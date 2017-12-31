Brian Lamb Named One of the Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America

Brian Lamb, executive vice president, head of wealth and asset
management, Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ: FITB), has been named to Savoy
Magazines 2018 list of the Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in
Corporate America.
"I am excited to see Brian recognized with this well-deserved honor.
Brian is an inspirational leader with both strong character and
outstanding business results, said Greg Carmichael, chairman, president
and CEO, Fifth Third. "His career exemplifies the Fifth Third Bank
values and he is a role model for so many people in our organization.
Lamb is responsible for line-of-business oversight of wealth and asset
management, including private banking, Fifth Third securities, fiduciary
services, investments, institutional services, and insurance.
"I am proud to be part of such a distinguished group of respected and
accomplished business and community leaders from across the country,
Lamb said. "This list represents 100 great examples of individuals who
are both successful in corporate America and who are making a positive
difference in their respective communities, he said.
Lamb previously served as chief corporate responsibility and reputation
officer, where he led the comprehensive strategic framework of the
Banks civic commitments and reputation management, including the
execution of the Banks five-year, $30 billion community commitment.
Prior to that role, he served as regional president of Fifth Third Bank
(North Florida), where he was responsible for the growth and strategic
alignment of the commercial, wealth and asset management and consumer
businesses.
In addition to his duties as the head of wealth and asset management,
Lamb also serves as chairman for the University of South Florida board
of trustees. Previously, he was a member of the Florida Council of 100
Board of Directors and the United Way Suncoast Campaign Cabinet. He also
served as chairman of the audit committee for the Enterprise Florida
Board of Directors and chairman of the Tampa Bay Partnership. He also
serves as a board member of the Urban League of Southwestern Ohio.
To view the 2018 Savoy Magazines Top 100 Influential Blacks in
Corporate America list, visit: www.savoynetwork.com.
About Fifth Third
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company
headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of Dec. 31, 2017, the Company had
$142 billion in assets and operated 1,154 full-service Banking Centers
and 2,469 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana,
Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North
Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to
more than 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third
operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking,
Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the
largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Dec. 31, 2017, had $362
billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion for
individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its
Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor
information and press
releases can be viewed at www.53.com.
Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market
under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858.
Member FDIC.
About Savoy
Savoy Magazine is a national publication covering the power,
substance and style of African American lifestyle. From entertainment to
sports, business to politics, design to style, Savoy is a
cultural catalyst for the African-American community that showcases and
drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture. Savoy is
published quarterly and distributed via subscriptions and newsstands
worldwide.
