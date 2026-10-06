Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



06-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST







6 October 2026



Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 5th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6700

£ 2.2550

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6200

£ 2.2200

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6445

£ 2.2409



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,029,167 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,087 2.6450 XDUB 08:24:35 00031023889TRDU0 2,129 2.6550 XDUB 08:46:43 00031023925TRDU0 134 2.6600 XDUB 09:05:20 00031023964TRDU0 2,183 2.6600 XDUB 09:06:28 00031023965TRDU0 1,905 2.6700 XDUB 09:26:16 00031024021TRDU0 2,871 2.6650 XDUB 09:34:15 00031024028TRDU0 851 2.6650 XDUB 09:34:15 00031024029TRDU0 1,889 2.6550 XDUB 09:47:09 00031024086TRDU0 1,840 2.6600 XDUB 10:41:28 00031024554TRDU0 1,936 2.6550 XDUB 10:43:06 00031024572TRDU0 206 2.6550 XDUB 11:24:52 00031024685TRDU0 135 2.6550 XDUB 11:27:14 00031024689TRDU0 1,140 2.6550 XDUB 11:27:14 00031024690TRDU0 720 2.6550 XDUB 11:27:14 00031024691TRDU0 5,722 2.6550 XDUB 11:54:53 00031024789TRDU0 2,211 2.6550 XDUB 12:54:40 00031024993TRDU0 2,022 2.6550 XDUB 13:16:23 00031025068TRDU0 3,197 2.6500 XDUB 13:25:26 00031025116TRDU0 565 2.6500 XDUB 13:25:26 00031025117TRDU0 890 2.6500 XDUB 14:02:05 00031025246TRDU0 854 2.6500 XDUB 14:02:05 00031025247TRDU0 250 2.6500 XDUB 14:02:05 00031025248TRDU0 190 2.6500 XDUB 14:16:18 00031025308TRDU0 1,700 2.6500 XDUB 14:16:18 00031025309TRDU0 259 2.6500 XDUB 14:16:18 00031025310TRDU0 2,295 2.6400 XDUB 14:24:45 00031025353TRDU0 2,274 2.6350 XDUB 14:25:26 00031025362TRDU0 2,032 2.6200 XDUB 14:45:41 00031025634TRDU0 2,032 2.6200 XDUB 14:45:41 00031025635TRDU0 1,625 2.6200 XDUB 14:45:41 00031025636TRDU0 1,834 2.6250 XDUB 15:09:05 00031025820TRDU0 2,058 2.6400 XDUB 15:21:12 00031025901TRDU0 1,879 2.6350 XDUB 15:29:03 00031025950TRDU0 1,826 2.6350 XDUB 15:29:03 00031025951TRDU0 1,961 2.6350 XDUB 15:34:22 00031025998TRDU0 1,877 2.6350 XDUB 15:55:19 00031026079TRDU0 1,967 2.6300 XDUB 15:58:49 00031026093TRDU0 3,668 2.6350 XDUB 16:19:08 00031026225TRDU0 1,325 2.6300 XDUB 16:19:12 00031026226TRDU0 901 2.6300 XDUB 16:19:12 00031026227TRDU0 471 2.6300 XDUB 16:21:42 00031026241TRDU0 2,089 2.6300 XDUB 16:22:51 00031026249TRDU0

London Stock Exchange