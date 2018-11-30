Cactus Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) ("Cactus or the "Company) today announced
financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2019.
First Quarter 2019 Highlights
-
Increased revenues 13.6% from fourth quarter 2018 to $158.9 million,
with growth across all business lines;
-
Grew income from operations 10.6% sequentially to $48.5 million;
-
Reported net income of $48.4 million and diluted earnings per Class A
share of $0.59, inclusive of an $8.2 million deferred tax benefit;
-
Generated net income, as adjusted(1) of $36.9 million and
diluted earnings per share, as adjusted(1) of $0.49;
-
Reported Adjusted EBITDA(2) and related margin(3)
of $59.0 million and 37.2%, respectively; and
-
Generated cash flow from operations during the first quarter of 2019
of $34.2 million.
Financial Summary
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2019
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
$
|
158,875
|
|
|
$
|
139,824
|
|
|
$
|
115,110
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
$
|
48,492
|
|
|
$
|
43,864
|
|
|
$
|
35,217
|
|
Operating income margin
|
|
|
|
30.5
|
%
|
|
|
31.4
|
%
|
|
|
30.6
|
%
|
Net income (4)
|
|
|
$
|
48,446
|
|
|
$
|
38,683
|
|
|
$
|
26,408
|
|
Net income, as adjusted (1)
|
|
|
$
|
36,871
|
|
|
$
|
33,827
|
|
|
$
|
25,845
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|
|
|
$
|
59,049
|
|
|
$
|
53,508
|
|
|
$
|
42,672
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin (3)
|
|
|
|
37.2
|
%
|
|
|
38.3
|
%
|
|
|
37.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
are non-GAAP financial measures. These figures assume Cactus, Inc.
held all units in Cactus Wellhead, LLC ("Cactus LLC), its operating
subsidiary, at the beginning of the period. Additional information
regarding net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as
adjusted and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial
measures are in the Supplemental Information tables.
|
(2)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See definition of
Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial
measures in the Supplemental Information tables.
|
(3)
|
|
The percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to Revenues.
|
(4)
|
|
Net income during the first quarter of 2019 is inclusive of a
deferred tax benefit of $8.2 million which resulted in a total
income tax benefit of $1.0 million during the quarter.
|
|
|
Scott Bender, President and CEO of Cactus, commented, "The first quarter
of 2019 was encouraging, with significant sequential revenue growth
across all of our business lines generating our highest quarterly
revenues to date. Growth was driven by continued market share gains in
both Product and Rental, combined with a rebound in U.S. onshore
completions activity. Despite cost headwinds driven largely by the
impact of Section 301 tariffs and a strengthening yuan, we generated
attractive margins, which highlights our differentiated product
offerings and strength in execution. Additionally, we continue to
generate industry leading returns and significant free cash flow.
"While the U.S. onshore rig count has continued to move lower during the
second quarter of 2019, an improved macro environment gives us optimism
that drilling activity may recover to some extent in the second half of
the year. Demand for our Rental offerings remains strong, as customers
look for high-quality products that reduce non-productive time and
increase efficiencies.
Mr. Bender concluded, "Feedback regarding the performance of our new
frac innovations continues to be positive, and we expect investments in
these offerings to benefit our Rental business in the second half of
2019, assuming broader completions activity levels hold. As always,
growth initiatives will be pursued at levels that support our attractive
return on capital profile.
Revenue Categories
Product
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2019
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product revenue
|
|
|
$
|
86,640
|
|
|
$
|
78,901
|
|
|
$
|
58,926
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
$
|
33,622
|
|
|
$
|
33,123
|
|
|
$
|
21,860
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
38.8
|
%
|
|
|
42.0
|
%
|
|
|
37.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First quarter 2019 product revenue increased $7.7 million, or 9.8%,
sequentially, as sales of wellhead equipment and production related
equipment increased due to greater market share and more wells turned
in-line by the Companys customers. Gross profit increased $0.5 million
sequentially, with margins declining 320 basis points reflecting the
impact of Section 301 tariffs and changes in foreign currency exchange
rates. Cactus estimated market share(4) was 29.1% in the
first quarter of 2019 compared to 27.8% during the fourth quarter of
2018.
Rental
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2019
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenue
|
|
|
$
|
38,497
|
|
|
$
|
31,194
|
|
|
$
|
29,145
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
$
|
20,706
|
|
|
$
|
17,656
|
|
|
$
|
16,969
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
53.8
|
%
|
|
|
56.6
|
%
|
|
|
58.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First quarter 2019 rental revenue increased $7.3 million, or 23.4%,
sequentially, following continued investment in the Companys rental
fleet and a rebound in activity. Gross profit increased $3.1 million
sequentially with gross profit margins down 280 basis points, primarily
due to costs incurred as a result of transitory issues in the field and
the accelerated deployment and relocation of assets.
Field Service and Other
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2019
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Field service and other revenue
|
|
|
$
|
33,738
|
|
|
$
|
29,729
|
|
|
$
|
27,039
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
$
|
6,832
|
|
|
$
|
3,598
|
|
|
$
|
5,502
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
|
|
12.1
|
%
|
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First quarter 2019 field service and other revenue increased $4.0
million, or 13.5%, sequentially, as higher completions activity coupled
with a seasonal recovery drove an increase in associated billable hours
and ancillary services. Gross profit increased $3.2 million sequentially
due to higher labor utilization during the quarter, with margins
rebounding from the seasonally impacted levels of the fourth quarter.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ("SG&A)
SG&A for first quarter 2019 was $12.7 million (8.0% of revenues),
compared to $10.5 million (7.5% of revenues) for fourth quarter 2018 and
$9.1 million (7.9% of revenues) for first quarter 2018. The sequential
increase is primarily related to higher audit and tax professional fees,
employment benefits and taxes, and stock-based compensation.
Liquidity and Capital Expenditures
As of March 31, 2019, the Company had $88.1 million of cash, no bank
debt outstanding and the full $75.0 million of capacity available under
its revolving credit facility. Operating cash flow was $34.2 million for
first quarter 2019, attributable to improved operating results but
impacted by a sharp increase in activity.
Net capital expenditures for first quarter 2019 were $13.8 million,
driven largely by additions to the Companys fleet of rental assets to
meet customer demand for higher pressure valves.
For the full year 2019, the Company still expects capital expenditures
to be in the range of $60 to $65 million.
Other Items
On March 21, 2019, Cactus closed an underwritten secondary offering of
8.5 million shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling
stockholders. Cactus did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the
common stock in the offering. Cactus incurred $1.0 million in costs
associated with the offering, which were recorded as Other Expense.
As of March 31, 2019, Cactus had 46,390,804 shares of Class A common
stock outstanding (representing 61.8% of the total voting power) and
28,718,409 shares of Class B common stock outstanding (representing
38.2% of the total voting power).
Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial and
operational results tomorrow, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Central
Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
The call will be webcast on Cactus website at www.CactusWHD.com.
Institutional investors and analysts may participate by dialing (866)
670-2203. International parties may dial (630) 489-9861. The access code
is 2989706. Please access the webcast or dial in for the call at least
10 minutes ahead of start time to ensure a proper connection.
An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the
Companys website shortly after the end of the call.
About Cactus, Inc.
Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly
engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are
sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells
and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases
of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides field services for all
its products and rental items to assist with the installation,
maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.
Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are
strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions,
including the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and
Bakken, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute
"forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many
of which are outside of Cactus control, that could cause actual results
to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking
statements.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology including "may, "believe, "expect,
"intend, "anticipate, "estimate, "continue, "potential, "will, or
other similar words and include the Companys expectation of future
performance contained herein. These statements discuss future
expectations, contain projections of results of operations or of
financial condition, or state other "forward-looking information. You
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements, which can be affected by assumptions used or by known risks
or uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be
guaranteed.
When considering these forward-looking statements,
you should keep in mind the risk factors and other factors noted in the
Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K and any Quarterly Reports on Form
10-Q. The risk factors and other factors noted therein could cause
actual results to differ materially from those contained in any
forward-looking statement.
|
|
Cactus, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product revenue
|
|
|
$
|
86,640
|
|
|
$
|
58,926
|
|
Rental revenue
|
|
|
|
38,497
|
|
|
|
29,145
|
|
Field service and other revenue
|
|
|
|
33,738
|
|
|
|
27,039
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
158,875
|
|
|
|
115,110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of product revenue
|
|
|
|
53,018
|
|
|
|
37,066
|
|
Cost of rental revenue
|
|
|
|
17,791
|
|
|
|
12,176
|
|
Cost of field service and other revenue
|
|
|
|
26,906
|
|
|
|
21,537
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
12,668
|
|
|
|
9,114
|
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
110,383
|
|
|
|
79,893
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
|
48,492
|
|
|
|
35,217
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
(2,852
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
(1,042
|
)
|
|
|
(4,305
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
47,473
|
|
|
|
28,060
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
(973
|
)
|
|
|
1,652
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
48,446
|
|
|
$
|
26,408
|
|
Less: pre-IPO net income attributable to Cactus LLC
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
13,648
|
|
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
|
21,639
|
|
|
|
9,007
|
|
Net income attributable to Cactus Inc.
|
|
|
$
|
26,807
|
|
|
$
|
3,753
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per Class A share - basic
|
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
Earnings per Class A share - diluted (a)
|
|
|
$
|
0.59
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
|
38,719
|
|
|
|
26,450
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (a)
|
|
|
|
75,246
|
|
|
|
26,648
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Dilution for the three months ended March 31, 2019 includes an
additional $17,504 of income attributable to non-controlling
interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 24%, and the
weighted average shares of Class B common stock of 36,292 plus the
dilutive effect of 235 shares of restricted stock unit awards.
Dilution excludes 48.4 million shares of Class B common stock for
the three months ended March 31, 2018 as the effect would be
anti-dilutive.
|
|
|
|
|
Cactus, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
88,116
|
|
$
|
70,841
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
107,873
|
|
|
92,269
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
108,182
|
|
|
99,837
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
11,028
|
|
|
11,558
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
315,199
|
|
|
274,505
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
148,856
|
|
|
142,054
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|
|
|
|
25,110
|
|
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
7,824
|
|
|
7,824
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
|
|
|
244,359
|
|
|
159,053
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
|
1,285
|
|
|
1,308
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
742,633
|
|
$
|
584,744
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
44,847
|
|
$
|
42,047
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
15,932
|
|
|
15,650
|
Current portion of liability related to tax receivable agreement
|
|
|
|
9,574
|
|
|
9,574
|
Finance lease obligations, current portion
|
|
|
|
6,956
|
|
|
7,353
|
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|
|
|
|
6,772
|
|
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
84,081
|
|
|
74,624
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liability, net
|
|
|
|
1,244
|
|
|
1,036
|
Liability related to tax receivable agreement, net of current portion
|
|
|
|
214,968
|
|
|
138,015
|
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
|
|
|
|
7,225
|
|
|
8,741
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
|
|
|
18,754
|
|
|
-
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
326,272
|
|
|
222,416
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
416,361
|
|
|
362,328
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
$
|
742,633
|
|
$
|
584,744
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cactus, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
48,446
|
|
|
$
|
26,408
|
|
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
8,881
|
|
|
|
6,621
|
|
Debt discount and deferred loan cost amortization
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
219
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
1,676
|
|
|
|
834
|
|
Inventory obsolescence
|
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
451
|
|
Loss on disposal of assets
|
|
|
|
863
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
(2,796
|
)
|
|
|
963
|
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
4,305
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
(15,597
|
)
|
|
|
(419
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
(8,875
|
)
|
|
|
(5,594
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
2,156
|
|
|
|
(56
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
|
792
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
737
|
|
|
|
4,012
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
|
(1,710
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
34,239
|
|
|
|
38,565
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures and other
|
|
|
|
(14,655
|
)
|
|
|
(16,127
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
|
|
|
808
|
|
|
|
440
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(13,847
|
)
|
|
|
(15,687
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(248,529
|
)
|
Payments on capital leases
|
|
|
|
(1,846
|
)
|
|
|
(1,266
|
)
|
Net proceeds from equity offerings
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
469,621
|
|
Distributions to members
|
|
|
|
(235
|
)
|
|
|
(26,041
|
)
|
Redemption of CW Units
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(216,425
|
)
|
Repurchase of shares
|
|
|
|
(1,474
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
(3,555
|
)
|
|
|
(22,640
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
438
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
17,275
|
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
|
|
|
70,841
|
|
|
|
7,574
|
|
End of period
|
|
|
$
|
88,116
|
|
|
$
|
7,860
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cactus, Inc. Supplemental Information
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as
adjusted(1)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2019
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
48,446
|
|
|
$
|
38,683
|
|
|
$
|
26,408
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secondary offering related expenses, pre-tax (5)
|
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Term loan interest, pre-tax (6)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,284
|
|
Loss on debt extinguishment, pre-tax (7)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
4,305
|
|
Stock-based compensation, pre-tax (8)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(417
|
)
|
Income tax expense differential (9)
|
|
|
|
(12,617
|
)
|
|
|
(4,856
|
)
|
|
|
(6,735
|
)
|
Net income, as adjusted (1)
|
|
|
$
|
36,871
|
|
|
$
|
33,827
|
|
|
$
|
25,845
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (1)
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted (10)
|
|
|
|
75,246
|
|
|
|
75,321
|
|
|
|
75,096
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. Net income, as
adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are
supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management
and external users of the Companys consolidated financial
statements. Cactus defines net income, as adjusted as net income
assuming Cactus, Inc. held all units in Cactus LLC, its operating
subsidiary, at the beginning of the period, with the resulting
additional income tax expense related to the incremental income
attributable to Cactus, Inc. Net income, as adjusted, also includes
certain other adjustments described below. Cactus defines diluted
earnings per share, as adjusted as net income, as adjusted divided
by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted. The Company
believes this supplemental information is useful for evaluating
performance period over period.
|
(5)
|
|
Reflects fees and expenses recorded in first quarter 2019 in
connection with the offering of Class A common stock by certain
selling stockholders, excluding underwriting discounts and selling
commissions incurred by the selling stockholders.
|
(6)
|
|
Reflects the removal of the term loan interest expense recorded
during first quarter 2018 as the term loan was repaid in full in
conjunction with the IPO.
|
(7)
|
|
Reflects the removal of the loss on debt extinguishment recorded in
first quarter 2018 in conjunction with the IPO related to the
write-off of the unamortized balance of deferred financing costs and
original issue discount.
|
(8)
|
|
Represents the additional stock-based compensation expense that
would have been recorded during the first quarter of 2018 assuming
the restricted stock unit awards were issued as of January 1, 2018.
|
(9)
|
|
Represents the increase in tax expense as though Cactus, Inc. owned
100% of Cactus LLC at the beginning of the period, calculated as the
difference in tax expense recorded during each period and what would
have been recorded, adjusted for items in (5), (6), (7) and (8)
above, based on a corporate effective tax rate of 24.0% on income
before income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2019, 22.5%
for the three months ended December 31, 2018, and 24.5% for the
three months ended March 31, 2018.
|
(10)
|
|
Reflects 46,293, 37,654, and 26,450 shares of Class A common stock
and 28,718, 37,236 and 48,440 of additional shares for the three
months ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018,
respectively, as if the Class B common stock was exchanged and
canceled for Class A common stock at the beginning of the period,
plus the dilutive effect of 235, 431, and 206 shares for restricted
stock unit awards for the three month periods ended March 31, 2019,
December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018 respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
Cactus, Inc. Supplemental Information
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA(2)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2019
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
48,446
|
|
|
$
|
38,683
|
|
$
|
26,408
|
Interest (income) expense, net
|
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
2,852
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
(973
|
)
|
|
|
4,956
|
|
|
1,652
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
8,881
|
|
|
|
8,324
|
|
|
6,621
|
EBITDA (2)
|
|
|
|
56,331
|
|
|
|
52,188
|
|
|
37,533
|
Secondary offering related expenses
|
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,305
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
1,676
|
|
|
|
1,320
|
|
|
834
|
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|
|
|
$
|
59,049
|
|
|
$
|
53,508
|
|
$
|
42,672
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of net income as
determined by GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental
non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external
users of the Companys consolidated financial statements, such as
industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Cactus
defines EBITDA as net income excluding net interest, income tax and
depreciation and amortization. Cactus defines Adjusted EBITDA as
EBITDA excluding other items outlined above.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cactus management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful
because they allow management to more effectively evaluate the
Companys operating performance and compare the results of its
operations from period to period without regard to financing methods
or capital structure, or other items that impact comparability of
financial results from period to period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful
than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance
with GAAP. The Companys computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other
companies. Cactus presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it
believes they provide useful information regarding the factors and
trends affecting the Companys business.
|
|
|
|
|
Cactus, Inc. Supplemental Information
|
Depreciation and Amortization by Category
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2019
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Cost of product revenue
|
|
|
$
|
765
|
|
$
|
901
|
|
$
|
776
|
Cost of rental revenue
|
|
|
|
5,517
|
|
|
4,939
|
|
|
3,954
|
Cost of field service and other revenue
|
|
|
|
2,450
|
|
|
2,358
|
|
|
1,790
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
101
|
Total depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
$
|
8,881
|
|
$
|
8,324
|
|
$
|
6,621
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cactus, Inc. Supplemental Information
|
Estimated Market Share(4)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2019
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cactus U.S. onshore rigs followed
|
|
|
297
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
250
|
|
Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average
|
|
|
1,021
|
|
|
1,048
|
|
|
948
|
|
Market share (4)
|
|
|
29.1
|
%
|
|
27.8
|
%
|
|
26.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
Market share represents the average number of active U.S. onshore
rigs Cactus followed (which Cactus defines as the number of active
U.S. onshore drilling rigs to which it was the primary provider of
wellhead products and corresponding services during drilling) as of
mid-month for each of the three months in the applicable quarter
divided by the Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly
average. Cactus believes that comparing the total number of active
U.S. onshore rigs to which it was providing its products and
services at a given time to the number of active U.S. onshore rigs
during the same period provides Cactus with a reasonable
approximation of its market share with respect to wellhead products
sold and the corresponding services it provides.
|
|
|
