13.03.2020 11:00

BrightView Acquires Commercial Landscaper 4 Seasons Landscape Group, LLC

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) ("BrightView), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced the acquisition of 4 Seasons Landscape Group, LLC ("the Company or "Four Seasons), a commercial landscaping company headquartered in Norcross, Ga. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

4 Seasons provides landscape maintenance, hardscapes, irrigation, enhancement, installation, arbor care and other facility support services to clients across the Atlanta metropolitan area, serving the commercial, multi-family, hospitality, municipal and HOA market segments.

"Were delighted to welcome 4 Seasons and more than 150 new skilled team members into the BrightView family, said CEO and President Andrew Masterman. "This acquisition is consistent with our long-term M&A strategy and further strengthens our presence in Atlanta, a critical and growing market in the southeastern U.S.

Bruce Bryde, 4 Seasons founder and co-owner, said the two companies have much in common.

"Our shared values toward our customers and employees convinced us that joining BrightView was the logical next step for us, he said. "In addition to sharing best practices and leveraging industry-leading resources, I am excited by the opportunities that we will create for our award-winning team members to continue growing while keeping the customer at the center of everything we do.

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 21,500 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding results of operations from companies we acquire and other financial and operating information. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "believes, "guidance, "target, "expects, "potential, "continues, "estimates, "anticipates or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and factors, including the following: BrightView may not be able to achieve the anticipated benefits of the acquisition transaction; results of operations may be lower than expected; operating costs, customer loss, and business disruption may be greater than expected; and BrightView may assume unexpected risks and liabilities. Additional factors that could cause BrightViews results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under "Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are accessible on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

