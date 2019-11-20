finanzen.net
20.11.2019
Brown-Forman Selects Energy BBDO as Global Creative Agency of Record

Brown-Forman Corporation announced today that Energy BBDO will be the new global creative agency of record for the majority of its global brand portfolio, including Jack Daniels, Woodford Reserve, Tequila Herradura, el Jimador, and Old Forester. This competitive pitch process was managed by agency search consultancy, AAR Partners.

"I believe we are at a pivotal moment in time as we seek to deliver the next generation of growth for our brands, said Mark McCallum, Chief Brands Officer, Brown-Forman. "Energy BBDO is a world-class creative agency, and will be an invaluable partner as we continue to expand the global footprint of our growing portfolio of brands.

"We could not be more thrilled to join forces with Brown-Forman. They are an amazing, storied company of extraordinary brands with an equally extraordinary culture. We can't wait to partner with them to fulfill the great future potential of their iconic, world-class brands," said Tonise Paul, president and CEO, Energy BBDO.

About Brown-Forman:

For nearly 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniels Family of Brands, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers Craft, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Formans brands are supported by approximately 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

About Energy BBDO

Energy BBDO is a leading-edge creative organization energizing people and brands nationally and globally. Based in Chicago, and part of BBDO Worldwide, Energy is an award-winning integrated agency with a mission to "Energize People. Energize Brands. The agency collaborates with some of the worlds most iconic brands to create evocative stories and innovative brand experiences.

BBDO's mantra is "The Work. The Work. The Work." Every day, BBDO people in 289 offices in 81 countries work day by day, job by job and client by client to create and deliver the world's most compelling commercial content. For 13 years in a row, BBDO has been ranked the most creative agency network in the world and for seven years, BBDO has been named Network of the Year at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity  more than any other agency network. This past year, the independent World Advertising Research Center (WARC) named BBDO the "Best of the Best in its first-ever index of excellence, aggregating results from its Creative 100, Effective 100 and Media 100 rankings. BBDO has been chosen Agency of the Year multiple times by the leading industry trade publications.

BBDO is part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE-OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company.

