23.01.2020 16:47
Brown-Forman Earns Top Marks in 2019 Corporate Equality Index

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFA) (NYSE:BFB) received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Brown-Forman joins the ranks of 680 major U.S. businesses which also earned top marks this year. This is the tenth consecutive year Brown-Forman has received a perfect score.

"I am grateful to work in a company where employees are actively building an environment where we can bring our best selves to work to do our best work. In the process, we are also doing our part, as global citizens, to create a better world, said Ralph de Chabert, Brown-Forman, Chief Diversity, Inclusion, and Global Community Relations Officer. "The CEI standards keep us focused on the most meaningful ways to support an inclusive workplace so that LGBTQ people will continue to choose to build their careers here.

The results of this years CEI showcase how 1059 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. but helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories:

  • Non-discrimination policies
  • Employment benefits
  • Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion
  • Public commitment to LGBTQ equality
  • Responsible citizenship

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Brown-Forman

For 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including the Jack Daniels Family of Brands, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers Craft, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix, SonomaCutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Formans brands are supported by approximately 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

