  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
13.01.2022 15:00

Braze Continues Global Expansion with Presence in Canada and France

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love, today announced it plans to expand its global footprint to include Toronto, Canada and Paris, France, with recruitment beginning immediately for positions in the greater Paris area as well as across Canada.

The investment in these new countries enables Braze to offer localized support for its existing customers in both markets, including KFC Canada, Tim Hortons, Dailymotion, and Lydia. Braze also believes this expansion will allow the company to capitalize on growing market opportunities and increase strategic partnerships. Additionally, Braze is further expanding its US footprint with a new office location in Austin, and an expanded office space for its Chicago-based team.

"The global nature of modern digital businesses means that Braze has always had a global customer footprint. Our first overseas expansion dates back to 2016 when we opened in London and we have since added offices in Singapore, Chicago, Tokyo, and Berlin as our customer count has grown," said Bill Magnuson, cofounder and CEO of Braze. "Looking ahead into 2022, we are very excited to continue improving our ability to serve our global customers and to invest in the communities where they thrive by opening new offices in France, Canada, and the Central United States."

With its expansion into Canada and France, Braze will have 10 locations around the globe. Recently, the company announced it has 1,247 customers in 64 countries and more than 1,000 employees globally. Braze is hiring across all locations and in key functions, including sales, engineering, customer success, and support. To learn more about open roles, visit: https://www.braze.com/company/careers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding Brazes international operating plans and Brazes anticipated business results related thereto. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "anticipate, "believe, "could, "estimate, "expect, "goal, "hope, "intend, "may, might, "potential, "predict, "project, "shall, "should, "target, "will "and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on Brazes current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause Brazes actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: (1) Brazes recent rapid growth may not be indicative of its future growth; (2) Brazes history of operating losses; (3) Brazes limited operating history; (4) Brazes ability to successfully manage its growth; (5) Brazes ability and the ability of its platform to satisfy and adapt to customer demands; (6) Brazes ability to attract new customers and renew existing customers; (7) the competitive markets in which Braze participates; (8) Brazes ability to adapt and respond effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving cybersecurity and data privacy risks, evolving industry standards or changing regulations; (9) Brazes reliance on third-party providers of cloud-based infrastructure; (10) general market, political, economic and business conditions; and (11) the potential impact that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any related economic downturn could have on Brazes or its customers businesses, financial condition and results of operations.

Further information on potential factors that could affect Brazes business and financial results is included in Brazes Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange on December 21, 2021. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Brazes views only as of the date of this press release and Braze assumes no obligation, and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2021 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune's 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Nachrichten zu Braze Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Braze A News
RSS Feed
Braze A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Braze Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Braze A News

20.12.21Braze Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results
03.01.22Braze to Present at Needham Growth Conference
13.12.21Raymond James initiates Braze at outperform with $85 price target
Weitere Braze A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Interview: Demographischer Wandel - In den Megatrend investieren
Auf den Rohstoffmärkten bleibt die Stimmung ausgelassen
Qualcomm: Mit diesen Technologien will das Unternehmen durchstarten!
Novartis - Therapieren statt transplantieren
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Spiel ohne Grenzen
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers: "Wir starten zwei Kryptofonds"
Stabilitas: Edelmetall- und Rohstoffreport
Tesla überrascht Analysten
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Braze A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Braze A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Generation Lockdown  auf dieses Versicherungsrisiko müssen Eltern jetzt achten
Die Post-Pandemie-Aktien
Peloton Alternativen: Spinningbikes für Zuhause
Teslas neues Problem und ein gar nicht altes Eisen
Mietkürzungen für den Handel  Das klingt fair, ist aber ethisch fraglich

News von

DAX im Plus: Powell versetzt Anleger in Kauflaune - US-Inflation im Blick
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Warum Gold bei nachlassender Bitcoin-Euphorie auf 2.900 Dollar steigen könnte
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: Historische Chance?
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Starke Autokonjunktur in China treibt Tesla & Co.

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen freundlich erwartet -- DAX fester -- HELLA-Gewinn bricht ein -- SMA Solar senkt Ergebnisprognose für 2021 -- ADLER, Moderna, Aareal Bank, freenet, Evergrande und Co. im Fokus

Renault wird zuversichtlicher - Weiter deutliche Spuren des Chipmangels. Moderna erwartet im März Daten zur Impfung für Kinder ab zwei Jahren. Boeings Unglücksflieger 737 Max steht in China wohl kurz vor Rückkehr. Delta Air Lines rechnet mit profitablem Jahr. HeidelbergCement startet zweite Tranche von Aktienrückkauf. Infineon-Aktie stark nach Kurszielanhebung durch Credit Suisse.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust
Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende 2022?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen