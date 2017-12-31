Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro to Retire and Appoints Erica McLaughlin as Chief Financial Officer

Cabot
Corporation (NYSE:CBT) today announced that Eduardo Cordeiro,
executive vice president, chief financial officer (CFO) and president
of the Americas Region, will retire from Cabot at the end of 2018.
He will step down from these roles effective May 15, 2018 at which time
Erica McLaughlin, the Companys vice president of business operations
for Cabots Reinforcement Materials segment and general manager of the
tire business, will become senior vice president and CFO. Cordeiro will
remain with Cabot in an advisory capacity through the end of the year to
assist in a smooth transition.
Cordeiro, who joined Cabot in 1998, has been the Companys chief
financial officer since 2009. Prior to this role, he held a variety of
senior finance and business leadership roles, including corporate
controller, vice president of investor relations, as well as vice
president and general manager of Cabots Fumed Metal Oxides and
Supermetals businesses.
"Over the past 20 years, Eddie has provided tremendous business
leadership and financial stewardship. During his tenure as CFO, he has
been instrumental in improving the Companys performance and further
strengthening our financial position. He also played a key role in
developing and implementing our Advancing the Core strategy, said
Sean Keohane, president and chief executive officer of Cabot
Corporation. "His business knowledge and financial expertise have been
critical to our success. On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank
Eddie for his many years of service and know that his significant
contributions will have a lasting positive effect on Cabot.
McLaughlin joined Cabot in April 2002, and has held a variety of roles
within the finance organization and Cabots global businesses. Erica
started in Cabots finance organization and held positions of increasing
responsibility, including global finance director for the carbon black
business. She then served as vice president of investor relations and
corporate communications. In her current role as vice president of
business operations for the Reinforcement Materials segment and general
manager of the tire business, she has been instrumental in driving the
improved performance of that segment. McLaughlin is a Certified Public
Accountant and earned an MBA and a BS in accounting from Boston College.
Keohane added, "Erica brings a strong finance and business background to
her new role. She has a depth of experience across the variety of
finance disciplines including corporate control, business finance,
reporting and investor relations. I have developed a strong appreciation
for her business acumen, strategic insight and analytical ability. As a
member of our corporate leadership team, she has demonstrated a passion
for leading teams and developing talent, and is recognized as a strong
leader who is well-respected across the Company. Her financial expertise
and deep knowledge of Cabot and its businesses make her well-positioned
to take on this new role.
ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION
Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and
performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
The company is a leading provider of rubber
and specialty
carbons, activated
carbon, inkjet
colorants, cesium
formate drilling fluids, masterbatches
and conductive compounds, fumed
silica and aerogel.
For more information on Cabot, please visit the companys website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that
are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and
uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those
contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the
Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.
