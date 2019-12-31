Cactus Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) ("Cactus or the "Company) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020.
Second Quarter Highlights
-
Revenue of $66.5 million;
-
Income from operations of $8.9 million;
-
Net income of $9.1 million(1) and diluted earnings per Class A share of $0.11(1);
-
Net income, as adjusted(2) of $7.4 million and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted(2) of $0.10;
-
Adjusted EBITDA(3) and related margin(4) of $22.5 million and 33.8%, respectively;
-
Cash flow from operations of $57.4 million;
-
Cash balance of $270.7 million and no debt outstanding as of June 30, 2020; and
-
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share.
Financial Summary
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Revenues
|
$
|
66,548
|
|
|
$
|
154,139
|
|
|
$
|
168,493
|
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
8,875
|
|
|
$
|
40,185
|
|
|
$
|
51,450
|
|
Operating income margin
|
13.3
|
%
|
|
26.1
|
%
|
|
30.5
|
%
|
Net income(1)
|
$
|
9,095
|
|
|
$
|
33,098
|
|
|
$
|
40,750
|
|
Net income, as adjusted(2)
|
$
|
7,367
|
|
|
$
|
30,785
|
|
|
$
|
39,173
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
|
$
|
22,483
|
|
|
$
|
54,145
|
|
|
$
|
62,718
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin(4)
|
33.8
|
%
|
|
35.1
|
%
|
|
37.2
|
%
|
(1)
|
Net income during the second quarter of 2020 is inclusive of $0.9 million in non-routine charges related to severance and $1.3 million in additional income related to the revaluation of the tax receivable agreement liability. Net income during the first quarter of 2020 is inclusive of $1.0 million in non-routine charges related to severance. Net income during the second quarter of 2019 is inclusive of $4.0 million of additional tax expense related to a valuation allowance accrual.
|
(2)
|
Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are non-GAAP financial measures. These figures assume Cactus, Inc. held all units in Cactus Wellhead, LLC ("Cactus LLC), its operating subsidiary, at the beginning of the period. Additional information regarding net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are in the Supplemental Information tables.
|
(3)
|
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplemental Information tables.
|
(4)
|
The percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to Revenues.
Scott Bender, President and CEO of Cactus, commented, "Given the unprecedented decline in oilfield activity, I am pleased with our results for the second quarter. The quarter highlighted the variable cost nature of the Company, which has now effected total payroll-related savings of an estimated $85 million on an annualized basis. Importantly, the second quarter highlighted the Companys ability to generate significant free cash flow, with cash growing by over $40 million during the period, net of nearly $7 million in dividends and associated distributions. Although market share(1) was volatile during the period, we recorded approximately 33% share as of June with a further expansion achieved by mid-July.
"While the overall U.S. rig count may trend lower in the near term, we believe that Cactus rigs followed bottomed around mid-year assuming commodity prices hold near current levels. I am encouraged by the swift rebound in oil prices from April lows, which provides optimism for a potential improvement in completion activity versus late second quarter levels. Nonetheless, as total Company revenues for the third quarter are likely to be down sequentially, we will continue to manage our costs as appropriate.
Mr. Bender concluded, "Our cost structure is highly variable, our capital requirements are modest, and our management team is well aligned with our shareholders. Accordingly, returns and free cash flow remain our top priorities. This downturn provides us with the opportunity to further streamline our cost structure and emerge as a stronger company in a more favorable competitive environment.
|
(1)
|
Additional information regarding market share and rigs followed is located in the Supplemental Information tables.
Revenue Categories
Product
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Product revenue
|
$
|
40,893
|
|
|
$
|
87,031
|
|
|
$
|
94,494
|
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
14,931
|
|
|
$
|
30,896
|
|
|
$
|
36,977
|
|
Gross margin
|
36.5
|
%
|
|
35.5
|
%
|
|
39.1
|
%
Second quarter 2020 product revenue decreased $46.1 million, or 53.0%, sequentially, as sales of wellhead and production related equipment decreased primarily due to lower drilling and completion activity from customers. Gross profit decreased $16.0 million, or 51.7%, sequentially, with margins increasing 100 basis points. The second quarter of 2020 included approximately $3.1 million in credits related to tariff refunds.
Rental
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Rental revenue
|
$
|
11,535
|
|
|
$
|
36,163
|
|
|
$
|
39,576
|
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
860
|
|
|
$
|
16,824
|
|
|
$
|
20,126
|
|
Gross margin
|
7.5
|
%
|
|
46.5
|
%
|
|
50.9
|
%
Second quarter 2020 rental revenue decreased $24.6 million, or 68.1%, sequentially, as our customers significantly reduced completion activity during the quarter. Gross profit decreased $16.0 million, or 94.9%, sequentially and margins decreased 3,900 basis points due to depreciation expense representing a higher percentage of revenue during the period.
Field Service and Other
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Field service and other revenue
|
$
|
14,120
|
|
|
$
|
30,945
|
|
|
$
|
34,423
|
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
2,634
|
|
|
$
|
7,134
|
|
|
$
|
7,599
|
|
Gross margin
|
18.7
|
%
|
|
23.1
|
%
|
|
22.1
|
%
Second quarter 2020 field service and other revenue decreased $16.8 million, or 54.4%, sequentially, as lower customer activity drove a significant decrease in associated billable hours and ancillary services. Gross profit decreased $4.5 million, or 63.1%, sequentially, with margins declining by 440 basis points sequentially as higher depreciation expense as a percent of revenue was partially offset by lower payroll-related expenses, improved labor utilization and rationalization of the field service vehicle fleet.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ("SG&A)
SG&A for the second quarter of 2020 was $8.7 million (13.1% of revenues), compared to $13.7 million (8.9% of revenues) for the first quarter of 2020 and $13.3 million (7.9% of revenues) for the second quarter of 2019. The sequential decrease was primarily due to lower payroll expenses, which was partially offset by higher non-cash stock-based compensation. Separately, we recorded severance expenses of $0.9 million during the quarter associated with headcount reductions.
Liquidity, Capital Expenditures and Other
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $270.7 million of cash and no bank debt outstanding. Operating cash flow was $57.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. During the second quarter, the Company made dividend payments and associated distributions of $6.8 million.
Net capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2020 were $8.2 million, driven largely by additions to the Companys fleet of rental equipment ordered early in the year. The Company has lowered its full year 2020 net capital expenditures guidance to be in the range of $20 to $25 million.
During the second quarter, Cactus recognized $7.5 million in refunds pursuant to tariff exclusions granted by the U.S. Trade Representative. The refunds reduced inventory values by $4.0 million and cost of revenue by $3.5 million during the second quarter. Cactus has filed for additional tariff refunds related to these exclusions.
Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors (the "Board) has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A common stock to be paid on September 17, 2020 to holders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on August 31, 2020. A corresponding distribution of up to $0.09 per CW Unit has also been approved for holders of CW Units of Cactus Wellhead, LLC, which will have the same record and payment dates as applicable to the dividend declared with respect to the Companys Class A common stock.
Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results tomorrow, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
The call will be webcast on Cactus website at www.CactusWHD.com. Institutional investors and analysts may participate by dialing (866) 670-2203. International parties may dial (630) 489-9861. The access code is 5634259. Please access the webcast or dial in for the call at least 10 minutes ahead of start time to ensure a proper connection.
An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Companys website shortly after the end of the call.
About Cactus, Inc.
Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Cactus control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including "may, "believe, "expect, "intend, "anticipate, "estimate, "continue, "potential, "will, "hope or other similar words and include the Companys expectation of future performance contained herein. These statements discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition, or state other "forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which can be affected by assumptions used or by known risks or uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other factors noted in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K, any Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The risk factors and other factors noted therein could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
|
Cactus, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product revenue
|
$
|
40,893
|
|
|
$
|
94,494
|
|
|
$
|
127,924
|
|
|
$
|
181,134
|
|
Rental revenue
|
11,535
|
|
|
39,576
|
|
|
47,698
|
|
|
78,073
|
|
Field service and other revenue
|
14,120
|
|
|
34,423
|
|
|
45,065
|
|
|
68,161
|
|
Total revenues
|
66,548
|
|
|
168,493
|
|
|
220,687
|
|
|
327,368
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of product revenue
|
25,962
|
|
|
57,517
|
|
|
82,097
|
|
|
110,535
|
|
Cost of rental revenue
|
10,675
|
|
|
19,450
|
|
|
30,014
|
|
|
37,241
|
|
Cost of field service and other revenue
|
11,486
|
|
|
26,824
|
|
|
35,297
|
|
|
53,730
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
8,693
|
|
|
13,252
|
|
|
22,355
|
|
|
25,920
|
|
Severance expenses
|
857
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,864
|
|
|
|
|
Total costs and expenses
|
57,673
|
|
|
117,043
|
|
|
171,627
|
|
|
227,426
|
|
Income from operations
|
8,875
|
|
|
51,450
|
|
|
49,060
|
|
|
99,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income, net
|
223
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
633
|
|
|
116
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
1,310
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,310
|
|
|
(1,042
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
10,408
|
|
|
51,543
|
|
|
51,003
|
|
|
99,016
|
|
Income tax expense
|
1,313
|
|
|
10,793
|
|
|
8,810
|
|
|
9,820
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
9,095
|
|
|
$
|
40,750
|
|
|
$
|
42,193
|
|
|
$
|
89,196
|
|
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
3,067
|
|
|
19,342
|
|
|
17,182
|
|
|
40,981
|
|
Net income attributable to Cactus, Inc.
|
$
|
6,028
|
|
|
$
|
21,408
|
|
|
$
|
25,011
|
|
|
$
|
48,215
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per Class A share - basic
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
Earnings per Class A share - diluted (a)
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
1.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
47,436
|
|
|
46,881
|
|
|
47,353
|
|
|
42,819
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (a)
|
75,367
|
|
|
47,145
|
|
|
75,347
|
|
|
75,326
|
|
(a)
|
Dilution for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes $3.4 million and $18.5 million, respectively, of additional pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 26%, and 27.9 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock plus the dilutive effect of restricted stock unit awards. Dilution for the three months ended June 30, 2019 excludes 28.2 million shares of Class B common stock as the effect would be anti-dilutive. Dilution for the six months ended June 30, 2019 includes an additional $42.4 million of pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 24%, and 32.2 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock plus the dilutive effect of restricted stock unit awards.
|
Cactus, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
270,673
|
|
|
$
|
202,603
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
46,824
|
|
|
87,865
|
|
Inventories
|
90,719
|
|
|
113,371
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
8,450
|
|
|
11,044
|
|
Total current assets
|
416,666
|
|
|
414,883
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
157,145
|
|
|
161,748
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
22,500
|
|
|
26,561
|
|
Goodwill
|
7,824
|
|
|
7,824
|
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
216,732
|
|
|
222,545
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
1,285
|
|
|
1,403
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
822,152
|
|
|
$
|
834,964
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
13,288
|
|
|
$
|
40,957
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
13,925
|
|
|
22,067
|
|
Current portion of liability related to tax receivable agreement
|
21,402
|
|
|
14,630
|
|
Finance lease obligations, current portion
|
5,398
|
|
|
6,735
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|
4,765
|
|
|
6,737
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
58,778
|
|
|
91,126
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liability, net
|
718
|
|
|
1,348
|
|
Liability related to tax receivable agreement, net of current portion
|
194,101
|
|
|
201,902
|
|
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
|
2,977
|
|
|
3,910
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
17,671
|
|
|
20,283
|
|
Total liabilities
|
274,245
|
|
|
318,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
547,907
|
|
|
516,395
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
822,152
|
|
|
$
|
834,964
|
|
Cactus, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
42,193
|
|
|
$
|
89,196
|
|
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
21,500
|
|
|
18,257
|
|
Deferred financing cost amortization
|
84
|
|
|
84
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
4,204
|
|
|
3,568
|
|
Provision for expected credit losses
|
574
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory obsolescence
|
2,322
|
|
|
1,188
|
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
|
(438
|
)
|
|
1,403
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
5,565
|
|
|
7,060
|
|
Gain from revaluation of liability related to tax receivable agreement
|
(1,310
|
)
|
|
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
42,039
|
|
|
(20,696
|
)
|
Inventories
|
17,076
|
|
|
(12,010
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
2,619
|
|
|
1,261
|
|
Accounts payable
|
(25,686
|
)
|
|
1,691
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
(8,193
|
)
|
|
7,316
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
102,549
|
|
|
98,318
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures and other
|
(18,902
|
)
|
|
(29,924
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
2,352
|
|
|
1,175
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(16,550
|
)
|
|
(28,749
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
Payments on finance leases
|
(3,265
|
)
|
|
(3,723
|
)
|
Dividends paid to Class A common stock shareholders
|
(8,568
|
)
|
|
|
|
Distributions to members
|
(4,712
|
)
|
|
(3,848
|
)
|
Repurchase of shares
|
(1,385
|
)
|
|
(1,516
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(17,930
|
)
|
|
(9,087
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
1
|
|
|
(174
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
68,070
|
|
|
60,308
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
202,603
|
|
|
70,841
|
|
End of period
|
$
|
270,673
|
|
|
$
|
131,149
|
|
Cactus, Inc. Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures
Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Companys consolidated financial statements. Cactus defines net income, as adjusted as net income assuming Cactus, Inc. held all units in Cactus LLC, its operating subsidiary, at the beginning of the period, with the resulting additional income tax expense related to the incremental income attributable to Cactus, Inc. Net income, as adjusted, also includes certain other adjustments described below. Cactus defines diluted earnings per share, as adjusted as net income, as adjusted divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted. The Company believes this supplemental information is useful for evaluating performance period over period.
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Net income
|
$
|
9,095
|
|
|
$
|
33,098
|
|
|
$
|
40,750
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Severance expenses, pre-tax (1)
|
857
|
|
|
1,007
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-operating income, pre-tax (2)
|
(1,310
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense differential (3)
|
(1,275
|
)
|
|
(3,320
|
)
|
|
(1,577
|
)
|
Net income, as adjusted
|
$
|
7,367
|
|
|
$
|
30,785
|
|
|
$
|
39,173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted (4)
|
75,367
|
|
|
75,395
|
|
|
75,375
|
|
(1)
|
Represents non-routine charges related to severance benefits.
|
(2)
|
Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the tax receivable agreement.
|
(3)
|
Represents the increase in tax expense as though Cactus, Inc. owned 100% of Cactus LLC at the beginning of the period, calculated as the difference in tax expense recorded during each period and what would have been recorded, adjusted for pre-tax items listed above, based on a corporate effective tax rate of 26.0% on income before income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, and 24.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
|
(4)
|
Reflects 47.4, 47.3, and 46.9 million weighted average shares of basic Class A common stock and 27.9, 28.0 and 28.2 million of additional shares for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively, as if the weighted average shares of Class B common stock were exchanged and canceled for Class A common stock at the beginning of the period, plus the effect of dilutive securities.
|
Cactus, Inc. Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Companys consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Cactus defines EBITDA as net income excluding net interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization. Cactus defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the other items outlined below.
|
|
|
|
|
Cactus management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate the Companys operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to financing methods or capital structure, or other items that impact comparability of financial results from period to period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Companys computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Cactus presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it believes they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting the Companys business.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Net income
|
$
|
9,095
|
|
|
$
|
33,098
|
|
|
$
|
40,750
|
|
|
$
|
42,193
|
|
|
$
|
89,196
|
|
Interest income, net
|
(223
|
)
|
|
(410
|
)
|
|
(93
|
)
|
|
(633
|
)
|
|
(116
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
1,313
|
|
|
7,497
|
|
|
10,793
|
|
|
8,810
|
|
|
9,820
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
10,520
|
|
|
10,980
|
|
|
9,376
|
|
|
21,500
|
|
|
18,257
|
|
EBITDA
|
20,705
|
|
|
51,165
|
|
|
60,826
|
|
|
71,870
|
|
|
117,157
|
|
Severance expenses (1)
|
857
|
|
|
1,007
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,864
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-operating income (2)
|
(1,310
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,310
|
)
|
|
|
|
Secondary offering related expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
2,231
|
|
|
1,973
|
|
|
1,892
|
|
|
4,204
|
|
|
3,568
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
22,483
|
|
|
$
|
54,145
|
|
|
$
|
62,718
|
|
|
$
|
76,628
|
|
|
$
|
121,767
|
|
(1)
|
Represents non-routine charges related to severance benefits.
|
(2)
|
Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the tax receivable agreement.
|
Cactus, Inc. Supplemental Information
Depreciation and Amortization by Category
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Cost of product revenue
|
$
|
863
|
|
|
$
|
1,028
|
|
|
$
|
762
|
|
|
$
|
1,891
|
|
|
$
|
1,527
|
|
Cost of rental revenue
|
7,121
|
|
|
7,342
|
|
|
5,966
|
|
|
14,463
|
|
|
11,483
|
|
Cost of field service and other revenue
|
2,286
|
|
|
2,385
|
|
|
2,478
|
|
|
4,671
|
|
|
4,928
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
250
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
475
|
|
|
319
|
|
Total depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
10,520
|
|
|
$
|
10,980
|
|
|
$
|
9,376
|
|
|
$
|
21,500
|
|
|
$
|
18,257
|
|
Cactus, Inc. Supplemental Information
Estimated Market Share
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Market share represents the average number of active U.S. onshore rigs Cactus followed (which Cactus defines as the number of active U.S. onshore drilling rigs to which it was the primary provider of wellhead products and corresponding services during drilling) as of mid-month for each of the three months in the applicable quarter divided by the Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average. Cactus believes that comparing the total number of active U.S. onshore rigs to which it was providing its products and services at a given time to the number of active U.S. onshore rigs during the same period provides Cactus with a reasonable approximation of its market share with respect to wellhead products sold and the corresponding services it provides.
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Cactus U.S. onshore rigs followed
|
112
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
283
|
|
Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average
|
378
|
|
|
763
|
|
|
963
|
|
Market share
|
29.6
|
%
|
|
32.9
|
%
|
|
29.4
|
%
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729006039/en/