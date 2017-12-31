Cactus Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) ("Cactus or the "Company) today announced
financial and operating results for the full year and fourth quarter of
2017. On February 12, 2018, Cactus closed its initial public offering
("IPO) of Class A common stock. The financial results for 2017 and 2016
represent periods during which Cactus operating subsidiary was
privately-owned.
Key 2017 Operational Highlights
-
Grew estimated U.S. onshore market share(1) in wellhead
product line from 21.2% for fourth quarter 2016 to 26.0% for fourth
quarter 2017;
-
Developed and commercialized further innovations in frac rental
offerings to reduce repair time and enhance reliability;
-
Initiated expansion of its rental fleet to capitalize on higher
intensity fracs and larger pad sizes; and
-
Expanded Suzhou, China facility to improve product and rental margins.
Full Year 2017 Financial Highlights
-
Increased revenues 120.1% to $341.2 million from $155.0 million in
2016;
-
Grew income from operations to $88.9 million from $10.6 million in
2016;
-
Grew net income to $66.5 million from a net loss of $8.2 million in
2016; and
-
Increased Adjusted EBITDA(2) and related margin(3)
to $112.1 million and 32.9%, respectively, from $32.2 million and
20.8%, respectively, in 2016.
Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights and Recent Events
-
Reported financial results that were in-line with preliminary
estimates from the Companys prospectus filed with the SEC;
-
Increased revenues 9.1% to $104.8 million from $96.0 million in the
preceding quarter;
-
Generated income from operations and net income of $28.7 million and
$22.8 million, respectively;
-
Increased Adjusted EBITDA(2) to $35.0 million from $34.1
million in the preceding quarter; and
-
Completed an upsized IPO(4) in February that allowed the
Company to repay its term loan in full.
Financial Summary
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
104,784
|
|
|
$
|
96,027
|
|
|
$
|
49,547
|
|
|
$
|
341,191
|
|
|
$
|
155,048
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
$
|
28,737
|
|
|
$
|
28,059
|
|
|
$
|
6,162
|
|
|
$
|
88,863
|
|
|
$
|
10,615
|
|
Operating income margin
|
|
|
27.4
|
%
|
|
|
29.2
|
%
|
|
|
12.4
|
%
|
|
|
26.0
|
%
|
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
22,814
|
|
|
$
|
22,301
|
|
|
$
|
1,346
|
|
|
$
|
66,547
|
|
|
$
|
(8,176
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|
|
$
|
35,032
|
|
|
$
|
34,133
|
|
|
$
|
11,461
|
|
|
$
|
112,134
|
|
|
$
|
32,217
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin (3)
|
|
|
33.4
|
%
|
|
|
35.5
|
%
|
|
|
23.1
|
%
|
|
|
32.9
|
%
|
|
|
20.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
See definition and calculation of market share in the Supplemental
Information tables.
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See definition of
Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial
measures in the Supplemental Information tables.
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
The percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to Revenues.
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
See Recent Events section for additional information.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scott Bender, President and CEO of Cactus, commented, "Supported by our
talented team, Cactus entered 2017 well positioned to take advantage of
the expected improvements in the U.S. onshore unconventional oil and gas
market. As evidenced by our outstanding year-over-year financial
results, the benefits of our product and service offerings continued to
attract a growing customer base. This resulted in further market share
increases, including during the second half of 2017.
"Benefiting from the increasing onshore rig count and the number and
complexity of wells that are forecast in 2018, we expect another strong
year for the Company in 2018 and remain focused on generating superior
results and industry leading returns, added Mr. Bender. "Working
closely with our customers, we look forward to providing additional
safety and efficiency enhancements to our products and services. In
addition, through our recent very successful IPO, we are now well
positioned to further grow the business through execution of strategic
initiatives that are well aligned with our core competencies while
maintaining our focus on return on capital, concluded Mr. Bender.
Revenue Categories
Product
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product revenue
|
|
$
|
57,128
|
|
|
$
|
53,680
|
|
|
$
|
25,929
|
|
|
$
|
189,091
|
|
|
$
|
77,739
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
$
|
19,662
|
|
|
$
|
19,807
|
|
|
$
|
5,962
|
|
|
$
|
65,061
|
|
|
$
|
14,973
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
34.4
|
%
|
|
|
36.9
|
%
|
|
|
23.0
|
%
|
|
|
34.4
|
%
|
|
|
19.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth quarter 2017 product revenue was up $3.4 million, or 6.4%,
sequentially and $31.2 million, or 120.3%, year-over-year. The
sequential increase was driven primarily by greater sales volume of
production valves and wellhead equipment during the fourth quarter. As
expected, gross profit decreased $0.1 million sequentially with margins
declining 250 basis points due to a combination of seasonal impacts,
higher volume of lower margin commoditized production valves, and
greater reliance on the Companys relatively higher cost U.S. facility
related to specific customer orders in excess of expectations. Cactus
estimated market share was 26.0% for the fourth quarter 2017 compared to
25.6% for the third quarter 2017, while the U.S. onshore quarterly rig
count averaged 900 rigs in the fourth quarter 2017 down from 924 rigs in
the third quarter 2017.
Rental
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenue
|
|
$
|
24,490
|
|
|
$
|
21,199
|
|
|
$
|
13,171
|
|
|
$
|
77,469
|
|
|
$
|
44,372
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
$
|
12,144
|
|
|
$
|
10,513
|
|
|
$
|
5,119
|
|
|
$
|
36,950
|
|
|
$
|
10,382
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
49.6
|
%
|
|
|
49.6
|
%
|
|
|
38.9
|
%
|
|
|
47.7
|
%
|
|
|
23.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth quarter 2017 rental revenue was up $3.3 million, or 15.5%,
sequentially and $11.3 million, or 85.9%, year-over-year. The sequential
increase was due to higher demand for frac valves, reflecting greater
completions activity across the major U.S. basins in which the Company
participates, as well as an increase in Cactus rental asset fleet from
the capital investments made throughout 2017. Gross profit increased
$1.6 million sequentially with margins flat due to higher repair costs
in the fourth quarter related to the redeployment of previously
underutilized rental assets into basins where activity continues to
increase.
Field Service and Other
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Field service and other revenue
|
|
$
|
23,166
|
|
|
$
|
21,148
|
|
|
$
|
10,447
|
|
|
$
|
74,631
|
|
|
$
|
32,937
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
$
|
3,575
|
|
|
$
|
4,835
|
|
|
$
|
680
|
|
|
$
|
14,029
|
|
|
$
|
4,467
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
15.4
|
%
|
|
|
22.9
|
%
|
|
|
6.5
|
%
|
|
|
18.8
|
%
|
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth quarter 2017 field service and other revenue was up $2.0 million,
or 9.5%, sequentially and $12.7 million, or 121.7%, year-over-year. The
sequential increase was due to increased billable hours related to
installations. Gross profit declined $1.3 million sequentially with
margins decreasing 750 basis points due to seasonal impacts during the
fourth quarter. In addition, the Company experienced higher nonbillable
and training time related to the strategic ramp up in field service
headcount in preparation for an expected increase in U.S. onshore market
activity during 2018.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ("SG&A)
SG&A for the fourth quarter 2017 was $6.6 million (6.3% of revenue),
compared to $7.1 million (7.4% of revenue) for the third quarter 2017
and $5.6 million (11.3% of revenue) for the fourth quarter 2016. The
sequential decline is primarily due to $0.3 million lower legal and
professional fees, $0.3 million lower costs incurred during the fourth
quarter 2017 associated with preparing to be a public company, and a
$0.1 million recovery of bad debt, offset by a $0.2 million increase in
costs associated with higher headcount. The fourth quarter
year-over-year increase relates to higher headcount associated with
significant growth in the business during 2017 and expectations for 2018.
Liquidity and Capital Expenditures
As of December 31, 2017, the Company had $248.5 million outstanding
under its term loan and cash on hand of $7.6 million. The Companys
revolving credit facility was undrawn and total availability as of
December 31, 2017 was $50.0 million. In conjunction with the Companys
IPO, the outstanding term loan was repaid in full.
Net capital expenditures for the fourth quarter 2017 were $9.3 million
and $30.7 million for the full year 2017. The majority of the spend
related to the addition of rental equipment, particularly frac valves
and drilling tools.
Recent Events
On February 12, 2018, Cactus closed its IPO of Class A common shares.
Including the exercise in full of the underwriters option to purchase
an additional 15% of common shares, the Company issued a total of
26,450,000 shares of Class A common stock in the IPO at $19.00 per
share, resulting in net proceeds of $467.4 million after deducting
underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. Cactus
contributed all of the net proceeds of the IPO to its limited liability
company operating subsidiary in exchange for units.
The Company caused its operating subsidiary to use the net proceeds to
(i) fully repay the outstanding term loan facility, plus accrued
interest, of the operating subsidiary of $251.0 million and (ii)
distribute $216.4 million pari passu to the legacy owners of the
operating subsidiary as part of the corporate reorganization undertaken
in connection with the IPO. In conjunction with the IPO, there are
48,439,772 Class B common shares issued and outstanding, representing
the remaining units held by the legacy owners of the operating
subsidiary.
Further information on the IPO can be found in the prospectus filed with
the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC).
In January 2018, Cactus made a $26.0 million tax distribution payment to
legacy owners related to the tax liabilities incurred prior to the IPO.
The payment was funded through the borrowing of $26.0 million under the
Companys revolving credit facility.
As of March 7, 2018, Cactus had $8.0 million drawn under the revolving
credit facility and $14.0 million cash on hand.
About Cactus
Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly
engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its products are
sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells
and are utilized during the drilling, completion (including fracturing)
and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides
field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the
installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure
control equipment. Cactus operates 14 service centers in the United
States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing
regions, including the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle
Ford and Bakken, among other areas, and one service center in Eastern
Australia.
|
Cactus
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product revenue
|
|
$
|
57,128
|
|
|
$
|
25,929
|
|
|
$
|
189,091
|
|
|
$
|
77,739
|
|
|
|
Rental revenue
|
|
|
24,490
|
|
|
|
13,171
|
|
|
|
77,469
|
|
|
|
44,372
|
|
|
|
Field service and other revenue
|
|
|
23,166
|
|
|
|
10,447
|
|
|
|
74,631
|
|
|
|
32,937
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
104,784
|
|
|
|
49,547
|
|
|
|
341,191
|
|
|
|
155,048
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of product revenue
|
|
|
37,466
|
|
|
|
19,967
|
|
|
|
124,030
|
|
|
|
62,766
|
|
|
|
Cost of rental revenue
|
|
|
12,346
|
|
|
|
8,052
|
|
|
|
40,519
|
|
|
|
33,990
|
|
|
|
Cost of field service and other revenue
|
|
|
19,591
|
|
|
|
9,767
|
|
|
|
60,602
|
|
|
|
28,470
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
6,644
|
|
|
|
5,599
|
|
|
|
27,177
|
|
|
|
19,207
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
|
76,047
|
|
|
|
43,385
|
|
|
|
252,328
|
|
|
|
144,433
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
28,737
|
|
|
|
6,162
|
|
|
|
88,863
|
|
|
|
10,615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(5,316
|
)
|
|
|
(4,964
|
)
|
|
|
(20,767
|
)
|
|
|
(20,233
|
)
|
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,251
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
23,421
|
|
|
|
1,198
|
|
|
|
68,096
|
|
|
|
(7,367
|
)
|
|
|
Income tax expense (a)
|
|
|
607
|
|
|
|
(148
|
)
|
|
|
1,549
|
|
|
|
809
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
22,814
|
|
|
$
|
1,346
|
|
|
$
|
66,547
|
|
|
$
|
(8,176
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Cactus has historically not been subject to U.S. federal income tax
at an entity level.
|
|
Cactus
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
7,574
|
|
|
$
|
8,688
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
84,173
|
|
|
|
32,289
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
64,450
|
|
|
|
37,900
|
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
7,732
|
|
|
|
3,713
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
163,929
|
|
|
|
82,590
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
94,654
|
|
|
|
74,870
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
7,824
|
|
|
|
7,824
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
266,456
|
|
|
$
|
165,328
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Members' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
35,080
|
|
|
$
|
14,002
|
|
|
|
Accrued expenses and other
|
|
|
10,559
|
|
|
|
6,430
|
|
|
|
Capital lease obligations, current portion
|
|
|
4,667
|
|
|
|
1,134
|
|
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
|
2,568
|
|
|
|
2,568
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
52,874
|
|
|
|
24,134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital lease obligations, net of current portion
|
|
|
7,946
|
|
|
|
2,065
|
|
Deferred tax liability, net
|
|
|
416
|
|
|
|
196
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
|
241,437
|
|
|
|
242,254
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
302,673
|
|
|
|
268,649
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Members' equity (deficit)
|
|
|
(36,217
|
)
|
|
|
(103,321
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and members equity (deficit)
|
|
$
|
266,456
|
|
|
$
|
165,328
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cactus
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
66,547
|
|
|
$
|
(8,176
|
)
|
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
23,271
|
|
|
|
21,241
|
|
|
|
Debt discount and deferred loan cost amortization
|
|
|
1,752
|
|
|
|
1,777
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
361
|
|
|
|
Provision for (recovery of) bad debts
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|
|
|
(357
|
)
|
|
|
Inventory obsolescence
|
|
|
1,259
|
|
|
|
1,851
|
|
|
|
Loss on disposal of assets
|
|
|
534
|
|
|
|
950
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
Gain on debt extinguishment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2,251
|
)
|
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable-trade
|
|
|
(50,094
|
)
|
|
|
509
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(28,279
|
)
|
|
|
4,126
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(4,012
|
)
|
|
|
1,080
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable-trade
|
|
|
19,505
|
|
|
|
5,014
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
4,104
|
|
|
|
(2,282
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
34,707
|
|
|
|
23,975
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(32,074
|
)
|
|
|
(21,677
|
)
|
Patent expenditures
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
(44
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
|
|
1,404
|
|
|
|
4,363
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(30,678
|
)
|
|
|
(17,358
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
|
|
(2,569
|
)
|
|
|
(7,908
|
)
|
Payments on capital leases
|
|
|
(2,744
|
)
|
|
|
(208
|
)
|
Distributions to members
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2,055
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(5,313
|
)
|
|
|
(10,171
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
(284
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(1,114
|
)
|
|
|
(3,838
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
|
|
8,688
|
|
|
|
12,526
|
|
End of period
|
|
$
|
7,574
|
|
|
$
|
8,688
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cactus Supplemental Information
Market Share(1)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cactus rigs followed
|
|
234
|
|
237
|
|
120
|
Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average
|
|
900
|
|
924
|
|
565
|
Market share (1)
|
|
26.0%
|
|
25.6%
|
|
21.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Market share represents the average number of active U.S. onshore
rigs Cactus followed (which Cactus defines as the number of active
U.S. onshore drilling rigs to which it was the primary provider of
wellhead products and corresponding services during drilling) as
of mid-month for each of the three months in the applicable
quarter divided by the Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count
quarterly average. Cactus believes that comparing the total number
of active U.S. onshore rigs to which it was providing its products
and services at a given time to the number of active U.S. onshore
rigs during the same period provides Cactus with a reasonable
approximation of its market share with respect to wellhead
products sold and the corresponding services it provides.
|
|
|
|
Cactus Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA(2)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
22,814
|
|
$
|
22,301
|
|
$
|
1,346
|
|
|
$
|
66,547
|
|
$
|
(8,176
|
)
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
5,316
|
|
|
5,279
|
|
|
4,964
|
|
|
|
20,767
|
|
|
20,233
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
607
|
|
|
479
|
|
|
(148
|
)
|
|
|
1,549
|
|
|
809
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
6,295
|
|
|
6,074
|
|
|
5,299
|
|
|
|
23,271
|
|
|
21,241
|
|
EBITDA (2)
|
|
|
35,032
|
|
|
34,133
|
|
|
11,461
|
|
|
|
112,134
|
|
|
34,107
|
|
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2,251
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
361
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|
|
$
|
35,032
|
|
$
|
34,133
|
|
$
|
11,461
|
|
|
$
|
112,134
|
|
$
|
32,217
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of net income as
determined by GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental
non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external
users of the Companys consolidated financial statements, such as
industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Cactus
defines EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income tax
and depreciation and amortization. Cactus defines Adjusted EBITDA as
EBITDA excluding (gain) loss on debt extinguishment and stock-based
compensation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cactus management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful
because they allow management to more effectively evaluate the
Companys operating performance and compare the results of its
operations from period to period without regard to financing methods
or capital structure, or other items that impact comparability of
financial results from period to period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful
than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance
with GAAP. The Companys computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other
companies. Cactus presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it
believes they provide useful information regarding the factors and
trends affecting the Companys business.
|
|
|
|
Cactus Supplemental Information
Depreciation and Amortization by Category
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Cost of product revenue
|
|
$
|
812
|
|
$
|
796
|
|
$
|
759
|
|
$
|
3,169
|
|
$
|
2,869
|
Cost of rental revenue
|
|
|
3,909
|
|
|
3,814
|
|
|
3,693
|
|
|
14,912
|
|
|
15,121
|
Cost of field service and other revenue
|
|
|
1,479
|
|
|
1,365
|
|
|
732
|
|
|
4,786
|
|
|
2,659
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
404
|
|
|
592
|
Total depreciation and amortization
|
|
$
|
6,295
|
|
$
|
6,074
|
|
$
|
5,299
|
|
$
|
23,271
|
|
$
|
21,241
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308006380/en/