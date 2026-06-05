Kardex Holding AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning

Business update: Kardex adjusts its EBIT forecast for 2026



08-Jun-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media Information – Business Update

Zurich, 8 June 2026

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR



Business update: Kardex adjusts its EBIT forecast for 2026

In late 2024, Kardex launched a strategic growth initiative that has been executed consistently since. The associated transformation entails significant investments in sales headcount, marketing, IT, and R&D, targeting EUR 1.5 billion revenues by 2029 to 2031, which implies an annual revenue growth of 10–14% with an EBIT margin of 10–14%. These investments are designed to position Kardex to capture an outsized share of the rapidly expanding market for automated intralogistics solutions.

While the Standardized Systems segment is growing as planned, the higher-margin Automated Products segment has been less dynamic since H2 2025, with both bookings and net revenues trailing expectations. However, bookings in Automated Products have been steadily increasing since March 2026.

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The elevated cost base to enable the growth trajectory combined with the temporary lower volume for Automated Products will lead to an EBIT for H1 2026 representing roughly 60% of last year’s period. This will prevent Kardex from reaching its full-year EBIT margin target range, even with an anticipated materially stronger and more profitable H2 2026 within the financial target range.

Based on current visibility, the Board of Directors and Group Management expect a full-year 2026 order and revenue growth in the range of 15-20%, with an EBIT margin of 8–10%. Kardex is fully confident in achieving the communicated mid-term financial targets set for 2029-2031. Reshoring, labor shortages, and automation remain key growth drivers of the intralogistics industry. Kardex is thereby increasingly leveraging sales synergies across the Business Units and anticipates further substantial profitable growth opportunities in the years to come.

Contact for media and investors

Alexandre Müller, Investor-relation@kardex.com, phone: +41 (0)79 635 64 13

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Investor and analyst call

CEO Jens Hardenacke and CFO Thomas Reist will host a Q&A session for investors and analysts today at 10 am CEST.



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Switzerland / Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

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Other international numbers available HERE

Kardex Corporate Profile

Kardex is a leading global partner for intralogistics solutions in an attractive and growing market. The Group offers premium automated products, standardized systems, and life cycle services that guarantee high availability and low total cost of ownership. Kardex provides an intelligent entry into automation with its dynamic storage and retrieval systems, offers integrated material handling systems, small parts storage systems including multi-shuttle technology, and automated high-bay warehouses. Additionally, Kardex acts as a global AutoStore™ partner, offering flexible and modular storage and order fulfillment solutions. The Group employs around 2’900 people in over 30 countries. Kardex Holding AG has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1989.

Disclaimer

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. In this communication, such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our financial condition, results of operations and business and certain of our strategic plans and objectives. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors which are beyond Kardex’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors detailed in Kardex’s past and future filings and reports and in past and future filings, press releases, reports and other information posted on Kardex companies’ websites. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Kardex disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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