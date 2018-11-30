Blue Valley Ban Corp. Announces First Quarter 2019 Operating Results

Blue Valley Ban Corp. (OTCQX: BVBC) (the "Company) ("BVBC) today
reported consolidated earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 of
$2,153,000 compared to $1,470,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.
Earnings per common share increased to $0.37 for the quarter ended March
31, 2019, compared to $0.27 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Key
aspects of the operating results and financial condition of the Company
reflected positive trends as of and for the three-month period ended
March 31, 2019.
On January 16, 2019, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of
Merger (the "Merger) pursuant to which the Company will be acquired by
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ("Heartland). The Merger is expected to
close in the second quarter of 2019.
Robert D. Regnier, Chairman and CEO of Blue Valley Ban Corp., commented,
"We had a great start to the year with a significant increase in
earnings over the prior year. Our base of earning assets and our strong
depositor relationships are driving results. Our focus continues to be
on providing superior service and products to help our customers
succeed. If our customers are successful, we will continue to be
successful.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, net interest income increased
$526,000, or 9.0%, compared to the prior year period, primarily due to
increased loan interest income. The Companys non-interest income for
the quarter ended March 31, 2019 increased by $143,000, or 12.3%, and
the Companys non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2019
increased by $138,000, or 2.9%, each as compared to the prior year
period.
As a result of the volume and composition of loan growth and other
factors used to determine the level of the allowance for loan losses,
the Company did not record a provision for loan loss for the quarter
ended March 31, 2019, compared to a provision of $300,000 recorded
during the same period in the prior year. The Companys ratio of total
reserves to non-accrual loans was approximately 1,342% as of March 31,
2019, which exceeds the most recent Uniform Bank Performance Report
(UBPR) peer group ratio of 505%. At March 31, 2019, the Companys ratio
of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.08%, which compares
favorably with the most recent UBPR peer group ratio of 0.62%.
About Blue Valley Ban Corp.
Blue Valley Ban Corp. is a bank holding company that, through its
subsidiaries, provides banking services to closely-held businesses,
their owners, professionals and individuals in Johnson County, Kansas.
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The
Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the
safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and is including this
statement for purposes of those safe harbor provisions.
Forward-looking
statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future
plans, strategies and expectations of the Company, can generally be
identified by use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "can,"
"continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan,"
"potential," "predict," "project," "should,"
or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.
The
Company is unable to predict the actual results of its future plans or
strategies with certainty.
Factors which could have a material
adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company
include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the Merger, the
ability to successfully and timely combine the two organizations in the
Merger; the ability to recognize the cost savings in the Merger; the
ability to obtain the shareholder approval necessary to complete the
Merger; fluctuations in market rates of interest and loan and deposit
pricing; inability to maintain or increase deposit base and secure
adequate funding; a continued deterioration of general economic
conditions or the demand for housing in the Company's market areas;
legislative or regulatory changes; regulatory action; continued adverse
developments in the Company's loan or investment portfolio; any
inability to obtain funding on favorable terms; the Companys
non-payment on Trust Preferred Securities or other debt; the loss of key
personnel; significant increases in competition; potential unfavorable
actions from rating agencies; potential unfavorable results of
litigation to which the Company may become a party, and the possible
dilutive effect of potential acquisitions or expansions.
These
risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating
forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on
such statements.
We operate in a very competitive and rapidly
changing environment.
New risks emerge from time to time, and it
is not possible for us to predict all risk factors.
Nor can we
address the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which
any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to
differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
All statements in this release, including forward-looking statements,
speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no
obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future
events, except as required by law.
Additional Information about the Merger and Where to Find It
Heartland filed with the SEC on March 4, 2019 a registration statement
on Form S-4 (as amended on April 8, 2019, the "Registration Statement)
to register the shares of Heartland common stock that will be issued to
BVBC shareholders in the proposed Merger, such Registration Statement
being declared effective by the Commission on April 9, 2019. The
Registration Statement includes a proxy statement/prospectus that is
being used to solicit proxies for a special meeting of the BVBC
shareholders at which the Merger will be considered (the "Proxy
Statement/Prospectus). The Proxy Statement/Prospectus was mailed to the
shareholders of the Company on April 10, 2019 and contains important
information about BVBC, Heartland and the Merger. All BVBC shareholders
are urged to read the Proxy Statement/Prospectus carefully. The
Registration Statement, the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and related
documentation are available at no charge at the SECs website (www.sec.gov),
BVBCs website (www.bankbv.com)
or by contacting Mark Fortino, Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of
BVBC.
BVBC and certain of the directors and executive officers of BVBC may be
deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the
shareholders of BVBC in connection with the Merger. Information about
the directors and executive officers of BVBC and their securities
holdings are included in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, as part of the
Registration Statement. Information about the directors and executive
officers of Heartland and their beneficial ownership of Heartland common
stock is set forth in the proxy statement for Heartlands 2019 Annual
Meeting of Stockholders, as filed with the SEC on Schedule 14A on April
5, 2019. Additional information regarding the interests in the Merger of
the BVBC directors and executive officers and other persons who may be
deemed participants in the transactions contemplated by the Merger
Agreement and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by
security holdings or otherwise, may be obtained by reading the Proxy
Statement/Prospectus and other relevant documents regarding the Merger
as filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as
described above.
|
|
Blue Valley Ban Corp.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
|
$
|
8,237
|
|
|
$
|
14,294
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|
|
|
|
1,641
|
|
|
|
1,841
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
9,878
|
|
|
|
16,135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Available-for-sale securities
|
|
|
|
107,512
|
|
|
|
104,965
|
Equity securities
|
|
|
|
583
|
|
|
|
576
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,224 and $6,171 in
2019 and 2018, respectively
|
|
|
|
557,853
|
|
|
|
555,102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
12,422
|
|
|
|
12,105
|
Bank-owned real estate held for sale, net
|
|
|
|
6,486
|
|
|
|
6,488
|
Interest receivable
|
|
|
|
2,085
|
|
|
|
2,298
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
4,885
|
|
|
|
6,267
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
8,280
|
|
|
|
8,210
|
FHLBank stock, Federal Reserve Bank stock, and other securities
|
|
|
|
4,434
|
|
|
|
5,538
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
714,418
|
|
|
$
|
717,684
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blue Valley Ban Corp.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand
|
|
|
$
|
162,470
|
|
|
|
$
|
152,887
|
|
Savings, NOW and money market
|
|
|
|
319,759
|
|
|
|
|
325,268
|
|
Time
|
|
|
|
104,921
|
|
|
|
|
84,418
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
|
587,150
|
|
|
|
|
562,573
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
41,141
|
|
|
|
|
72,550
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
26,696
|
|
|
|
|
26,856
|
|
Interest payable and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,041
|
|
|
|
|
2,472
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
657,028
|
|
|
|
|
664,451
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, Series B, $1 par value, convertible to common
stock; pari passu with common stock upon liquidation; authorized
1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 2019 471,979 shares;
2018 471,979 shares
|
|
|
|
472
|
|
|
|
|
472
|
|
Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 15,000,000
shares; issued and outstanding 2019 5,843,724 shares; 2018
5,851,027 shares
|
|
|
|
5,844
|
|
|
|
|
5,851
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
34,615
|
|
|
|
|
34,638
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
18,346
|
|
|
|
|
16,193
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax
(credit) of $(727) in 2019 and $(1,424) in 2018
|
|
|
|
(1,887
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,921
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
57,390
|
|
|
|
|
53,233
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
$
|
714,418
|
|
|
|
$
|
717,684
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blue Valley Ban Corp.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
|
$ 7,210
|
|
|
$ 6,253
|
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
20
|
Available-for-sale securities
|
|
|
543
|
|
|
509
|
Dividends on FHLBank and Federal Reserve Bank Stock
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
5
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
7,783
|
|
|
6,787
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
65
|
Savings and money market deposit accounts
|
|
|
369
|
|
|
193
|
Other time deposits
|
|
|
444
|
|
|
285
|
Federal funds purchased and other interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
31
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
|
352
|
|
|
374
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
1,418
|
|
|
948
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
6,365
|
|
|
5,839
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
|
|
6,365
|
|
|
5,539
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service fees
|
|
|
728
|
|
|
788
|
Other income
|
|
|
574
|
|
|
371
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
|
1,302
|
|
|
1,159
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
2,746
|
|
|
2,701
|
Net occupancy expense
|
|
|
665
|
|
|
683
|
Other operating expense
|
|
|
1,417
|
|
|
1,306
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
|
4,828
|
|
|
4,690
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
2,839
|
|
|
2,008
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
686
|
|
|
538
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
|
$ 2,153
|
|
|
$ 1,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
|
|
$0.37
|
|
|
$0.27
|
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
|
|
$0.37
|
|
|
$0.27
