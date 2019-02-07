Brittany Bagley joins Sonos as Chief Financial Officer

Today, Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) announced that Brittany Bagley will join the
companys executive management team as its new Chief Financial Officer,
effective April 22, 2019. Bagley replaces current CFO Mike Giannetto who
will retire in June, after ensuring an orderly transition.
Bagley will be responsible for all financial, accounting, corporate
development, and investor relations functions within the company, as
well as overseeing the real estate and facilities organizations. She
will report to Sonos CEO Patrick Spence and be based out of the
companys Santa Barbara headquarters.
Bagley was previously a Managing Director at global investment firm KKR
& Co., where she has held various roles on the technology, media, and
telecom (TMT) private equity team since 2007. Bagley was a member of
KKRs original Sonos investment team in 2012 and has served on the Sonos
Board for the past two years.
"Brittanys long history with Sonos as an investor and board member
gives her a deep knowledge of our business, strategy, and market, said
Sonos CEO Patrick Spence. "This knowledge coupled with her impressive
experience in driving financial performance, growth strategies, and
shareholder value make her the perfect fit as we enter new product
categories and geographies.
In anticipation of assuming her new role, Bagley is stepping down from
the Sonos Board of Directors, effective immediately. As a result, the
Board appointed Karen Boone to serve on its Compensation Committee and
Thomas Conrad to serve as the Chairman of the Compensation Committee and
reduced the size of the Board from eight to seven members.
"After being involved with Sonos for so long Im thrilled to be joining
as Chief Financial Officer. Beyond being an ardent Sonos user, I have an
immense amount of respect for the strong culture, great leadership and
the exciting product roadmap, Bagley said. "Despite the incredible
success to date, I see continued upside potential driven by rapid growth
in the category, the extension of our product experience outside the
home, continued geographic expansion, and scale.
Bagley has served as a Director on the boards of Sonos, Savant,
Transphorm and WebMD, working closely with company leadership to develop
long-term strategies and drive growth. Prior to joining KKR, Bagley was
an analyst at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. She holds a B.A from Brown
University.
About Sonos
Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the worlds leading sound experience
brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos
innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the
content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose.
Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home
design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes
the breadth of sonic content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered
in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.
