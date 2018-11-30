Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Status of Bass Pro Relationship

As previously announced, Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) and
its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as Bluegreen) received a
formal notice from Big Cedar L.L.C, Bass Pro, Inc., Bass Pro Outdoor
World, L.L.C and other affiliates (collectively referred to as Bass Pro)
notifying Bluegreen that Bass Pro intended to cancel the Companys
access to the Bass Pro marketing channels and advertising materials as
of April 19, 2019 unless the Company cured certain alleged breaches.
Pursuant to the terms of the parties agreement, Bluegreen was to be
provided with a "period of at least 30 days to respond and cure and
further, that any timely cure proposed would be subject to the approval
of Bass Pro "which shall not be unreasonably withheld.
Bluegreen responded to Bass Pros notice on April 17, 2019. The response
set forth Bluegreens position on the issues raised and offered
$1,853,104.00 with respect to monetary issues with a reservation of
rights. We also reminded Bass Pro that the marketing agreement provides
that Bluegreen is entitled to conduct business within the Bass Pro
Cabelas stores. If no resolution is reached and Bass Pro proceeds with
its cancellation of Bluegreens access to the Bass Pro marketing
channels, Bluegreen intends to seek damages from Bass Pro in excess of
$300 million for breach of contract, willful misconduct and lack of good
faith.
In our response letter to Bass Pro we wrote, "To be clear, we dont
agree with any of the defaults you have alleged. We continue to be
willing for the parties to engage in third-party binding arbitration or,
if it comes to that, rely on litigation to resolve the specific issues
at hand...In my view, parties acting in good faith would avail
themselves of a third party independent decision maker instead of
threatening to deny us access to the Bass Pro stores... This has been
our position for the 18 months that we have been dealing with claims for
additional amounts raised by Bass Pro, including the $1,853,104
Bluegreen has offered and the $4.8 million we paid under protest in an
attempt to resolve these issues. We continue to believe that third-party
involvement is an appropriate and welcome way for the parties acting in
good faith to resolve their issues.
However, subsequent to our letter and prior to the expiration of the
cure period, we learned that Bass Pro filed an action in federal court
related to the outstanding issues between the parties. Bringing a
lawsuit prior to the expiration of the cure period was not appropriate
and, if the matter is not successfully resolved, will be an independent
and additional breach of the agreement by Bass Pro. We do recognize,
however, that calling upon the court to resolve the dispute would expose
Bass Pros claims to review by an independent third-party and resolve
with finality the issues between the parties. We believe that if Bass
Pros claims were established - which we believe unlikely - the amount
of Bluegreens exposure relating to the monetary issues raised by Bass
Pro pursuant to the agreement would be less than $20 million.
In Bass Pros enthusiasm to renegotiate our long-term agreement, Bass
Pro has also raised an issue regarding our customer service, a position
that is demonstrably untrue. Bluegreen is very focused on customer
service and would note that Bluegreen currently has an A+ Better
Business Bureau rating and a 4.3 out of 5.0 Google online rating and we
are averaging only 3 complaints per Bass Pro store on an annual basis
while more than 60 million customers pass by our kiosks.
Subsequent to our learning of the filing of the lawsuit, we received a
letter from Bass Pro dated April 18, extending the time frame to cure to
April 27 "To allow time for further review and good faith discussion...
As we have said previously, we remain optimistic that the outstanding
issues will be resolved and look forward to the good faith discussions
promised by Bass Pro.
About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation
Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation
ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests
(VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The
Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation
ownership plan with approximately 216,000 owners, 69 Club and Club
Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and
resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of December 31,
2018. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive,
fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing
services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is approximately
90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a
diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All opinions, forecasts, projections,
future plans or other statements, other than statements of historical
fact, are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements
may be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "plans,
"believes, "will, "expects, "anticipates, "intends, "estimates,
"our view, "we see, "would and words and phrases of similar import.
Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially
from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks
and uncertainties.
These risks and uncertainties include, but are
not limited to, those relating to the risks associated with the
Company's relationship with Bass Pro, that the parties will not reach a
resolution of the outstanding issues and that the Company will not have
access to the Bass Pro marketing channels and advertising materials
going forward; that the Company's results will be adversely impacted by
the termination of the relationship or ongoing litigation regarding the
obligations of the parties under the parties' agreements and that the
Company may not be successful in recovering the damages it
seeks. Reference is also made to the risks and uncertainties regarding
the businesses, operations and trading markets of Bluegreen which
are detailed in reports filed by Bluegreen with the SEC, including the
"Risk Factors sections thereof, and may be viewed on the SECs website
at www.sec.gov Bluegreen
cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005251/en/