Ban Corp., commented,
"Growth in earning assets, the restructuring of our funding base with
the elimination of all brokered deposits and FHLBank advances, growth of
relationship based core deposits, and the reduction of nearly all of our
non-performing assets over the past five years is beginning to be
realized in our reported earnings as presented for the first quarter of
2018. We remain committed to continued future prudent growth and
improved operational efficiency.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, net interest income increased
$526,000, or 9.9%, and the Companys non-interest income increased by
$8,000, or 0.7%, compared to the prior year period. For the quarter
ended March 31, 2018, the Companys non-interest expense declined by
$343,000, or 6.8%, compared to the prior year period.
As a result of the volume and composition of loan growth and other
factors used to determine the level of the allowance for loan losses,
the Company recorded a $300,000 provision for loan loss for the quarter
ended March 31, 2018, compared to no provision recorded during the same
period in the prior year. The Companys ratio of total reserves to
non-accrual loans was approximately 551% as of March 31, 2018, which
exceeds the most recent Uniform Bank Performance Report (UBPR) peer
group ratio of 438%. At March 31, 2018, the Banks ratio of
nonperforming loans to total loans for the Companys subsidiary, Bank of
Blue Valley, was 0.20%, which compares favorably with the most recent
UBPR peer group ratio of 0.66%.
About Blue Valley Ban Corp.
Blue Valley Ban Corp. is a bank holding company that, through its
subsidiaries, provides banking services to closely-held businesses,
their owners, professionals and individuals in Johnson County, Kansas.
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The
Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the
safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and is including this
statement for purposes of those safe harbor provisions.
Forward-looking
statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future
plans, strategies and expectations of the Company, can generally be
identified by use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "can,"
"continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan,"
"potential," "predict," "project," "should,"
or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.
The
Company is unable to predict the actual results of its future plans or
strategies with certainty.
Factors which could have a material
adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company
include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in market rates of
interest and loan and deposit pricing; inability to maintain or increase
deposit base and secure adequate funding; a continued deterioration of
general economic conditions or the demand for housing in the Company's
market areas; legislative or regulatory changes; regulatory action;
continued adverse developments in the Company's loan or investment
portfolio; any inability to obtain funding on favorable terms; the
Companys non-payment on Trust Preferred Securities or other debt; the
loss of key personnel; significant increases in competition; potential
unfavorable actions from rating agencies; potential unfavorable results
of litigation to which the Company may become a party, and the possible
dilutive effect of potential acquisitions or expansions.
These
risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating
forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on
such statements.
We operate in a very competitive and rapidly
changing environment.
New risks emerge from time to time, and it
is not possible for us to predict all risk factors.
Nor can we
address the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which
any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to
differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
|
|
Blue Valley Ban Corp.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
|
$
|
13,622
|
|
|
$
|
9,394
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|
|
|
|
24,382
|
|
|
|
4,150
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
38,004
|
|
|
|
13,544
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Available-for-sale securities
|
|
|
|
100,955
|
|
|
|
103,130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,857 and $5,535
in
2018 and 2017, respectively
|
|
|
|
532,569
|
|
|
|
529,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
12,122
|
|
|
|
12,322
|
Bank-owned real estate held for sale, net
|
|
|
|
5,915
|
|
|
|
5,915
|
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net
|
|
|
|
1,215
|
|
|
|
2,252
|
Interest receivable
|
|
|
|
1,851
|
|
|
|
1,888
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
7,721
|
|
|
|
7,755
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
7,681
|
|
|
|
7,531
|
FHLBank stock, Federal Reserve Bank stock,
and other
securities
|
|
|
|
3,946
|
|
|
|
3,888
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
711,979
|
|
|
$
|
687,490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blue Valley Ban Corp.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand
|
|
|
$
|
151,565
|
|
|
|
$
|
152,052
|
|
Savings, NOW and money market
|
|
|
|
333,497
|
|
|
|
|
315,553
|
|
Time
|
|
|
|
114,436
|
|
|
|
|
101,240
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
|
599,498
|
|
|
|
|
568,845
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
31,683
|
|
|
|
|
37,202
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
32,542
|
|
|
|
|
32,802
|
|
Interest payable and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,018
|
|
|
|
|
2,392
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
665,741
|
|
|
|
|
641,241
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $1 par value, convertible to common stock;
pari
passu with common stock upon liquidation; authorized
1,000,000
shares; issued and outstanding
2018 471,979 shares; 2017
471,979 shares
|
|
|
|
472
|
|
|
|
|
472
|
|
Common stock, par value $1 per share;
authorized 15,000,000
shares; issued and outstanding
2018 5,663,823 shares; 2017
5,677,865 shares
|
|
|
|
5,664
|
|
|
|
|
5,678
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
32,122
|
|
|
|
|
32,108
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
12,400
|
|
|
|
|
10,941
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income loss, net of income
tax
credit of $(1,594) in 2018 and $(1,091) in 2017
|
|
|
|
(4,420
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,950
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
46,238
|
|
|
|
|
46,249
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
$
|
711,979
|
|
|
|
$
|
687,490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blue Valley Ban Corp.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
|
$
|
6,253
|
|
|
$
|
5,577
|
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
15
|
Available-for-sale securities
|
|
|
|
509
|
|
|
|
540
|
Dividends on FHLBank and Federal Reserve Bank Stock
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
14
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
|
6,787
|
|
|
|
6,146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
59
|
Savings and money market deposit accounts
|
|
|
|
193
|
|
|
|
116
|
Other time deposits
|
|
|
|
285
|
|
|
|
203
|
Federal funds purchased and other interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
17
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
|
438
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
|
948
|
|
|
|
833
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
5,839
|
|
|
|
5,313
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
|
|
|
5,539
|
|
|
|
5,313
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service fees
|
|
|
|
788
|
|
|
|
867
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
|
284
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
|
|
1,159
|
|
|
|
1,151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
|
2,701
|
|
|
|
2,729
|
Net occupancy expense
|
|
|
|
683
|
|
|
|
648
|
Foreclosed assets expense
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
208
|
Other operating expense
|
|
|
|
1,228
|
|
|
|
1,448
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
|
|
4,690
|
|
|
|
5,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
|
2,008
|
|
|
|
1,431
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
|
538
|
|
|
|
529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
|
$
|
1,470
|
|
|
$
|
902
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
