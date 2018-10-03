Bluegreen Vacations Provides Hurricane Florence Update

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) ("Bluegreen Vacations" or
the "Company") today provided an initial assessment of the impact of
Hurricane Florence on its operations.
The Company has nine Club Resorts and two Club Associate Resorts that
were in the primary path of Hurricane Florence in North and South
Carolina. Preliminary reports based on initial inspections indicate that
physical damage was generally limited to water intrusion in rooms and
common areas of the resorts. However, given the mandatory evacuations,
resort and sales office closures, the disruption of owner and guest
travel caused by the storm and the subsequent flooding, the Company
experienced cancelations in reservations, sales tours, rentals and other
services.
The impacted resorts in North Carolina included Blue Ridge Village, Club
Lodges at Trillium, Waterwood Townhouses and Sandcastle Village II. The
impacted resorts in South Carolina included King 583, Lodge Alley Inn,
Horizons at 77th, Harbour Lights, Shore Crest Vacation
Villas, Carolina Grande and Seaglass Tower. Of these resorts, only Lodge
Alley Inn (Charleston, SC), Shore Crest Vacation Villas (Myrtle Beach,
SC), and Carolina Grande (Myrtle Beach, SC) have sales centers. Our
large off-site sales center in Myrtle Beach was also impacted.
We are pleased to report that as of September 30, 2018, all of the
Companys resorts and sales centers were fully operational, with the
exception of the two Club Associate resorts in Bern, North Carolina
(Waterwood Townhouses and Sandcastle Village II) both of which are
expected to reopen in October.
"As we assess the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, our hearts go out to
all who have been impacted by the storm. Our first priority was to
ensure the safety and well-being of our owners, guests and associates,
stated Shawn B. Pearson, President and CEO of Bluegreen Vacations. "We
are now focused on resuming normal operations and getting back to what
we do best, making memories for our owners and guests. Wed like to
thank our team for their hard work and dedication during this difficult
time.
The limited damage that the resorts sustained was repaired prior to
reopening the rooms to owners and guests. The Company and the resort
home owners associations maintain comprehensive insurance coverage for
property, business interruption and other risks with respect to all of
its facilities, with industry standard deductibles in each of the
locations. In addition to impact from closures at the affected resorts,
the hurricane also disrupted travel plans of owners and marketing guests
staying at certain of the Companys other resorts, as well as reduced
vacation package sales at marketing locations in the affected areas.
At this time, the Company estimates that the storm caused a loss of
system-wide sales in the third quarter of 2018 in the $5.0 million to
$5.8 million range, with the related EBITDA impact estimated to be
between $2.0 million to $2.3 million. The Company also expects an
additional impact on system-wide sales and EBITDA in the fourth quarter
of 2018 from the ongoing flooding from Hurricane Florence, as well as
the impact of reduced vacation package sales due to the storm which are
expected to impact travel and sales in the fourth quarter of 2018. The
Company anticipates that it will provide an estimate of the impact on
its fourth quarter results when it releases its earnings for the third
quarter of 2018. While costs related to physical damage are still being
determined, those costs are not expected to be material to the Companys
results of operations, financial position or cash flows.
The Companys resorts in Myrtle Beach are currently accepting donations
including non-perishable food items, new or gently-used clothing as well
as personal hygiene and household products: SeaGlass Tower, Shore Crest
Vacation Villas I & II, Harbour Lights, Caroline Grande, Horizons at
77, as well as the Companys Myrtle Beach Preview Center. Guests staying
at any of the resorts listed above during the month of October can also
participate in a Give and Getaway program and help the impacted
Myrtle Beach community through various volunteer opportunities.
About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation:
Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation
ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests
(VOIs) and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations.
The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation
ownership plan with approximately 215,000 owners, 69 Club and Club
Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,100 other hotels and
resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of June 30, 2018.
Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based
resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on
behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is 90% owned by BBX Capital
Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company.
For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.
About BBX Capital Corporation:
BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), is a Florida-based
diversified holding company whose activities include its 90% ownership
interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) as well as its
real estate and middle market divisions. For additional information,
please visit www.BBXCapital.com.
Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking
statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical
fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are
based on current expectations of management and can be identified by the
use of words such as "believe, "may, "could, "should, "plans,
"anticipates, "intends, "estimates, "expects, and other words and
phrases of similar impact. Forward-looking statements may involve known
and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the
actual results or performance to differ from those set forth or implied
by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, risks
that the impact of the hurricane and flooding on our results, financial
position or cash flows may be materially greater than estimated or
expected, that the impact on our operations and future sales will be
greater than anticipated, that our resorts and sales offices will not
reopen as expected and that we will not be in a position to estimate the
impact of fourth quarter results when anticipated. For a description of
other risks and uncertainties, please see the "Risk Factors section of
Bluegreens Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017. Bluegreen cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive.
You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement,
which speaks only as of the date made. Bluegreen does not undertake, and
specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or supplement any
forward-looking statements.
