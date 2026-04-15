Cairn Homes Plc: Appointment of Alan Ralph as Independent Non-Executive Director

Directorate Change

Appointment of Alan Ralph as an Independent Non-Executive Director

Dublin 15 May 2026: Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn” or “the Company”), a leading Irish homebuilding company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Ralph as an independent non-executive Director, effective 1 July 2026. On appointment, Alan will also join the Audit & Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The appointment follows a thorough selection process, supported by an independent search agency, which considered a wide range of highly skilled and experienced candidates as part of Cairn’s ongoing and orderly refreshment of the Board.

Alan Ralph Biography

Alan is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland and brings a wealth of leadership, finance and commercial experience, as well as a strong track record in governance and strategic transformation. Alan currently serves as a Non-Executive Director of DCC plc and Origin Enterprises plc, where he chairs the Audit Committee of both companies. Previously, Alan spent 20 years with UDG Healthcare plc, including ten years as Managing Director leading its largest division, and five years as Chief Financial Officer, where he played a key role in UDG’s strategic transformation.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Bernard Byrne, Chairman of Cairn, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Alan to the Board of Cairn. Alan brings extensive business and commercial leadership expertise and is a highly experienced non-executive director. As Cairn embarks on its next phase of growth, Alan’s appointment will further strengthen the depth of expertise guiding Cairn's future.”

ENDS

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer

Ailbhe Molloy, Head of Investor Relations

Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000

Gavin McLoughlin

Billy Murphy

Conor Mulligan

Notes to Editors

Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive.