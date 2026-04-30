Burkhalter Group acquires Progressio Holding GmbH and anplaq ag, Tamins (GR)
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Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
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The Burkhalter Group is acquiring Progressio Holding GmbH, Tamins (GR), together with its wholly owned subsidiary anplaq ag, Tamins (GR). The purchase agreement was signed and completed today. This transaction is part of a targeted expansion of the Burkhalter Group’s market area and opens up a complementary business area in energy and water infrastructure.
anplaq ag specialises in the construction of plants, machinery and pipelines in energy and water infrastructure. The company designs, manufactures and installs steel and stainless steel pipeline and plant systems, particularly for energy, district heating, as well as drinking water and wastewater projects. Around 30 employees generate annual sales of around CHF 8.5 million.
The sale is taking place with a view to systematically developing anplaq ag’s services within a larger group and positioning it even more broadly on the market in future. All employees of anplaq ag will be retained and the company name will remain unchanged. The purchase price will be paid partly in cash and partly in listed Burkhalter Holding Ltd registered shares.
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Corporate action and lock-up
The first day of trading for the newly created registered shares is scheduled for 24 June 2026. The sellers of Progressio Holding GmbH (parent company of anplaq ag) have agreed not to sell two thirds of the Burkhalter registered shares received from the sale for a period of two years (lock-up agreement). The registered shares are therefore subject to a prohibition on disposal.
The targeted acquisition of further building technology companies remains a key component of the Burkhalter Group’s growth strategy.
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Contact:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Burkhalter Holding AG
|Hohlstrasse 475
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.burkhalter.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0212255803
|Valor:
|21225580
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2319928
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2319928 01-May-2026 CET/CEST
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