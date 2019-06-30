finanzen.net
29.08.2019
BrightView Acquires Pro Scapes Inc.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) ("the Company or "BrightView), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced the acquisition of Pro Scapes Inc. ("Pro Scapes), a commercial landscaping company headquartered in Jamesville, New York. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Pro Scapes began as a one-man operation in the mid-1970s. Under the leadership of founder Rick Kier and his wife, Karen L. Kier, the company grew to become a leading grounds care provider in central New York. The company and its approximately 150 employees are committed to providing high quality grounds maintenance, snow removal and irrigation services to their customers across commercial and industrial properties as well as upscale condominium complexes in Onondaga County. Pro Scapes strong relationships have been built on the companys reputation for safely and reliably performing high quality work for their customers.

"We are excited to welcome Pro Scapes, its employees and their customers to BrightView, said Andrew Masterman, BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the years they have invested in developing operational processes, customized technological solutions and employee training programs that fueled their steady historical growth. In addition to bringing our best practices to bear in the strategically attractive market of Central New York, I am certain that BrightViews existing operation will learn many of Pro Scapes secrets for success, especially in their snow removal business.

Kier said he is proud of Pro Scapes rich history and believes that BrightViews strategic approach to intense customer focus fits well with his companys established customer service philosophy. "BrightViews national presence and formidable resources open the door to exciting long-term opportunities for our team members and our customers alike. I look forward to seeing the teams leverage our shared, customer-centric strategy, use of cutting edge tools and techniques and commitment to employee development to drive future growth, he said.

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 22,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding results of operations from companies we acquire and other financial and operating information. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "believes, "guidance, "target, "expects, "potential, "continues, "estimates, "anticipates or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and factors, including the following: BrightView may not be able to achieve the anticipated benefits of the acquisition transaction; results of operations may be lower than expected; operating costs, customer loss, and business disruption may be greater than expected; and BrightView may assume unexpected risks and liabilities. Additional factors that could cause BrightViews results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under "Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are accessible on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

