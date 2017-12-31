Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA) (NYSE: BFB) today announced the
pricing of a $300 million 7-year senior unsecured note and a $300
million 20-year senior unsecured note. The 3.5% 7-year senior notes are
due April 15, 2025 and the 4.0% 20-year senior notes are due April 15,
2038. Brown-Forman intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for
general corporate purposes, including to pay the companys recently
announced special cash dividend which will be paid on April 23, 2018 to
stockholders of record on April 2, 2018.
Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Merrill Lynch,
Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc.,
J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC. PNC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo
Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers.
This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any debt securities of Brown-Forman
Corporation, nor shall there be any sale of debt securities in any state
or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be
unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities
laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The debt offering will be made
only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base
prospectus forming part of an effective shelf registration statement.
Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the
senior notes may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC
website at http://www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, the issuer, any underwriter or any dealer participating
in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request
it by calling Barclays Capital Inc. toll-free at 1-888-603-5847,
Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at 1-800-831-9146, Merrill
Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated toll-free at 1-800-294-1322
or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. at 1-877-558-2607.
For almost 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the
experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol
brands, including Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniels & Cola,
Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire, Gentleman
Jack, Jack Daniels Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador,
Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix,
Sonoma-Cutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach and Slane.
Brown-Formans brands are supported by over 4,700 employees and sold in
more than 165 countries worldwide. For more information about the
company and its corporate responsibility efforts, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322006273/en/