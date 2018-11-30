Bluegreen Vacations Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) ("Bluegreen Vacations or
"the Company) announced today that its board of directors declared a
quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend is
payable May 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of
trading on April 30, 2019.
About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation:
Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation
ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests
(VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The
Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation
ownership plan with approximately 216,000 owners, 69 Club and Club
Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and
resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of December 31,
2018. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive,
fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing
services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is approximately
90.3% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a
diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.
About BBX Capital Corporation:
BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) is a Florida-based
diversified holding company whose principal investments include
Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG), BBX Capital Real Estate,
Renin Holdings, and ITSUGAR. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.
Certain matters within this press release include "forwardlooking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may involve known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual
results or performance to differ from those projected in the
forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the risk that
quarterly dividend payments may not be declared at the current
annualized amount, in the future or on a regular basis, or as
anticipated, if at all and risks associated with the Companys future
progress and performance. For a description of risks relating to the
payment of dividends as well as other risks and uncertainties, please
review the "Risk Factors section and other information contained in the
Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are
available on the SEC's website, https://www.sec.gov,and
on Bluegreens website, www.bluegreenvacations.com.
