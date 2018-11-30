Cabot Corporation Completes Responsible Care® 14001 Certification for all Operating Manufacturing Sites in China

Cabot
Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that all four of its
operating carbon black and fumed silica manufacturing sites in China
have successfully completed the Responsible
Care 14001 (RC14001) certification process. RC14001 is the globally
recognized gold standard for safety & health, environmental and security
management systems established by the American Chemistry Councils (ACC)
Responsible Care program. The Cabot China certifications are the first
independent third party RC14001 Certifications to be recognized by the
Certification and Accreditation Administration of the Peoples Republic
of China (CNCA) as well as the ACC.
Through RC14001 certification, the ACC promotes superior performance and
transparency throughout the global chemical industry by encouraging its
members to continuously improve internal programs that have a positive
impact on commercial partners, employee and contractor safety and
health, communities, security and the environment.
Cabot is the first chemical manufacturer in China to have successfully
certified their manufacturing facilities in accordance
with the Responsible Care Management System and RC14001 standard by BSI,
the authorized registrar in China.
Cabot has completed audits for all four of its operational manufacturing
sites in China and is working toward certification of its Shanghai
Holding Office and Asia Technology Center (ATC). The company will also
seek certification for its sites in Wuhai and Xuzhou, once they are
operational.
"The chemical industry in China is facing significant challenges, and
Cabot believes Responsible Care is a solution to these challenges, said
Jeff Zhu, president, Asia Pacific region. "We remain steadfast in our
commitment to hold all of our facilities to the highest standard of
safety, health and environmental excellence for our employees,
communities and the environment, and our achievement of RC14001
certification in China is the latest example of how we are establishing
higher standards for the industry.
The Responsible Care program is a global voluntary initiative under
which the chemical industry works to continuously improve and achieve
excellence in safety and health, security and environmental performance.
The standard promotes accountability and communication with stakeholders
about products and processes and requires companies to adopt best
practices in the manufacturing and supply of safe and affordable goods
that bring real benefits to society. RC14001 certification represents
conformance with a robust technical standard that combines the
attributes of the ISO 14001 environmental management system standard
with safety, health and security to achieve higher overall level of SH&E
performance.
"We take our leadership in sustainability very seriously and are proud
to have achieved this important milestone in our China operations, said
Martin ONeill, senior vice president, safety, health and environment.
"At Cabot, we foster a culture that places the safety of our people,
communities and the environment in high regard. We are proud of our
colleagues around the world for bringing this mindset to their work each
day and helping us advance our commitment to acting in accordance with
the principles and best practices of Responsible Care on a global scale.
For more information on Cabots commitment to safety, health and
environmental excellence, visit cabotcorp.com/sustainability.
About Cabot Corporation
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and
performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty
carbons, activated
carbon, inkjet
colorants, cesium
formate drilling fluids, masterbatches
and conductive compounds, fumed
silica and aerogel.
For more information on Cabot, please visit the companys website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.
