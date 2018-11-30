Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Enters into Settlement with Bass Pro to Reinstate Marketing Activities at all Retail Stores and Extend into the over 75 Cabela Retail Stores

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) and its subsidiaries
("Bluegreen) announced today that Bass Pro Inc. and its affiliates
(Bass Pro) and Bluegreen have settled their prior disputes and have
amended their Marketing and Promotions Agreement that will reinstate
Bluegreens access to Bass Pros marketing channels, including all
marketing activities in Bass Pro retail stores and extend into the
Cabelas retail stores.
The parties have entered into a Settlement Agreement and Amendment which
provides that:
-
Bluegreen will pay Bass Pro the following amounts as a settlement of
all prior claims, with no admission of wrongdoing:
-
$20 million within 15 days of the execution of the Settlement and
Amendment;
-
$4 million each January 1st starting in 2020 through
2024 (a total of 5 payments in the amount of $4 million each); and
-
Bass Pro will keep the remaining $1.5 million of an amount prepaid
to them earlier in 2019 under the Marketing and Promotions
Agreement.
-
In lieu of the existing generation commission, Bluegreen will pay Bass
Pro a fixed annual fee of $70,000 for each Bass Pro and Cabelas store
that Bluegreen is accessing plus $32.00 per net vacation package sold
(less cancellations/refunds). The fixed annual fee will be prorated
for 2019. The Settlement and Amendment includes provisions regarding
minimum numbers of stores that Bluegreen will be obligated to pay for,
as well as provisions under which the minimum number of stores will be
reduced.
-
Bluegreen and Bass Pro agree on specific enhancements to its customer
service policies and procedures, as well as an enhanced complaint
resolution process.
-
Bluegreen and Bass Pro will continue expansion of the Bluegreen/Big
Cedar Vacations, LLC joint venture and have modified certain terms of
the operating agreement of the joint venture, including that Bluegreen
will continue to sell tours to the joint venture at agreed-upon costs.
-
Bluegreen will become a supporter of the not-for-profit Wonders of
Wildlife Foundation with a portion of proceeds from net vacation
packages sold being donated to the cause, subject to a minimum annual
donation of $700,000.
-
The parties agree to resolve any future disputes thru a binding
arbitration process under the Judicial Arbitration and Mediation
Services, Inc. (JAMS) process.
-
The parties executed mutual waivers and releases and have agreed to
the dismissal of the pending litigation.
"We look forward to building on our 19-year partnership with Bass Pro,
through which we have developed close to 700 units in our joint venture
at three luxury resorts and together built a successful marketing
partnership in their stores, said Shawn B. Pearson, President and CEO
of Bluegreen. "We are excited about our ability to expand into Cabelas
locations, which will further cement our ability to grow and give their
more than 200 million store visitors each year the opportunity to make
memories at our resorts.
Johnny Morris, Founder/CEO of Bass Pro said, "Bluegreen shares our
commitment to providing our customers and its owners and guests a
memorable vacation in the great outdoors. We look forward to this next
chapter of our long running relationship.
About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Bluegreen Vacations
Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that
markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages
resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation
Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with
approximately 217,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and
access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships
and exchange networks as of March 31, 2019. The Bluegreen Resorts
Collection, designed to deliver a seamless process for vacationers,
features beautiful and unique resorts grouped by theme that range from
beachside getaways, to theme park adventures, immersion in the great
outdoors, historic and cultural exploration. Bluegreen Vacations also
offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management,
financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third
parties. Bluegreen is approximately 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation
(NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further
information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.
