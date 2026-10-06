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Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

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Cairn Homes PLC
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Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

06-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

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6 October 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 
The Company announces that on 5th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6700
 		 £2.2550
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6200
 		 £2.2200
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6445
 		 £2.2409
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,029,167 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,087 2.6450 XDUB 08:24:35 00031023889TRDU0
2,129 2.6550 XDUB 08:46:43 00031023925TRDU0
134 2.6600 XDUB 09:05:20 00031023964TRDU0
2,183 2.6600 XDUB 09:06:28 00031023965TRDU0
1,905 2.6700 XDUB 09:26:16 00031024021TRDU0
2,871 2.6650 XDUB 09:34:15 00031024028TRDU0
851 2.6650 XDUB 09:34:15 00031024029TRDU0
1,889 2.6550 XDUB 09:47:09 00031024086TRDU0
1,840 2.6600 XDUB 10:41:28 00031024554TRDU0
1,936 2.6550 XDUB 10:43:06 00031024572TRDU0
206 2.6550 XDUB 11:24:52 00031024685TRDU0
135 2.6550 XDUB 11:27:14 00031024689TRDU0
1,140 2.6550 XDUB 11:27:14 00031024690TRDU0
720 2.6550 XDUB 11:27:14 00031024691TRDU0
5,722 2.6550 XDUB 11:54:53 00031024789TRDU0
2,211 2.6550 XDUB 12:54:40 00031024993TRDU0
2,022 2.6550 XDUB 13:16:23 00031025068TRDU0
3,197 2.6500 XDUB 13:25:26 00031025116TRDU0
565 2.6500 XDUB 13:25:26 00031025117TRDU0
890 2.6500 XDUB 14:02:05 00031025246TRDU0
854 2.6500 XDUB 14:02:05 00031025247TRDU0
250 2.6500 XDUB 14:02:05 00031025248TRDU0
190 2.6500 XDUB 14:16:18 00031025308TRDU0
1,700 2.6500 XDUB 14:16:18 00031025309TRDU0
259 2.6500 XDUB 14:16:18 00031025310TRDU0
2,295 2.6400 XDUB 14:24:45 00031025353TRDU0
2,274 2.6350 XDUB 14:25:26 00031025362TRDU0
2,032 2.6200 XDUB 14:45:41 00031025634TRDU0
2,032 2.6200 XDUB 14:45:41 00031025635TRDU0
1,625 2.6200 XDUB 14:45:41 00031025636TRDU0
1,834 2.6250 XDUB 15:09:05 00031025820TRDU0
2,058 2.6400 XDUB 15:21:12 00031025901TRDU0
1,879 2.6350 XDUB 15:29:03 00031025950TRDU0
1,826 2.6350 XDUB 15:29:03 00031025951TRDU0
1,961 2.6350 XDUB 15:34:22 00031025998TRDU0
1,877 2.6350 XDUB 15:55:19 00031026079TRDU0
1,967 2.6300 XDUB 15:58:49 00031026093TRDU0
3,668 2.6350 XDUB 16:19:08 00031026225TRDU0
1,325 2.6300 XDUB 16:19:12 00031026226TRDU0
901 2.6300 XDUB 16:19:12 00031026227TRDU0
471 2.6300 XDUB 16:21:42 00031026241TRDU0
2,089 2.6300 XDUB 16:22:51 00031026249TRDU0


London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,688 2.2450 XLON 08:22:25 00031023888TRDU0
145 2.2550 XLON 09:46:11 00031024080TRDU0
1,577 2.2550 XLON 09:47:06 00031024084TRDU0
1,790 2.2550 XLON 09:47:06 00031024085TRDU0
51 2.2500 XLON 10:59:20 00031024610TRDU0
1,737 2.2500 XLON 11:17:30 00031024666TRDU0
1,846 2.2500 XLON 11:17:30 00031024667TRDU0
1,850 2.2500 XLON 13:08:05 00031025038TRDU0
1,796 2.2450 XLON 13:13:03 00031025061TRDU0
1,723 2.2450 XLON 14:17:45 00031025322TRDU0
1,837 2.2400 XLON 14:20:18 00031025333TRDU0
1,710 2.2400 XLON 14:20:18 00031025334TRDU0
250 2.2300 XLON 14:35:31 00031025570TRDU0
1,614 2.2300 XLON 14:35:31 00031025571TRDU0
1,742 2.2200 XLON 15:05:03 00031025785TRDU0
1,954 2.2350 XLON 15:29:03 00031025948TRDU0
1,783 2.2350 XLON 15:29:03 00031025949TRDU0
1,737 2.2300 XLON 15:58:49 00031026092TRDU0
2,422 2.2350 XLON 16:24:25 00031026255TRDU0
723 2.2350 XLON 16:24:25 00031026256TRDU0
25 2.2350 XLON 16:24:25 00031026257TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 445483
EQS News ID: 2410700

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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