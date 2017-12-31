Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA) (NYSE: BFB) today announced the pricing of a $300 million 7-year senior unsecured note and a $300 million 20-year senior unsecured note. The 3.5% 7-year senior notes are due April 15, 2025 and the 4.0% 20-year senior notes are due April 15, 2038. Brown-Forman intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including to pay the companys recently announced special cash dividend which will be paid on April 23, 2018 to stockholders of record on April 2, 2018.

Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC. PNC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers.

