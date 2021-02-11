  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Morgen um 18 Uhr live: Supermärkte, Drogerien und Co. - so profitieren Sie vom Immobilien-Boom im Einzelhandel! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
30.06.2021 17:00

Bronson Healthcare Partners With Acadia Healthcare to Build New Behavioral Health Hospital to Serve Southwest Michigan

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company announced today that they have formed a joint venture to build a 96-bed inpatient behavioral health facility in Battle Creek, Michigan. Together, they will develop, construct and operate the new state-of-the-art, single-story facility on a previously announced 25-acre site at Glenn Cross Road and M-66 in Battle Creek. Groundbreaking will occur this fall.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005086/en/

The new hospital represents an approximately $35 million investment that addresses the growing need in southwest Michigan for more accessible, high-quality behavioral health services. The new facility will offer a full continuum of inpatient behavioral health care for adult patients including comprehensive treatment for those who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Acadia Healthcare is the nations largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company. It operates a network of 228 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,000 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. Acadia brings to the joint venture a commitment to patient-and family-centered care, strong clinical outcomes, and a proven track record of collaborating with health systems across the country.

"Weve chosen to develop our behavioral health hospital with Acadia as our strategic partner because of their deep knowledge of the industry and their expertise in developing and operating inpatient behavioral health services, said Bill Manns, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bronson Healthcare. "And, we have chosen Battle Creek as the location because of the talented workforce we have here who can bring their skills to the new facility and help us expand care to reach more patients and families from across the region.

As part of the agreement, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital will transition inpatient behavioral health services from its Fieldstone Center building to the new hospital when it opens in early 2023.

"Acadia is proud to be partnering with the regions leading health system to provide these life-saving services to individuals and families in southwest Michigan, said Debbie Osteen, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. "We look forward to joining forces with Bronson to create a facility that fosters hope and healing and meets the increasing need for better access to acute behavioral health services in these communities.

Through the joint venture, Acadia and Bronson intend to develop innovative care delivery models that better integrate services for physical and mental health. Acadia, like Bronson, is committed to being a strong community partner, collaborating with many organizations, hospitals and first responders across the region.

About Bronson Healthcare

Bronson Healthcare is a not-for-profit, community-governed health system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan. With 8,400 employees, more than 1,500 medical staff members, and 796 licensed beds, Bronson is the largest employer and leading healthcare system in southwest Michigan. It offers a full range of services from primary care to critical care across more than 100 locations. Key member organizations include Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson LakeView Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital, Bronson Medical Group, Bronson at Home, Bronson Commons, Bronson Athletic Club, Bronson Wellness Center and the Bronson Health Foundation.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of March 31, 2021, Acadia operated a network of 228 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,000 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

Nachrichten zu Acadia Healthcare Co Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
01.06.21
So schätzen die Analysten die Acadia Healthcare-Aktie im Mai 2021 ein (finanzen.net)
01.05.21
Acadia Healthcare mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.04.21
Ausblick: Acadia Healthcare zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
14.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: Acadia Healthcare legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.03.21
Acadia Healthcare-Aktie: Was Analysten von Acadia Healthcare erwarten (finanzen.net)
26.02.21
Acadia Healthcare legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
23.02.21
Ausblick: Acadia Healthcare legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
11.02.21
Erste Schätzungen: Acadia Healthcare stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Acadia Healthcare News
RSS Feed
Acadia Healthcare zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Acadia Healthcare Co Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.01.2019Acadia Healthcare HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.10.2017Acadia Healthcare HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.10.2017Acadia Healthcare NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
28.07.2017Acadia Healthcare BuyMizuho
05.04.2017Acadia Healthcare BuyDeutsche Bank AG
28.07.2017Acadia Healthcare BuyMizuho
05.04.2017Acadia Healthcare BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.02.2017Acadia Healthcare BuyMizuho
03.11.2016Acadia Healthcare BuyMizuho
19.10.2016Acadia Healthcare BuyUBS AG
03.01.2019Acadia Healthcare HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.10.2017Acadia Healthcare HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.10.2017Acadia Healthcare NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
27.01.2017Acadia Healthcare NeutralCantor Fitzgerald

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Acadia Healthcare Co Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Ob Supermärkte, Drogerien oder Apotheken, Corona hat der Nahversorgungsbranche in den Stadtteilzentren und Wohngebieten ein Rekordjahr mit rund 11 Prozent Zuwachs gebracht. Erfahren Sie morgen im Online-Seminar live ab 18 Uhr wie auch Sie vom Immobilien-Boom im Einzelhandel profitieren. Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Acadia Healthcare News

01.06.21So schätzen die Analysten die Acadia Healthcare-Aktie im Mai 2021 ein
11.06.21Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Tenet Healthcare. Universal Health Services. Acadia Healthcare and Community Health Systems
01.06.21Here's Why You Should Retain Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Stock
23.06.21Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: HCA Healthcare. Universal Health Services. Tenet Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare
Weitere Acadia Healthcare News
Werbung

Trading-News

Moderna  weiterhin bullish
DZ BANK - Krones: keiner füllt mehr ab
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Ansätze mit hohen Chancen: ein Vergleich - Heute 18:30 Uhr live
Tesla mit Rückruf in China - Aktie bricht dennoch aus
Vontobel: Null Spread auf alle Turbo-Optionsscheine Open-End auf DAX©*
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

8 Irrtümer über Vermögensverwalter
Genug von Pfizer und Co? Das sind die Highflyer aus Medizin und Biotech
Die optimale Kapitalanlage fürs Alter - was Sie jetzt wissen müssen
BIT Global Fintech Leaders setzt auf Aktien des Fintech-Sektors
Webinar: Allvest in 20 Minuten - Flexibel anlegen, ohne auf Sicherheit und Rendite zu verzichten
Goldstandards
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Acadia Healthcare-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Acadia Healthcare Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bahn, Flüge, Hotels  diese Regeln gelten jetzt für Ihre Bonuspunkte
Der Traum vom Eigenheim ist groß wie nie  und unrealistischer denn je
Verschmähte Öko-Gewinner und die ostdeutsche Sartorius
Inflation für immer? Auf diese Szenarien müssen sich Sparer einstellen
Manche Bilder von Berlin sind von schlecht verhülltem Neid geprägt

News von

CureVac-Aktie: Besser gehts nicht
Ethereum wird knapper: Kommt es bald zum Flippening zwischen Bitcoin und Ethereum?
DAX Chartanalyse kurzfristig: Nur eine Frage der Zeit
Großbank sieht günstigen Einstiegszeitpunkt bei Nel ASA & Co
Silberpreis: Kräftige Verkaufswelle unter Terminmarktprofis

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen uneins -- DAX im Minus -- HENSOLDT für Bundeswehr-Aufklärungssystem Pegasus beauftragt -- Uber-Rivale DiDi erlöst mit Börsengang 4,4 Milliarden Dollar -- K+S, VW, Nordex, Zoom im Fokus

AstraZeneca: Hoher Impfschutz auch bei längerem Abstand der Impfdosen. Renault will erschwingliche Elektro-Kompaktwagen bauen. BVB wirbt offenbar weiter um Italiens EM-Torschützen Locatelli. BASF schließt Verkauf des Pigmentgeschäfts verspätet ab. EssilorLuxottica hält nach Urteil an Übernahme von Grandvision fest. Microsoft: Erneut Daten von Millionen LinkedIn-Nutzern im Netz entdeckt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Damit verdient Apple Geld
Welches ist das erfolgreichste Geschäftsfeld von Apple?
In diesen Branchen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Das verdienen die Chefs der Notenbanken
Wie hoch sind ihre Gehälter?
Das sind die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Materialien, die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen