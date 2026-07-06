Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2026 Interim Results
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Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
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Cairn Homes plc
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Notice of 2026 Interim Results
Dublin/London, 07 August 2026: Cairn Homes plc (‘Cairn’, ‘the Company’ or ‘the Group’) (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: CRN) will issue its half year results for the period ended 30 June 2026 on Wednesday, 2 September 2026.
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The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com/investors/, from 7:00am (BST) that morning.
On the same morning, an audio webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will be hosted by the Company at 8:30am (BST). Participants can pre-register using the below links, or via the Company’s website (www.cairnhomes.com/investors/).
Audio Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/74yi76q9
Conference Call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4432da3e714d4c7f959016eb66fcdeb7
-ENDS-
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer
Ailbhe Molloy, Head of Investor Relations
Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000
Billy Murphy
Conor Mulligan
Notes to Editors
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|Sequence No.:
|439049
|EQS News ID:
|2379422
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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