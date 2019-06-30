finanzen.net
07.08.2019
C&W Services Names Brian Reyes Senior Vice President, Higher Education

C&W Services, one of North Americas leading facility services companies, recently hired Brian Reyes as Senior Vice President, Higher Education. In this newly-created position, Reyes will focus on enhancing the innovation and value of facilities services that the company brings to its college and university clients, as well as driving growth in the sector.

Reyes previously held a leadership position serving the higher education market with Sodexo, as well as with PepsiCo, YUM! Brands and Buy.com. He has demonstrated success leading complex strategies for business units and specific client pursuits which lead to growth, retention and heightened customer service.

"Were very excited to welcome a leader of Brians caliber to C&W Services, said Paul Bedborough, Chief Executive of C&W Services. "We have been privileged to support our college and university clients for more than 60 years. Creating this new leadership position and appointing Brian to take its helm demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the unique needs of North Americas institutes of higher education.

Reyes holds a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from California State University, Long Beach. He is based in Mission Viejo, California.

C&W Services (www.cwservices.com) is a subsidiary of Cushman & Wakefield, offering janitorial, maintenance, controlled environments, production and engineering support, office services, and landscaping services to 600 clients in North America.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

