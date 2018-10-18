Bluegreen Vacations Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) ("Bluegreen Vacations" or
the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has approved
a cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share of common stock. The dividend
is payable November 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on the close of
trading on October 31, 2018.
About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation:
Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation
ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests
(VOIs) and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations.
The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation
ownership plan with approximately 215,000 owners, 69 Club and Club
Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,100 other hotels and
resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of June 30, 2018.
Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based
resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on
behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is 90% owned by BBX Capital
Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company.
For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.
About BBX Capital Corporation:
BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), is a Florida-based
diversified holding company whose activities include its 90% ownership
interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) as well as its
real estate and middle market divisions. For additional information,
please visit www.BBXCapital.com.
Certain matters within this press release include "forwardlooking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may involve known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual
results or performance to differ from those projected in the
forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the risk that
quarterly dividend payments may not be declared at the current
annualized amount, in the future or on a regular basis, or as
anticipated, if at all and risks associated with the Companys future
progress and performance. For a description of risks
relating to the payment of dividends as well as other risks and
uncertainties, please review the "Risk Factors section and other
information contained in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, which are available on the SEC's website, https://www.sec.gov,
and on Bluegreens website, www.bluegreenvacations.com
