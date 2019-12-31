finanzen.net
+++ ETFs: Wie funktionieren sie und warum lohnt es sich ETFs im Depot zu haben? Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im großen ETF-Special auf finanzen.net +++-w-
16.07.2020 22:45

Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. ("Blueknight or the "Partnership) (Nasdaq: BKEP and BKEPP), announced today that the board of directors of its general partner has declared a quarterly cash distribution on the Partnerships common units of $0.04 per common unit, as well as a cash distribution of $0.17875 per unit on the Partnerships preferred units for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The second quarter 2020 distributions for both the preferred and common units remain unchanged from those paid for the first quarter of 2020. The distributions are payable on August 14, 2020, on all outstanding common and preferred units to unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 4, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements and Treasury Regulation Notice

This release may include forward-looking statements. Statements included in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties relating to the Partnerships future cash flows and operations, the Partnerships ability to pay future distributions, future market conditions, current and future governmental regulation, future taxation and other factors discussed in the Partnerships filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those expected. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) (4) and (d). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of Blueknights distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Blueknights distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not Blueknight, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

About Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

Blueknight owns and operates a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets consisting of:

  • 8.8 million barrels of liquid asphalt storage located at 53 terminals in 26 states;
  • 6.9 million barrels of above-ground crude oil storage capacity located primarily in Oklahoma, approximately 6.6 million barrels of which are located at the Cushing Interchange terminalling facility in Cushing, Oklahoma;
  • 604 miles of crude oil pipeline located primarily in Oklahoma; and
  • 63 crude oil transportation vehicles deployed primarily in Oklahoma and Texas.

Blueknight provides integrated terminalling, gathering and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil. Blueknight is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information, visit the Partnerships website at www.bkep.com.

Nachrichten zu BlueKnight Energy Partners LP LLC Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr BlueKnight Energy Partners LP LLC Partnership Units News
RSS Feed
BlueKnight Energy Partners LP LLC Partnership Units zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu BlueKnight Energy Partners LP LLC Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für BlueKnight Energy Partners LP LLC Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene BlueKnight Energy Partners LP LLC Partnership Units News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere BlueKnight Energy Partners LP LLC Partnership Units News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Prof. Dr. P. Bofinger: Wie schnell erholt sich die deutsche Wirtschaft?
Pepsico leidet in der Corona-Krise
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones weiter abwärts
Gold von steigenden Aktienmärkten gebremst
Vontobel: HelloFresh - Wie nachhaltig ist die Kursrallye?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Auf die Auswahl kommt es an - Marktkommentar mit Markus Koch
Global-Fashion-Group auf der Überholspur
Das ABC der Corona-Ökonomie
Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Hamburger Fischmarkt
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur BlueKnight Energy Partners LP LLC Partnership Units-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP LLC Partnership Units Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mietpreisbremse, Mietendeckel, Mietenstopp  dreifaches Chaos für Deutschland
Vom Mitarbeiter zum Eigentümer  so schließt sich die Rentenlücke
Diese Superreichen sind die größten Gewinner der Krise
Dem stolzen Pfund droht der Verfall
Wie der Kapitalismus die Umwelt zerstört

News von

Silber springt hoch: Ist das die lang ersehnte Initialzündung?
DAX-Chartanalyse: Wie lange zögern Käufer noch?
DAX im Minus: Furcht vor Handelsstreit bremst Europas Börsen
Wasserstoff: Das große grüne Versprechen - Heiße Gewinnchancen
S&P 500 ruft: Warum die Tesla-Aktie bald den Turbo zünden könnte

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Verlust -- US-Börsen rot -- EZB: Leitzins unverändert -- Wegen Wirecard: BaFin im Visier des Bundesrechnungshofs -- Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Ceconomy, Nordex im Fokus

Warren-Buffett-Firma zahlte für Übernahme in Krefeld Millionen zu viel. Thermo Fisher erhöht Offerte für QIAGEN und senkt Annahmeschwelle. Knorr-Bremse im Quartal besser als erwartet. Uniper verlängert Tarifvertrag bis Ende 2026. Abbott Laboratories übertrifft Erwartungen. AC Immune lässt mit positiven Studenergebnisse Aktienkurs haussieren. CTS drohen Einmalbelastungen .

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der Mieterbund hat einen bundesweiten Mietenstopp gefordert. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:01 Uhr
DAX schließt mit Verlust -- US-Börsen rot -- EZB: Leitzins unverändert -- Wegen Wirecard: BaFin im Visier des Bundesrechnungshofs -- Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Ceconomy, Nordex im Fokus
Sonstiges
23:23 Uhr
Warum sich sowohl Goldpreis als auch Aktienkurse aufwärts bewegen
Aktie im Fokus
23:03 Uhr
Shortseller-Supergau: Warum Tesla-Leerverkäufe auf Rekordhoch sind obwohl die Tesla-Aktie steigt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
Lufthansa AG823212
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Apple Inc.865985
TUITUAG00
Deutsche Telekom AG555750