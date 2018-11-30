Cabot Corporation Completes Responsible Care® 14001 Certification for all Operating Manufacturing Sites in China

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that all four of its operating carbon black and fumed silica manufacturing sites in China have successfully completed the Responsible Care 14001 (RC14001) certification process. RC14001 is the globally recognized gold standard for safety & health, environmental and security management systems established by the American Chemistry Councils (ACC) Responsible Care program. The Cabot China certifications are the first independent third party RC14001 Certifications to be recognized by the Certification and Accreditation Administration of the Peoples Republic of China (CNCA) as well as the ACC.

Through RC14001 certification, the ACC promotes superior performance and transparency throughout the global chemical industry by encouraging its members to continuously improve internal programs that have a positive impact on commercial partners, employee and contractor safety and health, communities, security and the environment.

Cabot is the first chemical manufacturer in China to have successfully certified their manufacturing facilities in accordance with the Responsible Care Management System and RC14001 standard by BSI, the authorized registrar in China.

Cabot has completed audits for all four of its operational manufacturing sites in China and is working toward certification of its Shanghai Holding Office and Asia Technology Center (ATC). The company will also seek certification for its sites in Wuhai and Xuzhou, once they are operational.

"The chemical industry in China is facing significant challenges, and Cabot believes Responsible Care is a solution to these challenges, said Jeff Zhu, president, Asia Pacific region. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to hold all of our facilities to the highest standard of safety, health and environmental excellence for our employees, communities and the environment, and our achievement of RC14001 certification in China is the latest example of how we are establishing higher standards for the industry.

The Responsible Care program is a global voluntary initiative under which the chemical industry works to continuously improve and achieve excellence in safety and health, security and environmental performance. The standard promotes accountability and communication with stakeholders about products and processes and requires companies to adopt best practices in the manufacturing and supply of safe and affordable goods that bring real benefits to society. RC14001 certification represents conformance with a robust technical standard that combines the attributes of the ISO 14001 environmental management system standard with safety, health and security to achieve higher overall level of SH&E performance.

"We take our leadership in sustainability very seriously and are proud to have achieved this important milestone in our China operations, said Martin ONeill, senior vice president, safety, health and environment. "At Cabot, we foster a culture that places the safety of our people, communities and the environment in high regard. We are proud of our colleagues around the world for bringing this mindset to their work each day and helping us advance our commitment to acting in accordance with the principles and best practices of Responsible Care on a global scale.

For more information on Cabots commitment to safety, health and environmental excellence, visit cabotcorp.com/sustainability.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, cesium formate drilling fluids, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the companys website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.

