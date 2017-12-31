27.03.2018 03:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Cabot Corporation Receives Responsible Care RC14001® Certification in Tianjin, China

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that its carbon black manufacturing facility in Tianjin, China has been officially certified to the Responsible Care 14001® Environmental Management standard. The RC14001 certification process promotes superior performance and transparency throughout the global chemical industry by ensuring its members continuously improve internal programs that have a positive impact on commercial partners, employee and contractor safety and health, communities, security and the environment.

Cabot is the first chemical company in China to be certified by auditors from the international registrar, BSI, in accordance with the RC 14001 Management System. With this recognition, Cabots Tianjin facility has satisfied all requirements of the recognized gold standard for third party performance certifications. Cabot is pursuing certification for all its operating facilities in China by 2019 and the Tianjin site is the first of five facilities to achieve this significant milestone. This accomplishment is consistent with Cabots global commitment to the principles of Responsible Care and the highest level of transparent performance.

"We place a high value on the safe, secure and environmentally responsible development, manufacture and distribution of our products across the globe. We are proud of this recognition as our Tianjin site continues to serve as a leader in environmental and safety performance for the Tianjin community and the chemical industry in China, said Jeff Zhu, president, Asia Pacific region. "Cabot aspires to lead Responsible Care implementation in China, which is still lagging behind other regions in the achievement of the global standard. The certification of our Tianjin plant proves that this can be done in China and, I hope this will encourage other players to join us to promote Responsible Care in China.

Responsible Care® is a global voluntary initiative under which the chemical industry works to continuously improve and achieve excellence in safety and health, security and environmental performance. The RC14001 certification is the globally recognized standard for safety & health, security and environmental management systems established by the American Chemistry Councils (ACC) Responsible Care Program®. The standard promotes accountability and communication with stakeholders about products and processes and requires companies to adopt best practices in the manufacturing and supply of safe and affordable goods that bring real benefits to society. RC14001® is a robust technical standard that combines the attributes of the Responsible Care Management System® and the ISO 14001 environmental standard to achieve higher standards of performance.

"This certification in Tianjin demonstrates our global commitment to the principles of Responsible Care, and it is an important step forward in our ongoing commitment to be a responsible and transparent corporate citizen, said Martin ONeill, senior vice president, Safety, Health and Environment.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, cesium formate drilling fluids, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica, and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the companys website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Cabot Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22.03.18
BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Says CEO Dan Dinges' FY 2017 Total Compensation Was $12.4 Mln (Reuters Business)
22.03.18
BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Says CEO Dan Dinges' FY 2017 Total Compensation Was $12.4 Mln (Reuters Business)
22.03.18
BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Says CEO Dan Dinges' FY 2017 Total Compensation Was $12.4 Mln (Reuters Business)
06.03.18
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of Annual Free Cash Flow to Shareholders (Globe Newswire)
27.02.18
Cabot Microelectronics to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 6 (Globe Newswire)
04.02.18
Ausblick: Cabot mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
25.01.18
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Strong Results, Including Record Revenue, for First Quarter of Fiscal 2018 (Globe Newswire)
25.01.18
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Strong Results, Including Record Revenue, for First Quarter of Fiscal 2018 (EN, Benzinga earnings)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cabot News
RSS Feed
Cabot zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cabot Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.12.2015Cabot BuyBB&T Capital Markets
11.11.2015Cabot BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.08.2015Cabot HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.05.2009Cabot holdJefferies & Company Inc.
24.08.2005Cabot buyKeyBanc Capital Markets / McDonald
10.12.2015Cabot BuyBB&T Capital Markets
11.11.2015Cabot BuyDeutsche Bank AG
24.08.2005Cabot buyKeyBanc Capital Markets / McDonald
13.08.2015Cabot HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.05.2009Cabot holdJefferies & Company Inc.
28.04.2005Update Cabot Corp.: HoldDeutsche Securities

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cabot Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Cabot News

27.02.18Cabot Microelectronics to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 6
06.03.18Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of Annual Free Cash Flow to Shareholders
22.03.18BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Says CEO Dan Dinges' FY 2017 Total Compensation Was $12.4 Mln
22.03.18BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Says CEO Dan Dinges' FY 2017 Total Compensation Was $12.4 Mln
22.03.18BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Says CEO Dan Dinges' FY 2017 Total Compensation Was $12.4 Mln
Weitere Cabot News
Anzeige

Inside

RIB Software - von Gewinnen auf der Short-Seite und gezogenen Reißleinen
Dow Jones - Gelingt die Gegenwehr der Bullen?
Brentöl erstmals seit Ende Januar wieder bei über 70 USD, Gold als sicherer Hafen gefragt
UBS: Bayer - Wichtiger Etappensieg bei Übernahme von Monsanto
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE Abend live
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
HSBC: DAX® (Weekly) - Das Eis wird dünner
DZ BANK  DAX: Strategisch wichtige Unterstützung um 11.870 Punkte im Fokus
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Cabot-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Cabot Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

18 Geldfragen, die es sich zu stellen lohnt
So wichtig ist die 25-Tage-Frist für Pflegebedürftige
Wenn das Meer das eigene Haus auffrisst
Die erste Schlacht im Handelskrieg vernichtet vier Billionen Euro
Alt, gierig, männlich  das ärgert den Aktionär

News von

Siemens Healthineers-Aktie: Warum Anleger jetzt einsteigen sollten
Dax fällt auf Zwei-Jahres-Tief: Starker Euro belastet
Facebook-Aktie: Warum wir jetzt den Daumen senken
Wiederholt sich der Crash von 1987?
Nestle-Aktie - Daniel Loeb: Billiger einsteigen als der Guru

News von

Warum es sich gerade jetzt lohnen könnte, in eine Immobilie zu investieren
Warum Spotify niemals so erfolgreich sein kann wie Netflix
VW-Chef Müller erklärt, warum er trotz Dieselskandal zu Recht 10 Millionen kassiert
Worauf Makler achten, wenn sie nach Immobilien für sich selbst schauen
Eine Studie zeigt, wie unterschiedlich Deutsche mit ihrem Geld im Ausland umgehen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Kräftige Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Allianz-CEO: Aktienmärkten steht Korrektur bevor -- Commerzbank erwartet Gewinnanstieg -- Sartorius, Deutsche Bank, STADA im Fokus

Gewinnwarnung: Südzucker-Aktie knickt ein. Datenskandal belastet Facebook-Aktie weiter - FTC bestätigt Ermittlungen. Russischer Rubel nach Ausweisung von Diplomaten unter Druck. Spotify will Ende des Jahres rund 200 Millionen Nutzer haben. So will Apple die schwächelnden iPhone X-Verkäufe ankurbeln. Gategroup sagt Börsengang ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 12: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 12: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
In diesen Ländern zahlt man für Bitcoin-Mining am wenigsten
Große Preisspanne

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der katalanische Separatistenführer Puigdemont ist in Deutschland festgenommen worden. Sollte er an Spanien ausgeliefert werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
26.03.18
DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Kräftige Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Allianz-CEO: Aktienmärkten steht Korrektur bevor -- Commerzbank erwartet Gewinnanstieg -- Sartorius, Deutsche Bank, STADA im Fokus
Ausland
04:53 Uhr
Apple legt nach: Kommt 2020 ein faltbares iPhone?
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
02:49 Uhr
Nobelpreisträger Robert Shiller warnt: Trump wird eine "Wirtschaftskrise" auslösen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Daimler AG710000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
Siemens AG723610
E.ON SEENAG99
AlibabaA117ME