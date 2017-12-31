07.05.2018 18:30
Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazines 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018

Corporate Responsibility Magazine (CR Magazine) has named Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) to its 19th annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens list. The roster recognizes the superior environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of public companies across the United States.

"We are committed to improving our performance in the core aspects of sustainability  environmental, social and governance  so that we can have a positive impact on our employees, customers, communities and other stakeholders, said Martin ONeill, senior vice president, Safety, Health and Environment. "I am proud to see Cabot once again honored with recognition of our efforts on the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List. This award demonstrates the progress that we are making in our sustainability agenda, and is a testament to our corporate values and the hard work of our dedicated employees across the globe.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List ranks companies from the Russell 1000 Index for excellence in sustainability disclosures and performance. Assessments are made based on publicly available information in seven categories: environment, climate change, employee relations, human rights, governance, finance, and philanthropy & community support.

"CR Magazine is proud to present the only ESG ranking list that doesn't rely on self-reporting, said Dave Armon, publisher of CR Magazine. "Each year, the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking measures the success of the Brands Taking Stands movement by celebrating the most successful, most transparent companies that report on their responsible practices. We congratulate those honored on this year's list for their commitment to corporate responsibility.

Cabot continues to be recognized by customers and third-party organizations for its commitment to excellence in safety, health and environmental affairs as well as for outstanding innovation and customer service. Most recently Cabot was named to CR Magazines "2017 Most Responsible Companies Ranked by Industry Sector list. Additionally, Cabot was recognized with consecutive gold level evaluations by EcoVadis, an independent assessment organization that specializes in evaluating sustainability programs and related performance of participating companies.

For more information on Cabots sustainability initiatives, please visit: cabotcorp.com/sustainability

CR Magazine is Americas leading voice on corporate responsibility, providing case studies, analyzing best practices, and tracking trends in ESG. For access to the full 100 Best Corporate Citizens List visit http://www.thecro.com.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, cesium formate drilling fluids, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the companys website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.

About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List was first published in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine, and has been managed by CR Magazine since 2007. To compile the list, every company in the Russell 1000, the highest ranked stocks in the Russell 3000 Index of publicly held U.S. companies, is ranked according to 260 data points.

About Corporate Responsibility Magazine

3BL Media is the publisher of CR Magazine (www.thecro.com), the leading voice of the corporate responsibility profession and the publisher of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking. Together with the Corporate Responsible Association, CR Magazine presents COMMIT!Forum, Oct. 23-25, 2018, at MGM National Harbor, just outside Washington, D.C. The theme is Brands Taking Stands  The Long View.

About 3BL Media

3BL Media is the worlds leading communications partner for purpose-driven organizations. Through targeted content distribution, multimedia promotions and hands-on learning experiences, 3BL Media amplifies the stories, experiences and perspectives of companies, NGOs and nonprofits through an unrivaled network of corporate responsibility and sustainability professionals, influencers and audiences. Learn more here.

