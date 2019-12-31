finanzen.net
31.03.2020 01:00

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Provides Business Update

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) ("Bluegreen" or the "Company") announced today that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including current and anticipated travel restrictions and restrictions on business operations, the Company has temporarily closed until further notice all of its VOI sales centers; its retail marketing operations at Bass Pro Shops; Cabelas stores and outlet malls; and its Choice Hotels call transfer program. Several of the Companys resorts have been or are expected to be closed based on various governmental mandates and advisories.

Alan B. Levan, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented event in the United States and globally, and the domino effect has directly impacted Bluegreens sales and operations. We remain committed to our owners and the future of Bluegreen and are taking these difficult necessary measures, which will adversely impact our associates and our business, only after careful consideration of the challenges we face and with a view to protecting the long-term best interests of our associates, owners and our Company. We look forward to the end of this global crisis and the reestablishment of our full business operations.

The Company started the year off strong, with system-side sales of vacation ownership interests up 16.5% through February 29, 2020. Since then, the Company has seen significant declines in occupancy, sales tours, and system-side sales of vacation ownership interest due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, in addition to the aforementioned actions, the Company has taken a number of additional actions including a reduction in force, temporary furloughs and reduced work hours.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As a precautionary measure aimed towards ensuring adequate liquidity for a sustained period, the Company drew down $60 million under its $125 million Revolving Credit Facility on March 19, 2020 and pledged/sold receivables under its various receivable-backed debt/purchase facilities to increase its cash position, bringing the Companys unrestricted cash balance as of March 30, 2020 to approximately $240 million. In addition, the Company has only $20.3 million of debt maturities due during 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of management and can be identified by the use of words such as "believe, "may, "could, "should, "plans, "anticipates, "intends, "estimates, "expects, and other words and phrases of similar impact. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause actual results or performance to differ from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to the rapidly changing effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, including reduced demand for vacation ownership products and services, travel and business restrictions, volatility in the international and national economy and credit markets, worker absenteeism, quarantines and other health-related restrictions; the length and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak and our ability to successfully resume full business operations thereafter; governmental and agency orders, mandates and guidance in response to the COVID-19 outbreak; the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak; competitive conditions; our liquidity and the availability of capital; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plans and initiatives to navigate the COVID-19 outbreak; risks that our current or future marketing alliances may not be available to us in the future; risks that default rates may increase and exceed the Companys expectations; risks related to our indebtedness, including the potential for accelerated maturities and debt covenant violations; the risk of heightened litigation as a result of actions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our shareholder dividend policy, including that dividends may not be paid at the current rate or at all; and the additional risks and uncertainties described in Bluegreen's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, those described in the "Risk Factors section of Bluegreens Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed on March 12, 2020. Bluegreen cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made. Bluegreen does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation:
Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests ("VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 220,000 owners, 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,350 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of December 31, 2019. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is more than 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

About BBX Capital Corporation:
BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its more than 90% ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) as well as its real estate and middle market divisions. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

Nachrichten zu Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
11.03.20
Bluegreen Vacations stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
08.03.20
Ausblick: Bluegreen Vacations präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
08.08.19
Bluegreen Vacations zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
04.08.19
Ausblick: Bluegreen Vacations mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
09.05.19
Bluegreen Vacations: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab (finanzen.net)
04.05.19
Ausblick: Bluegreen Vacations zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Bluegreen Vacations News
RSS Feed
Bluegreen Vacations zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.08.2018Bluegreen Vacations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12.12.2017Bluegreen Vacations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.08.2018Bluegreen Vacations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12.12.2017Bluegreen Vacations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Bluegreen Vacations News

08.03.20Ausblick: Bluegreen Vacations präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
11.03.20Bluegreen Vacations stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
09.03.20Bluegreen Vacations (BXG) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Weitere Bluegreen Vacations News
Werbung

Inside

Bis zu 500  vom führenden Robo-Advisor
DZ BANK - Märkte im Ausnahmezustand - Sind das schon Kaufkurse?
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-of) zeichnen
Ölpreise rutschen weiter ab
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Geduld ist gefragt
Webinar: Solidvest by DJE Kapital AG: Aktives Management in der Corona-Krise
Apple  Diese Hürde hat es in sich
Einstiegschancen - Bei diesen 10 Aktien zugreifen!
Tata Motors ebnet Weg für Allianzen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Bluegreen Vacations-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Bluegreen Vacations Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wann Miete nicht gezahlt werden muss, was Vermieter beachten müssen
An diesen sieben Kennziffern erkennen Sie den perfekten Einstiegsmoment
Jetzt spricht viel für Gold  und so können Sie investieren
Wir kommen morgens auf die Baustelle und überreichen abends den Schlüssel
Ich habe Atemnot und Fieber  doch die Wall Street kennt keine Gnade

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Börsen drohen neue Hiobsbotschaften aus der Wirtschaft
Geld für Unternehmen, Selbständige und Kleinstbetriebe: Diese Strafen drohen bei Missbrauch
Newsticker Corona: Auch Moskau verhängt Ausgangssperre
Newsticker Corona: Französisches Militär fliegt Patienten nach Frankfurt
DAX im Plus - Rezessionsangst hält Börsen in ihren Fängen - Ölpreis bricht ein

Heute im Fokus

Dow schließt über 22.300-Punkten -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Commerzbank setzt Dividendenzahlung aus -- HelloFresh übertrifft Markterwartungen -- Disney, Johnson&Johnson, LEONI, GM, Bayer im Fokus

Dürr setzt Prognose aus - Ziele voraussichtlich nicht erreichbar. Abbott Laboratories: Corona-Schnelltest in den USA zugelassen. Bayer stellt eigene Kapazitäten für Covid-19-Tests zur Verfügung. adidas-Aktie abgestraft: adidas will doch Miete zahlen - Kurzarbeit soll beantragt werden. Johnson & Johnson testet ab September Covid-19-Impfstoff. INDUS rechnet mit deutlichem Umsatzrückgang.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 13 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 13 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 13 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Diese Aktien und Anleihen hat George Soros im Depot (Q4 2019)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.03.20
Dow schließt über 22.300-Punkten -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Commerzbank setzt Dividendenzahlung aus -- HelloFresh übertrifft Markterwartungen -- Disney, Johnson&Johnson, LEONI, GM, Bayer im Fokus
Versicherungen
01:07 Uhr
Privathaftpflichtversicherung - mit diesen Tipps finden Sie die günstigste
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Bechtle-Aktie: "Es gibt ein Leben nach Corona"
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Lufthansa AG823212
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
NEL ASAA0B733
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403