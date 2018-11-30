finanzen.net
03.07.2019 09:46
Broadpeak Raises 10 Million Euros From Eutelsat

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) and Broadpeak announce a circa 20% investment in Broadpeak, an industry leader in video content delivery solutions.

Broadpeak is a supplier of CDN (Content Delivery Network) technologies optimising the delivery of video content over terrestrial and satellite networks to provide end-users with best-in-class viewing quality on all their devices. Eutelsat's investment in Broadpeak is a further step in its strategy to integrate satellite into the Internet Protocol (IP) ecosystem, following the launch in September 2018 of Eutelsat CIRRUS, its hybrid satellite-OTT solution giving satellite TV channels and operators the ability to offer a flexible and homogeneous multi-screen consumer experience.

Eutelsat and Broadpeak will pool their technological resources to expand their respective portfolios of services for telecom operators, media groups and content owners by offering them turnkey video delivery solutions enabling them to respond to the rising demand for video content on all networks. They will also work together on projects aimed at integrating satellite technology into the 5G generation of mobile networks.

Eutelsats investment, in the form of shares and convertible bonds, represents a consideration of circa 10 million euros.

Jean-Hubert Lenotte, Chief Strategy and Resources Officer at Eutelsat: "We are delighted to partner with Broadpeak with whom we have been working since 2015. This association with a recognised and innovative leader in video content delivery solutions will enable us to expand our offer in this area. Following the launch of Eutelsat CIRRUS last September, this investment reflects our strategy to accelerate the integration of IP and satellite technologies by expanding the portfolio of technological solutions available to our broadcast customers to distribute content to viewers across multiple channels.

Jacques Le Mancq, co-founder and Chairman, explains that this operation is a new chapter in Broadpeaks development: "This investment by Eutelsat will enable us to strengthen our team and finance the strong growth of our business. We are very excited to develop our partnership with Eutelsat, with whom we will build next-generation services to deliver, optimize and monetize high-quality video experiences for end-users, whether at home or on the move.

About Broadpeak

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying telecom, cable, satellite, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The companys systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

More about Broadpeak at https://broadpeak.tv

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.
Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

