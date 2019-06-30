BrightView Acquires Pro Scapes Inc.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) ("the Company or "BrightView), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced the acquisition of Pro Scapes Inc. ("Pro Scapes), a commercial landscaping company headquartered in Jamesville, New York. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Pro Scapes began as a one-man operation in the mid-1970s. Under the leadership of founder Rick Kier and his wife, Karen L. Kier, the company grew to become a leading grounds care provider in central New York. The company and its approximately 150 employees are committed to providing high quality grounds maintenance, snow removal and irrigation services to their customers across commercial and industrial properties as well as upscale condominium complexes in Onondaga County. Pro Scapes strong relationships have been built on the companys reputation for safely and reliably performing high quality work for their customers.

"We are excited to welcome Pro Scapes, its employees and their customers to BrightView, said Andrew Masterman, BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the years they have invested in developing operational processes, customized technological solutions and employee training programs that fueled their steady historical growth. In addition to bringing our best practices to bear in the strategically attractive market of Central New York, I am certain that BrightViews existing operation will learn many of Pro Scapes secrets for success, especially in their snow removal business.

Kier said he is proud of Pro Scapes rich history and believes that BrightViews strategic approach to intense customer focus fits well with his companys established customer service philosophy. "BrightViews national presence and formidable resources open the door to exciting long-term opportunities for our team members and our customers alike. I look forward to seeing the teams leverage our shared, customer-centric strategy, use of cutting edge tools and techniques and commitment to employee development to drive future growth, he said.

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 22,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

Forward-Looking Statements

