Brown-Forman Increases Cash Dividend 5.0%

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA) (NYSE: BFB) announced today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend on its Class A and Class B Common Stock by 5.0% to $0.1743 per share from the prior quarters $0.1660 per share. As a result, the indicated annual cash dividend will rise from $0.6640 per share to $0.6972 per share. Stockholders of record on December 5, 2019, will receive the cash dividend on January 2, 2020.

This marks the 36th consecutive year of dividend increases at Brown-Forman, and the 74th year of paying quarterly dividends at the company. Lawson Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brown-Forman said, "Our increased dividend reflects the strength of our cash flows, the health of our balance sheet, and our confidence in the long-term growth prospects for the company.

Brown-Forman is a member of the prestigious Standard & Poors 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which is composed of companies that have increased their cash dividend every year for at least 25 years.

For nearly 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniels Family of Brands, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers Craft, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Formans brands are supported by approximately 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

Important Information on Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements, estimates, and projections that are "forward-looking statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "aim, "anticipate, "aspire, "believe, "can, "continue, "could, "envision, "estimate, "expect, "expectation, "intend, "may, "might, "plan, "potential, "project, "pursue, "see, "seek, "should, "will, "would, and similar words indicate forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date we make them. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many beyond our control) that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical experience or from our current expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

  • Unfavorable global or regional economic conditions and related low consumer confidence, high unemployment, weak credit or capital markets, budget deficits, burdensome government debt, austerity measures, higher interest rates, higher taxes, political instability, higher inflation, deflation, lower returns on pension assets, or lower discount rates for pension obligations
  • Risks associated with being a U.S.-based company with global operations, including commercial, political, and financial risks; local labor policies and conditions; protectionist trade policies, or economic or trade sanctions, including additional retaliatory tariffs on American spirits and the effectiveness of our actions to mitigate the negative impact on our margins, sales, and distributors; compliance with local trade practices and other regulations, including anti-corruption laws; terrorism; and health pandemics
  • Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, particularly a stronger U.S. dollar
  • Changes in laws, regulations, or policies  especially those that affect the production, importation, marketing, labeling, pricing, distribution, sale, or consumption of our beverage alcohol products
  • Tax rate changes (including excise, sales, VAT, tariffs, duties, corporate, individual income, dividends, or capital gains) or changes in related reserves, changes in tax rules or accounting standards, and the unpredictability and suddenness with which they can occur
  • The impact of U.S. tax reform legislation, including as a result of future clarifications and guidance interpreting the statute
  • Dependence upon the continued growth of the Jack Daniels family of brand
  • Changes in consumer preferences, consumption, or purchase patterns  particularly away from larger producers in favor of small distilleries or local producers, or away from brown spirits, our premium products, or spirits generally, and our ability to anticipate or react to them; legalization of marijuana use on a more widespread basis; shifts in consumer purchase practices from traditional to e-commerce retailers; bar, restaurant, travel, or other on-premise declines; shifts in demographic or health and wellness trends; or unfavorable consumer reaction to new products, line extensions, package changes, product reformulations, or other product innovation
  • Decline in the social acceptability of beverage alcohol in significant markets
  • Production facility, aging warehouse, or supply chain disruption
  • Imprecision in supply/demand forecasting
  • Higher costs, lower quality, or unavailability of energy, water, raw materials, product ingredients, labor, or finished goods
  • Route-to-consumer changes that affect the timing of our sales, temporarily disrupt the marketing or sale of our products, or result in higher fixed costs
  • Inventory fluctuations in our products by distributors, wholesalers, or retailers
  • Competitors and retailers consolidation or other competitive activities, such as pricing actions (including price reductions, promotions, discounting, couponing, or free goods), marketing, category expansion, product introductions, or entry or expansion in our geographic markets or distribution networks
  • Risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions, business partnerships, or investments  such as acquisition integration, termination difficulties or costs, or impairment in recorded value
  • Inadequate protection of our intellectual property rights
  • Product recalls or other product liability claims, product counterfeiting, tampering, contamination, or quality issues
  • Significant legal disputes and proceedings, or government investigations
  • Failure or breach of key information technology systems
  • Negative publicity related to our company, brands, marketing, personnel, operations, business performance, or prospects
  • Failure to attract or retain key executive or employee talent
  • Our status as a family "controlled company under New York Stock Exchange rules, and our dual-class share structure

For further information on these and other risks, please refer to the "Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

