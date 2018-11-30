BrightView Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) ("the Company or "BrightView),
the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United
States, today announced the appointment of Jane Okun Bomba and Mara Swan
as independent members of its Board of Directors. The appointments of
Ms. Okun Bomba and Ms. Swan expands the size of the board to eight
members, four of whom are independent.
Jane Okun Bomba is President of Saddle Ridge Consulting and advises on a
range of strategic issues. From 2004 to 2017, Ms. Okun Bomba was an
executive at IHS Markit, most recently as Executive Vice President,
Chief Administrative Officer. In addition to heading worldwide teams
across several corporate functions, Ms Okun Bomba led large
transformational initiatives, including the companys 2005 IPO, the
companys rebranding and the implementation of a single global ERP.
Prior to IHS, she was a partner at Genesis, Inc. and headed investor
relations at Velocom, MediaOne Group, and Northwest Airlines. Earlier in
her career she was a CPA at Price Waterhouse focused in the areas of
general audit and litigation support. Ms. Okun Bomba serves on the board
of Kickstart International and is a member of the International Womens
Forum. Additionally, she is a member of the University of Michigan, Ross
School of Business Deans Advisory Board and the School of Literature,
Science and Arts Deans Advisory Committee. She holds both a BGS and an
MBA from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor and completed graduate
studies at the Stockholm School of Economics. She received board
director education in the Womens Director Development Program at the
Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University and the Directors
Consortium.
Mara Swan is Executive Vice President of Global Strategy and Talent, at
ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN). In this role, which she has held since 2009,
she leads executive compensation, strategy, marketing, human resources,
thought leadership, public relations, communications and corporate
social responsibility. In 2014, she also assumed global leadership
responsibility of ManpowerGroups Right Management brand. Prior to
ManpowerGroup, Ms. Swan was the CHRO at MolsonCoors and held several
leadership roles at Miller Brewing Company. Ms. Swan currently serves on
the GOJO Industries board of directors where she has been compensation
chair since 2011. She is also the Executive Chair of the Center on
Executive Compensation in Washington, D.C. In 2012, Ms. Swan was
inducted as a fellow of the National Academy of Human Resources and
named HR Executive of the Year by HR Executive Magazine. In 2015, she
was named one of the 15 most influential and prominent women leading
human resources functions. She holds a bachelors degree in business
administration, from the University of Buffalo and a masters degree, in
Industrial Relations from the University of Minnesota.
"We are delighted to welcome Jane and Mara as independent members of our
Board. Their leadership and service with significant public, private,
academic and non-profit entities will provide us an even greater
diversity of thought as we continue guiding BrightViews business,
including evolving our corporate governance over time. Our ability to
attract such accomplished members to BrightViews Board is a testament
to the strength of our company and reinforces our commitment to
generating value for our stockholders, said Andrew Masterman, President
and CEO of BrightView.
"Adding two independent members to our Board is an important step for
BrightView. Especially given the caliber of our new Directors. The
breadth of experience that Jane and Mara bring with them speaks for
itself and I am confident that it will help them contribute to the
growth of our business and to BrightViews evolution as a public
company. I look forward to working with both Jane and Mara as well as
the rest of our Board for the benefit of all of BrightViews
stockholders, said Paul Raether, Chairman of the Board.
About BrightView
BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in
the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees,
BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and
enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of
customers properties, including corporate and commercial properties,
HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare
facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf
courses, among others.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005746/en/