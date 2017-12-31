Cactus Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) ("Cactus or the "Company) today announced
financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2018.
First Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights
-
Increased revenues 9.9% sequentially to $115.1 million;
-
Grew income from operations 22.5% sequentially to $35.2 million;
-
Generated net income of $26.4 million;
-
Increased Adjusted EBITDA(1) and related margin(2)
to $42.7 million and 37.1%, respectively, from $35.0 million and
33.4%, respectively, for fourth quarter 2017; and
-
Generated Cash Flow from Operations of $38.6 million.
Key First Quarter 2018 Operational Highlights
-
Grew estimated U.S. onshore market share(3) in wellhead
product line to 26.4%;
-
Accelerated 2018 rental capital expenditure program which generated
strong sequential revenue growth and improved gross profit; and
-
Generated improved results from Service business as anticipated due to
the strategic hiring of field service technicians in the second half
of 2017.
Financial Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
March 31,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
115,110
|
|
|
|
$
|
104,784
|
|
|
|
$
|
58,503
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
$
|
35,217
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,737
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,994
|
|
Operating income margin
|
|
|
|
30.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
27.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
26,408
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,814
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,854
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
|
$
|
42,672
|
|
|
|
$
|
35,032
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,307
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)
|
|
|
|
37.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
33.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
26.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See definition of
Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial
measures in the Supplemental Information tables.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
The percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to Revenues.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
See definition and calculation of market share in the Supplemental
Information tables.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scott Bender, President and CEO of Cactus, commented, "I am pleased with
our results for the first quarter, which demonstrate momentum in our
product, rental and service offerings. We successfully grew revenues,
improved margins and generated strong cash flows for the quarter. The
strategic decisions we made during the second half of 2017 positioned us
for a strong start in 2018. Customers continue to recognize our
differentiated service offering and the efficiencies and reliability we
deliver.
Mr. Bender continued, "We decided to accelerate our capital expenditure
program in the first quarter of 2018 as we noted increasing demand in
our frac rental business. The timely production of these assets enhanced
our first quarter results and positioned us for the rest of 2018. We
continue to evaluate this market and the need for additional rental
equipment.
"I am optimistic about the balance of 2018, with activity supported by
current oil prices and from the continued expansion of our Rental
business, concluded Mr. Bender.
Revenue Categories
Product
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
March 31,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product revenue
|
|
|
$
|
58,926
|
|
|
|
$
|
57,128
|
|
|
|
$
|
33,038
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,860
|
|
|
|
$
|
19,662
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,843
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
37.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
34.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
29.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First quarter 2018 product revenue increased $1.8 million, or 3.1%,
sequentially, driven primarily by greater sales volume of wellhead
equipment during the first quarter. Gross profit increased $2.2 million
sequentially with margins improving 270 basis points due to increased
sourcing of product from Suzhou as well as improved manufacturing
efficiencies. Cactus estimated market share was 26.4% for first quarter
2018 compared to 26.0% for fourth quarter 2017, while the U.S. onshore
quarterly rig count averaged 948 rigs in first quarter 2018 compared to
900 rigs in fourth quarter 2017.
Rental
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
March 31,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenue
|
|
|
$
|
29,145
|
|
|
|
$
|
24,490
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,975
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,969
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,144
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,702
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
58.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
49.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
36.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First quarter 2018 rental revenue increased $4.7 million, or 19.0%,
sequentially, due to higher demand for frac valves and zipper manifolds,
reflecting greater completions activity across the major U.S. basins in
which the Company operates, as well as an increase in Cactus rental
fleet arising from acceleration of its 2018 capital expenditure program
during first quarter 2018. Gross profit increased $4.8 million
sequentially with margins improving 860 basis points resulting from a
combination of capacity additions, greater operating efficiencies and
price.
Field Service and Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
March 31,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Field service and other revenue
|
|
|
$
|
27,039
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,166
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,490
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,502
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,575
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,552
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
15.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
12.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First quarter 2018 field service and other revenue increased $3.9
million, or 16.7%, sequentially, due to increased billable hours related
to installations. A higher percentage of the increase in hours related
to frac service work, which requires greater service intensity. Gross
profit increased $1.9 million sequentially with margins increasing 490
basis points due to improvement in billable hours compared to the fourth
quarter when seasonal impacts and greater training hours compressed
margins.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ("SG&A)
SG&A for first quarter 2018 was $9.1 million (7.9% of revenues),
compared to $6.6 million (6.3% of revenues) for fourth quarter 2017 and
$6.1 million (10.4% of revenues) for first quarter 2017. The sequential
increase is primarily related to $0.8 million of non-cash stock-based
compensation expense related to the Companys IPO as well as a
combination of higher payroll, benefit and incentive compensation costs.
Supplemental Information
If the Companys GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.14 were adjusted for the
following items, it would have been $0.34 for first quarter 2018: (i)
the removal of interest expense on the term loan that was repaid in
conjunction with the IPO; (ii) the removal of the loss on debt
extinguishment related to the repayment of the term loan in conjunction
with the IPO; (iii) additional stock-based compensation expense related
to the period in 2018 prior to the IPO; and (iv) an adjustment to income
tax expense to reflect the corporate effective tax rate assuming Cactus,
Inc. held all units in Cactus LLC. The Company believes this
supplemental information is useful for evaluating performance period
over period. The table below sets forth additional detail regarding the
adjustments.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
(in thousands,
except per share data)
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
26,408
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Term loan interest, pre-tax (a)
|
|
|
|
2,284
|
|
Loss on debt extinguishment, pre-tax (b)
|
|
|
|
4,305
|
|
Stock-based compensation, pre-tax (c)
|
|
|
|
(417
|
)
|
Income tax expense differential (d)
|
|
|
|
(6,735
|
)
|
Net income, as adjusted
|
|
|
$
|
25,845
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
|
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted (e)
|
|
|
|
75,096
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Reflects the removal of the term loan interest expense recorded
during first quarter 2018 as the term loan was repaid in full in
conjunction with the IPO.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
Reflects the removal of the loss on debt extinguishment recorded in
first quarter 2018 in conjunction with the IPO related to the
write-off of the unamortized balance of deferred financing costs and
original issue discount.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
|
Represents the additional stock-based compensation expense that
would have been recorded assuming the restricted stock unit awards
were issued as of January 1, 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
|
Represents the increase in tax expense as though Cactus, Inc.
owned 100% of Cactus LLC beginning January 1, 2018, calculated as
the difference in tax expense of $1.7 million recorded during
first quarter 2018 and what would have been recorded, adjusted for
the items in (a), (b) and (c) above, based on a corporate
effective tax rate of 24.5%.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e)
|
|
Reflects 26,450 shares of Class A common stock as though they were
outstanding as of January 1, 2018, plus 48,440 additional shares as
if the Class B common stock was exchanged and canceled for Class A
common stock on January 1, 2018, plus the dilutive effect of
restricted stock unit awards assuming issuance on January 1, 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liquidity and Capital Expenditures
As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash on hand of $7.9 million and
no bank debt outstanding, resulting in total availability of $50.0
million under the Companys revolving credit facility. In conjunction
with the Companys IPO, the outstanding term loan was repaid in full in
February 2018. Operating cash flow was $38.6 million for first quarter
2018, generated from strong operating results and improvements in
working capital intensity.
Net capital expenditures for first quarter 2018 were $15.7 million. The
majority of the spend related to the acceleration of production of
rental equipment, particularly frac valves, as customer demand for
higher intensity frac equipment continued to increase. The Company
currently expects total capital expenditures for 2018 to range between
$50 million and $60 million.
Cactus, Inc. IPO
On February 12, 2018, Cactus closed its initial public offering ("IPO)
of Class A common stock. Including the exercise in full of the
underwriters option to purchase an additional 15% of common shares, the
Company issued a total of 26,450,000 shares of Class A common stock in
the IPO at $19.00 per share, resulting in net proceeds of $469.6 million
after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and current
offering expenses, but not deducting $2.2 million in offering expenses
paid by Cactus in 2017. Cactus contributed all the net proceeds of the
IPO to Cactus Wellhead, LLC, its limited liability company operating
subsidiary ("Cactus LLC), in exchange for common units representing
limited liability company interests in Cactus LLC ("CW Units).
The Company caused Cactus LLC to use the net proceeds to (i) fully repay
its outstanding term loan facility, plus accrued interest, of $251.0
million and (ii) distribute $216.4 million to certain of the legacy
owners of Cactus LLC as part of the corporate reorganization undertaken
in connection with the IPO. The remaining $2.2 million was held in cash.
In addition, Cactus issued shares of its Class B common stock to each of
the legacy owners who continued to own CW Units following the IPO.
Following the IPO, there are 48,439,772 shares of Class B common stock
issued and outstanding, which have no economic rights but entitles its
holders to one vote on all matters to be voted on by the Companys
shareholders generally.
In connection with the IPO, the Company entered into a tax receivable
agreement (the "TRA) with certain direct and indirect owners of CW
Units (the "TRA Holders). The TRA generally provides for the payment by
Cactus to the TRA Holders of 85% of the net cash savings, if any, in
U.S. federal, state and local income tax or franchise tax that Cactus
actually realizes or is deemed to realize in certain circumstances.
Cactus will retain the benefit of the remaining 15% of these net cash
savings. As of March 31, 2018, the Company recorded a liability of $63.0
million associated with the TRA as a result of the IPO.
In January 2018, Cactus made a $26.0 million tax distribution payment to
legacy owners of Cactus LLC related to the tax liabilities incurred
prior to the IPO. The payment was funded through the borrowing of $26.0
million under the Companys revolving credit facility, which was repaid
as of March 31, 2018.
About Cactus
Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly
engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are
sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells
and are utilized during the drilling, completion (including fracturing)
and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides
field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the
installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure
control equipment. Cactus operates 14 service centers in the United
States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing
regions, including the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle
Ford and Bakken, among other areas, and one service center in Eastern
Australia.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute
"forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many
of which are outside of Cactus control, that could cause actual results
to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking
statements.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology including "may, "believe, "expect,
"intend, "anticipate, "estimate, "continue, or other similar words
and include the Companys expectation of future performance contained
herein. These statements discuss future expectations, contain
projections of results of operations or of financial condition, or state
other "forward-looking information.
You are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which can be
affected by assumptions used or by known risks or uncertainties.
Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed.
When
considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind
the risk factors and other factors noted in the Companys Annual Report
on Form 10-K and any Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The risk factors
and other factors noted therein could cause actual results to differ
materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
|
|
Cactus, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product revenue
|
|
|
$
|
58,926
|
|
|
|
$
|
33,038
|
|
Rental revenue
|
|
|
|
29,145
|
|
|
|
|
12,975
|
|
Field service and other revenue
|
|
|
|
27,039
|
|
|
|
|
12,490
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
115,110
|
|
|
|
|
58,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of product revenue
|
|
|
|
37,066
|
|
|
|
|
23,195
|
|
Cost of rental revenue
|
|
|
|
12,176
|
|
|
|
|
8,273
|
|
Cost of field service and other revenue
|
|
|
|
21,537
|
|
|
|
|
10,938
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
9,114
|
|
|
|
|
6,103
|
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
79,893
|
|
|
|
|
48,509
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
|
35,217
|
|
|
|
|
9,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
(2,852
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,986
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
(4,305
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
28,060
|
|
|
|
|
5,008
|
|
Income tax expense (a)
|
|
|
|
1,652
|
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
26,408
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,854
|
|
Pre-IPO net income
|
|
|
$
|
13,648
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,854
|
|
Post-IPO net income
|
|
|
$
|
12,760
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Components of Post-IPO Net Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
$
|
9,007
|
|
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
Net income attributable to Cactus Inc.
|
|
|
$
|
3,753
|
|
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per Class A share - basic
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
Earnings per Class A share - diluted (b)
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
|
26,450
|
|
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (b)
|
|
|
|
26,648
|
|
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Cactus has historically not been subject to U.S. federal income tax
at an entity level. Subsequent to the IPO, Cactus, Inc. will incur
federal and state income tax on its share of income from Cactus LLC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
Dilution excludes 48.4 million shares of Class B common stock as the
effect would be anti-dilutive.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cactus, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
7,860
|
|
|
$
|
7,574
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
84,800
|
|
|
|
84,173
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
69,533
|
|
|
|
64,450
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
5,563
|
|
|
|
7,732
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
167,756
|
|
|
|
163,929
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
109,492
|
|
|
|
94,654
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
7,824
|
|
|
|
7,824
|
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
|
|
|
73,215
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
358,335
|
|
|
$
|
266,456
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
38,575
|
|
|
$
|
35,080
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
14,584
|
|
|
|
10,559
|
|
Capital lease obligations, current portion
|
|
|
|
5,578
|
|
|
|
4,667
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,568
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
58,737
|
|
|
|
52,874
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital lease obligations, net of current portion
|
|
|
|
8,809
|
|
|
|
7,946
|
|
Deferred tax liability, net
|
|
|
|
489
|
|
|
|
416
|
|
Liability related to tax receivable agreement
|
|
|
|
62,989
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
241,437
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
131,024
|
|
|
|
302,673
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity (deficit)
|
|
|
|
227,311
|
|
|
|
(36,217
|
)
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
$
|
358,335
|
|
|
$
|
266,456
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cactus, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
26,408
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,854
|
|
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
6,621
|
|
|
|
|
5,313
|
|
Debt discount and deferred loan cost amortization
|
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
|
438
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
834
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Inventory obsolescence
|
|
|
|
451
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Loss on disposal of assets
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
235
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
963
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
|
|
4,305
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
(419
|
)
|
|
|
|
(8,998
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
(5,594
|
)
|
|
|
|
(7,648
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
(56
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,140
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
792
|
|
|
|
|
12,508
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
4,012
|
|
|
|
|
341
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
38,565
|
|
|
|
|
5,932
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(16,127
|
)
|
|
|
|
(8,584
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
|
|
|
440
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(15,687
|
)
|
|
|
|
(8,501
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
|
|
|
(248,529
|
)
|
|
|
|
(642
|
)
|
Payments on capital leases
|
|
|
|
(1,266
|
)
|
|
|
|
(319
|
)
|
Net proceeds from IPO
|
|
|
|
469,621
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Distributions to members
|
|
|
|
(26,041
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Redemptions of CW Units
|
|
|
|
(216,425
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
(22,640
|
)
|
|
|
|
(961
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
|
|
(3,518
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
|
|
|
7,574
|
|
|
|
|
8,688
|
|
End of period
|
|
|
$
|
7,860
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cactus, Inc. Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA(1)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
March 31,
2017
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
26,408
|
|
|
$
|
22,814
|
|
|
$
|
4,854
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
2,852
|
|
|
|
5,316
|
|
|
|
4,986
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
1,652
|
|
|
|
607
|
|
|
|
154
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
6,621
|
|
|
|
6,295
|
|
|
|
5,313
|
EBITDA (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
37,533
|
|
|
|
35,032
|
|
|
|
15,307
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
|
|
4,305
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
834
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
|
$
|
42,672
|
|
|
$
|
35,032
|
|
|
$
|
15,307
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of net income as
determined by GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental
non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external
users of the Companys consolidated financial statements, such as
industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Cactus
defines EBITDA as net income excluding net interest expense, income
tax and depreciation and amortization. Cactus defines Adjusted
EBITDA as EBITDA excluding (gain) loss on debt extinguishment and
stock-based compensation.
|
|
|
|
Cactus management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful
because they allow management to more effectively evaluate the
Companys operating performance and compare the results of its
operations from period to period without regard to financing methods
or capital structure, or other items that impact comparability of
financial results from period to period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful
than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance
with GAAP. The Companys computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other
companies. Cactus presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it
believes they provide useful information regarding the factors and
trends affecting the Companys business.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cactus, Inc. Supplemental Information
Depreciation and Amortization by Category
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
March 31,
2017
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Cost of product revenue
|
|
|
$
|
776
|
|
|
$
|
812
|
|
|
$
|
817
|
Cost of rental revenue
|
|
|
|
3,954
|
|
|
|
3,909
|
|
|
|
3,553
|
Cost of field service and other revenue
|
|
|
|
1,790
|
|
|
|
1,479
|
|
|
|
837
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
106
|
Total depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
$
|
6,621
|
|
|
$
|
6,295
|
|
|
$
|
5,313
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cactus, Inc. Supplemental Information
Market Share(3)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
March 31,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cactus U.S. onshore rigs followed
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average
|
|
|
948
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
719
|
|
Market share (3)
|
|
|
26.4
|
%
|
|
|
26.0
|
%
|
|
|
22.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Market share represents the average number of active U.S. onshore
rigs Cactus followed (which Cactus defines as the number of active
U.S. onshore drilling rigs to which it was the primary provider of
wellhead products and corresponding services during drilling) as of
mid-month for each of the three months in the applicable quarter
divided by the Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly
average. Cactus believes that comparing the total number of active
U.S. onshore rigs to which it was providing its products and
services at a given time to the number of active U.S. onshore rigs
during the same period provides Cactus with a reasonable
approximation of its market share with respect to wellhead products
sold and the corresponding services it provides.
