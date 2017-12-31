Corporate Responsibility Magazine (CR Magazine) has named Cabot
Corporation (NYSE: CBT) to its 19th annual 100 Best
Corporate Citizens list. The roster recognizes the superior
environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of public
companies across the United States.
"We are committed to improving our performance in the core aspects of
sustainability environmental, social and governance so that we can
have a positive impact on our employees, customers, communities and
other stakeholders, said Martin ONeill, senior vice president, Safety,
Health and Environment. "I am proud to see Cabot once again honored with
recognition of our efforts on the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List. This
award demonstrates the progress that we are making in our sustainability
agenda, and is a testament to our corporate values and the hard work of
our dedicated employees across the globe.
The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List ranks companies from the Russell
1000 Index for excellence in sustainability disclosures and performance.
Assessments are made based on publicly available information in seven
categories: environment, climate change, employee relations, human
rights, governance, finance, and philanthropy & community support.
"CR Magazine is proud to present the only ESG ranking list that
doesn't rely on self-reporting, said Dave Armon, publisher of CR
Magazine. "Each year, the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking
measures the success of the Brands Taking Stands movement by celebrating
the most successful, most transparent companies that report on their
responsible practices. We congratulate those honored on this year's list
for their commitment to corporate responsibility.
Cabot continues to be recognized by customers and third-party
organizations for its commitment to excellence in safety, health and
environmental affairs as well as for outstanding innovation and customer
service. Most recently Cabot was named to CR Magazines "2017
Most Responsible Companies Ranked by Industry Sector list.
Additionally, Cabot was recognized with consecutive gold
level evaluations by EcoVadis, an independent assessment organization
that specializes in evaluating sustainability programs and related
performance of participating companies.
For more information on Cabots sustainability initiatives, please
visit: cabotcorp.com/sustainability
CR Magazine is Americas leading voice on corporate
responsibility, providing case studies, analyzing best practices, and
tracking trends in ESG. For access to the full 100 Best Corporate
Citizens List visit http://www.thecro.com.
ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and
performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
The company is a leading provider of rubber
and specialty
carbons, activated
carbon, inkjet
colorants, cesium
formate drilling fluids, masterbatches
and conductive compounds, fumed
silica and aerogel.
For more information on Cabot, please visit the companys website
at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.
About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List
The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List was first published in 1999 in
Business Ethics Magazine, and has been managed by CR Magazine since
2007. To compile the list, every company in the Russell 1000, the
highest ranked stocks in the Russell 3000 Index of publicly held U.S.
companies, is ranked according to 260 data points.
About Corporate Responsibility Magazine
3BL Media is the publisher of CR Magazine (www.thecro.com),
the leading voice of the corporate responsibility profession and the
publisher of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking. Together with the
Corporate Responsible Association, CR Magazine presents COMMIT!Forum,
Oct. 23-25, 2018, at MGM National Harbor, just outside Washington, D.C.
The theme is Brands Taking Stands The Long View.
About 3BL Media
3BL Media is the worlds leading communications partner for
purpose-driven organizations. Through targeted content distribution,
multimedia promotions and hands-on learning experiences, 3BL Media
amplifies the stories, experiences and perspectives of companies, NGOs
and nonprofits through an unrivaled network of corporate responsibility
and sustainability professionals, influencers and audiences. Learn more here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005354/en/