finanzen.net
08.06.2020 23:00

Cabot Corporation Provides Update on Liquidity

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced it has amended its revolving credit facilities to increase the maximum leverage ratio permitted under those agreements. The maximum leverage ratio applicable on the last day of each fiscal quarter will increase to 4.5 times beginning with the quarter ending September 30, 2020 and through the quarter ending June 30, 2021. There were no changes in material terms under the agreements. The company's maximum leverage ratio was previously 3.5 times for the term of these credit facilities. The agreements are scheduled to mature in October 2022.

Cabot President and CEO Sean Keohane said, "While our liquidity position remains strong, increasing the maximum leverage ratio permitted under these credit facilities represents a prudent step to provide incremental headroom in light of the uncertainty in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This step will provide additional flexibility beyond the COVID-19 related stress test scenarios we have assessed.

"Our financial position remains sound as we work through this uncertain environment. We are confident in our expected strong cash flow generation in the second half of the fiscal year and believe our solid balance sheet will allow us to successfully navigate this period and emerge from the downturn as an even stronger industry leader, said Keohane.

About Cabot Corporation
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica, and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the companys website at: https://www.cabotcorp.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Cabot website regularly.

Forward-Looking Statements  This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including with respect to our expectations for our performance in fiscal year 2020, including our expectations for cash flow generation in the second half of the fiscal year and our ability to navigate the current downturn, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, potentially inaccurate assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. If known or unknown risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, our actual results could differ materially from past results and from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Importantly, as we cannot predict the duration or scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, the negative impact to our results cannot be estimated. Factors that will influence the impact on our business and operations include the duration and extent of the pandemic, the extent of imposed or recommended containment and mitigation measures, and the general economic consequences of the pandemic. Other important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, competition from other specialty chemical companies; volatility in the price of energy and raw materials; a significant adverse change in a customer relationship; safety, health and environmental requirements; unanticipated delays in site development projects; negative or uncertain worldwide or regional economic conditions and market opportunities, including from trade relations or global health matters; and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates. These factors are discussed more fully in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC), particularly under the heading "Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020, and subsequent SEC filings, filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation to provide revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Nachrichten zu Cabot Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
13.05.20
Cabot gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
11.05.20
Cabot hält Dividende stabil (MyDividends)
10.05.20
Ausblick: Cabot stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
Was Analysten von der Cabot-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
26.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Cabot präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
März 2020: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Cabot-Aktie (finanzen.net)
13.03.20
Cabot schüttet Quartalsdividende aus (MyDividends)
05.02.20
Cabot gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cabot News
RSS Feed
Cabot zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cabot Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.12.2015Cabot BuyBB&T Capital Markets
11.11.2015Cabot BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.08.2015Cabot HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.05.2009Cabot holdJefferies & Company Inc.
24.08.2005Cabot buyKeyBanc Capital Markets / McDonald
10.12.2015Cabot BuyBB&T Capital Markets
11.11.2015Cabot BuyDeutsche Bank AG
24.08.2005Cabot buyKeyBanc Capital Markets / McDonald
13.08.2015Cabot HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.05.2009Cabot holdJefferies & Company Inc.
28.04.2005Update Cabot Corp.: HoldDeutsche Securities

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cabot Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Cabot News

11.05.20Cabot hält Dividende stabil
13.05.20Cabot gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
10.05.20Ausblick: Cabot stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
08.05.20Why Cabot (COG) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
09.05.20Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
11.05.20Cabot (CBT) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
12.05.20Cabot (CBT) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2. Sales Miss
12.05.20Cabot Corp (CBT) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
20.05.20Cabot Microelectronics Stock Climbs On Strong Earnings Despite Covid-19; Key Rating Jumps
30.05.20Cabot (COG) Down 8.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
Weitere Cabot News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik: Corona - eine Börsenkrise wie keine andere?
DZ BANK - Märkte im FOMO- und TINA-Rausch: Droht eine neue Blase?
Bei diesen Aktien gibt es neue Investment-Kaufsignale
Zufrieden mit Ihrem Portfolio? Oder Neustart mit dem Testsieger?
Vontobel: Automobilbranche - Das Auto der Zukunft fährt Softwarebasiert
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Aktien, aber nicht jede
Exporo: Neu auf Rügen: Ab 1  in hochklassige Ferienimmobilie investieren
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Cabot-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Cabot Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Von 19 auf 16  So kommt die Steuersenkung wirklich bei Ihnen an
Diese Aktien sind die Gewinner der neuen deutschen Großzügigkeit
Diese Fallen lauern beim Bezahlen im Urlaub
Hier ist der deutsche Euro in diesem Sommer am wertvollsten
So teuer wird die Corona-Pandemie

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- Dow letztlich fester -- Boeing-Aktie beflügelt -- Commerzbank legt Nachranganleihe auf -- AstraZeneca lotet Fusion mit Gilead aus -- Wirecard, BP, Lufthansa, VW im Fokus

Apple-Aktie lassen die Rekordhochs vom Jahresanfang hinter sich. Staatshilfen sichern Modemarke TOM TAILOR. Deutsche Börse platziert Hybridanleihe über 600 Millionen Euro. Telefonica Deutschland verkauft Funkstandorte für 1,5 Milliarden Euro. EU gibt Elanco grünes Licht für Kauf der Bayer-Tiergesundheit. Weltbank: 2020 schwerste globale Rezession seit Zweitem Weltkrieg. Investor Deka fordert auf Sicht Ablösung des neuen ProSieben-Chefs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Beabsichtigen Sie wegen des beschlossenen Konjunkturpakets mehr Geld auszugeben?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08.06.20
DAX schließt leichter -- Dow letztlich fester -- Boeing-Aktie beflügelt -- Commerzbank legt Nachranganleihe auf -- AstraZeneca lotet Fusion mit Gilead aus -- Wirecard, BP, Lufthansa, VW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
08.06.20
So investiert Hedgefonds-Manager David Einhorn Q1/2020
Ausland
08.06.20
Virgin Galactic-Chef Richard Branson - eine Kurzbiografie
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
NEL ASAA0B733
TUITUAG00
Daimler AG710000
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
ITM Power plcA0B57L
CommerzbankCBK100
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001