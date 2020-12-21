  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Schützen Sie, was Sie lieben - mit der Risikolebens­ver­si­che­rung vom Markt­führer - Bis 31.12. mit bis zu 75 Euro Amazon.de Gutschein +++ -w-
21.12.2020 13:30

Blueknight Announces Transformational $162 Million Sale of Crude Oil Business

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. ("Blueknight or the "Partnership) (Nasdaq: BKEP and BKEPP) announced today that it has entered into multiple definitive agreements to sell its crude oil terminalling, pipeline, and trucking business segments for approximately $162 million in total cash consideration, including estimated crude oil linefill and inventory. Net proceeds, after transaction costs, will be used initially to reduce borrowings outstanding under the Partnerships revolving credit facility and for general partnership purposes.

"This announcement represents a significant milestone as we transition Blueknight away from traditional oil and gas operations into a pure-play, downstream terminalling business focused on infrastructure and transportation end markets, said Andrew Woodward, Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited about the financial flexibility to both materially improve our balance sheet and pursue future investment opportunities predicated on risk-adjusted returns while maintaining our long-term financial targets.

"Pro forma for the transactions, Blueknights differentiated, asphalt terminalling business delivers an industry-leading, stable cash flow profile underpinned by long-term, take-or-pay contracts with a weighted average term of six years. Our leverage ratio is expected to be approximately 2.0 times initially, and our coverage ratio on all distributions is expected to be approximately 1.2 times or greater on an annual basis. We believe these transactions, coupled with our new and improved strategy, best position the Partnership for long-term growth and success, added Woodward.

Woodward concluded, "I would also like to express my deepest thanks to all the employees who have supported these operations over the years and during this time of transition. On behalf of the entire organization, we sincerely appreciate all of your hard work and continued dedication.

Transaction Details

Blueknight entered into a definitive agreement to sell its crude oil terminalling segment to Enbridge, Inc. (NYSE: ENB) for a purchase price of $132 million, subject to customary adjustments and excluding crude oil linefill and inventory. This segment includes approximately 6.6 million barrels of crude oil storage in Cushing, Oklahoma. The transaction is subject to Hart-Scott-Rodino review and closing is expected to occur within the next 60 days.

In addition, Blueknight entered into a separate definitive agreement to sell its crude oil pipeline business to subsidiaries of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) for a purchase price of $20 million, subject to customary adjustments and excluding crude oil linefill and inventory. This business includes 604 miles of crude oil pipeline and approximately 0.3 million barrels of related crude oil storage located primarily in Oklahoma. The transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions and closing is expected to occur within the next 45 days.

Consideration for crude oil linefill and inventory is estimated in accordance with market-based valuation formulas set forth in each of the respective agreements and is subject to change at closing.

Lastly, Blueknight entered into a definitive agreement to sell its crude oil trucking business to an undisclosed buyer, subject to customary adjustments.

Advisors

Simmons Energy | A Division Of Piper Sandler is serving as financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as legal counsel to Blueknight. Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal counsel to Enbridge, Inc. Baker Botts LLP is serving as legal counsel to CVR Energy, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements. Statements included in this release that are not historical facts (including, without limitation, any statements about future financial and operating results, guidance, projected or forecasted financial results, objectives, project timing, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts) are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties relating to the Partnerships debt levels and restrictions in its credit agreement, its exposure to the credit risk of our third-party customers, the Partnerships future cash flows and operations, future market conditions, current and future governmental regulation, future taxation and other factors discussed in the Partnerships filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those expected. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Blueknight

Blueknight owns and operates a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets consisting of:

  • 8.8 million barrels of liquid asphalt storage located at 53 terminals in 26 states;
  • 6.9 million barrels of above-ground crude oil storage capacity located primarily in Oklahoma, approximately 6.6 million barrels of which are located at the Cushing Interchange terminalling facility in Cushing, Oklahoma;
  • 604 miles of crude oil pipeline located primarily in Oklahoma; and
  • 63 crude oil transportation vehicles deployed in Oklahoma and Texas.

Blueknight provides integrated terminalling, gathering and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil. Blueknight is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information, visit the Partnerships website at www.bkep.com.

Nachrichten zu BlueKnight Energy Partners LP LLC Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr BlueKnight Energy Partners LP LLC Partnership Units News
RSS Feed
BlueKnight Energy Partners LP LLC Partnership Units zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu BlueKnight Energy Partners LP LLC Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für BlueKnight Energy Partners LP LLC Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene BlueKnight Energy Partners LP LLC Partnership Units News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere BlueKnight Energy Partners LP LLC Partnership Units News
Werbung

Trading-News

Devisenmärkte: Die UK-Quarantäne und der Brexit
Facebook  Geht den Bullen die Kraft aus?
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, Covestro AG, Siemens
Sieben Dinge, die Sie über ETF-Sparpläne wissen müssen
Adobe kurbelt Aktienkurs an
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Dividenden: Warum sie so relevant sind, aber oft unterschätzt werden
Saisonale Hochphase bei Silber startet
Die Gerd-Kommer-Strategie
Jetzt im Magazin: Die fünf häufigsten Fehler bei der Kapitalanlage
Anlagekultur: Aller Anfang war schwer
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur BlueKnight Energy Partners LP LLC Partnership Units-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP LLC Partnership Units Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Neue Regeln sollen die Risiken von CBD-Produkten verringern
Das sind die besten Deals am 21. Dezember
Unionsflügel will mehr Staat am Immobilienmarkt
Mit diesem Trick gelingt Ihnen die Flucht aus der PKV
Ende des Makler-Diktats  das sind die neuen Regeln für Käufer und Verkäufer

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger hoffen auf Fortsetzung der Aktienrally
Steuern: Welche Fallen lauern bei geerbten Aktiendepots?
Nach EuGH-Urteil: "Mehrere Millionen deutsche Dieselfahrer haben Anspruch auf Schadensersatz"
Analyst warnt: Tesla-Aktie steigt in den S&P 500 auf - was passieren könnte
Auf Zinsjagd zu den Schotten: Wo es die besten Angebote für Tages- und Festgeld gibt

Heute im Fokus

DAX auf Talfahrt -- Bitcoin fällt unter jüngsten Rekordstand -- Tele Columbus wird übernommen -- Einigung auf weiteres gewaltiges US-Corona-Konjunkturpaket -- RWE, Lockheed, Tesla im Fokus

Fresenius Helios übernimmt Klinikgruppe Eugin. EU-Wettbewerbshüter genehmigen Megafusion von PSA und Fiat Chrysler. Digitales Zentralbankgeld: Finanzministerium und Bundesbank sehen Bedarf an programmierbaren Zahlungen. Deutsche Post: Annahmestopp für Pakete nach GB und Irland. Corona-Mutation verhilft Krisengewinnern zu Kursanstiegen. Neue Virusvariante lastet schwer auf Reisesektor. Fresenius Helios übernimmt Klinikgruppe Eugin. ENCAVIS verkauft Windpark-Anteile an Wien Energie.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 51 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 51 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 51 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Impfungen gegen das Coronavirus sollen am 27. Dezember starten. Haben Sie vor sich impfen zu lassen, wenn es so weit ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen