finanzen.net
14.06.2019 00:30
Bewerten
(0)

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Enters into Settlement with Bass Pro to Reinstate Marketing Activities at all Retail Stores and Extend into the over 75 Cabela Retail Stores

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) and its subsidiaries ("Bluegreen) announced today that Bass Pro Inc. and its affiliates (Bass Pro) and Bluegreen have settled their prior disputes and have amended their Marketing and Promotions Agreement that will reinstate Bluegreens access to Bass Pros marketing channels, including all marketing activities in Bass Pro retail stores and extend into the Cabelas retail stores.

The parties have entered into a Settlement Agreement and Amendment which provides that:

  • Bluegreen will pay Bass Pro the following amounts as a settlement of all prior claims, with no admission of wrongdoing:
    • $20 million within 15 days of the execution of the Settlement and Amendment;
    • $4 million each January 1st starting in 2020 through 2024 (a total of 5 payments in the amount of $4 million each); and
    • Bass Pro will keep the remaining $1.5 million of an amount prepaid to them earlier in 2019 under the Marketing and Promotions Agreement.
  • In lieu of the existing generation commission, Bluegreen will pay Bass Pro a fixed annual fee of $70,000 for each Bass Pro and Cabelas store that Bluegreen is accessing plus $32.00 per net vacation package sold (less cancellations/refunds). The fixed annual fee will be prorated for 2019. The Settlement and Amendment includes provisions regarding minimum numbers of stores that Bluegreen will be obligated to pay for, as well as provisions under which the minimum number of stores will be reduced.
  • Bluegreen and Bass Pro agree on specific enhancements to its customer service policies and procedures, as well as an enhanced complaint resolution process.
  • Bluegreen and Bass Pro will continue expansion of the Bluegreen/Big Cedar Vacations, LLC joint venture and have modified certain terms of the operating agreement of the joint venture, including that Bluegreen will continue to sell tours to the joint venture at agreed-upon costs.
  • Bluegreen will become a supporter of the not-for-profit Wonders of Wildlife Foundation with a portion of proceeds from net vacation packages sold being donated to the cause, subject to a minimum annual donation of $700,000.
  • The parties agree to resolve any future disputes thru a binding arbitration process under the Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services, Inc. (JAMS) process.
  • The parties executed mutual waivers and releases and have agreed to the dismissal of the pending litigation.

"We look forward to building on our 19-year partnership with Bass Pro, through which we have developed close to 700 units in our joint venture at three luxury resorts and together built a successful marketing partnership in their stores, said Shawn B. Pearson, President and CEO of Bluegreen. "We are excited about our ability to expand into Cabelas locations, which will further cement our ability to grow and give their more than 200 million store visitors each year the opportunity to make memories at our resorts.

Johnny Morris, Founder/CEO of Bass Pro said, "Bluegreen shares our commitment to providing our customers and its owners and guests a memorable vacation in the great outdoors. We look forward to this next chapter of our long running relationship.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 217,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of March 31, 2019. The Bluegreen Resorts Collection, designed to deliver a seamless process for vacationers, features beautiful and unique resorts grouped by theme that range from beachside getaways, to theme park adventures, immersion in the great outdoors, historic and cultural exploration. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is approximately 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All opinions, forecasts, projections, future plans or other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Actual results, could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the Settlement and Amendment may adversely impact Bluegreens business, results, growth and financial condition, that the temporary termination of the Marketing and Promotions Agreement by Bass Pro may have had an adverse impact on Bluegreens operations and results and that the joint venture between Bluegreen and Bass Pro will not be profitable or grow as anticipated. Reference is also made to the risks and uncertainties regarding the business, operations and trading markets of Bluegreen which are detailed in reports filed by Bluegreen with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC), including the "Risk Factors sections thereof, and may be viewed on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Bluegreen cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made. Bluegreen does not undertake to, and specifically disclaims any obligation to, update or supplement any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of changes in circumstances, new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Bluegreen Vacations News
RSS Feed
Bluegreen Vacations zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.08.2018Bluegreen Vacations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12.12.2017Bluegreen Vacations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.08.2018Bluegreen Vacations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12.12.2017Bluegreen Vacations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Bluegreen Vacations News

23.05.19Why Bloomin' Brands. Diamond Offshore Drilling. and Bluegreen Vacations Slumped Today
31.05.19How Bass Pro Shop Derailed the Acquisition of Bluegreen Vacations
Weitere Bluegreen Vacations News
Anzeige

Inside

Nel-Aktie - wie geht's weiter?
USDJPY Prognose: Charttechnisch und fundamental divergierend
DekaBank: Verbale Abrüstung durch US-Währungsbericht
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones konsolidierte
Huawei kassiert Nummer eins-Ziel
Vontobel: Jetzt bei zyklischen Papieren zugreifen?
Heftige Preisschwankungen am Ölmarkt
DZ BANK - Amazon: An diesem Online-Händler kommt niemand vorbei
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Bluegreen Vacations-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Bluegreen Vacations Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Bitcoin und Co. korrigieren - was Anleger wissen müssen
Zinssenkungsfantasie hilft DAX - Ölpreis zieht an
Tesla-Aktie nach Hauptversammlung: Warum der Titel hoch attraktiv ist

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fest -- US-Handel endet grün -- HEXO verfehlt Erwartungen -- VW-Chef will Ertragskraft steigern -- Drillisch-Aktien profitieren nach 5G-Auktion -- Wirecard, Aurubis, Beyond Meat im Fokus

Uber treibt mit Volvo Tests mit selbstfahrenden Autos voran. Zwischenfälle vor Irans Küste - Zwei Tanker nach mutmaßlichem Angriff in Brand geraten. EZB will internationale Rolle des Euro stärken. Supermarktkette Tesco behauptet sich zum Jahresstart im harten Wettbewerb. Volkswagen - Gespräche mit Ford kurz vor Abschluss. Schweizer Notenbank hält Geldpolitik locker.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie an einem Investment in die Cannabis-Branche interessiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13.06.19
DAX schließt fest -- US-Handel endet grün -- HEXO verfehlt Erwartungen -- VW-Chef will Ertragskraft steigern -- Drillisch-Aktien profitieren nach 5G-Auktion -- Wirecard, Aurubis, Beyond Meat im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
13.06.19
464 Prozent Kursplus seit dem Börsengang: Wie hoch kann die Beyond Meat-Aktie jetzt noch steigen?
Immobilien
13.06.19
Amazon-Gründer Jeff Bezos kauft Penthouse an der Fifth Avenue
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASAA0B733
Wirecard AG747206
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
1&1 Drillisch AG554550
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Infineon AG623100