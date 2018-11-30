finanzen.net
18.06.2019 00:03
Cabot Corporation Prices $300 Million 4.00% Senior Notes Due 2029

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that it priced a public offering of $300 million of 4.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029. The notes are being sold to the public at a price of 99.704% of the face amount thereof. Cabot will pay interest on the notes semiannually on January 1 and July 1 of each year, beginning January 1, 2020. The sale of the notes is expected to close on June 20, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Cabot intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay a portion of its outstanding commercial paper and the remainder, if any, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, and US Bancorp are the joint bookrunning managers for the offering. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, which was filed as part of Cabots automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed on August 11, 2016 (File No. 333-213088), may be obtained for free by searching the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) online data base (EDGAR) on the SEC web site at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by calling toll-free (800) 831-9146; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by calling (866) 803-9204, or at 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor or by calling collect at (212) 834-4533; or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., 214 N. Tryon Street, 26th Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, Attention: Credit Fixed Income or by calling toll-free at (877) 558-2607.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, cesium formate drilling fluids, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica, and aerogel.

Forward­Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about timing of the closing of the notes offering and the expected use of proceeds. These statements are not guarantees that these events will occur, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. The offering may be adversely affected by market conditions, adverse changes to Cabots business or prospects, and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in Cabots filings with the SEC, including under the heading "Risk Factors in Cabots Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. These statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. Cabot does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.

