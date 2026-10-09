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Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

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Cairn Homes PLC
2.62 EUR -0.05 EUR -1.87 %
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Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

09-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

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9 October 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 8th October 2026 it purchased a total of 98,771 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 68,771 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6700
 		 £2.2600
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6300
 		 £2.2300
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6507
 		 £2.2452
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,730,396 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary


 

Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,194 2.6550 XDUB 08:40:19 00031030482TRDU0
1,742 2.6500 XDUB 08:40:19 00031030483TRDU0
2,277 2.6700 XDUB 09:20:03 00031030555TRDU0
2,090 2.6700 XDUB 09:31:57 00031030633TRDU0
2,032 2.6650 XDUB 09:31:57 00031030634TRDU0
2,141 2.6650 XDUB 09:31:57 00031030635TRDU0
1,957 2.6550 XDUB 10:04:02 00031030752TRDU0
2,193 2.6600 XDUB 10:58:27 00031030848TRDU0
2,188 2.6550 XDUB 11:17:59 00031030868TRDU0
2,403 2.6450 XDUB 11:25:21 00031030874TRDU0
2,146 2.6500 XDUB 12:07:35 00031030950TRDU0
2,280 2.6500 XDUB 12:44:10 00031031199TRDU0
2,341 2.6450 XDUB 12:44:11 00031031200TRDU0
756 2.6450 XDUB 12:44:11 00031031201TRDU0
1,421 2.6450 XDUB 12:44:11 00031031202TRDU0
1,154 2.6550 XDUB 13:37:35 00031031692TRDU0
1,031 2.6550 XDUB 13:37:35 00031031693TRDU0
1,981 2.6600 XDUB 13:54:36 00031031734TRDU0
546 2.6600 XDUB 14:08:37 00031031777TRDU0
1,393 2.6600 XDUB 14:08:37 00031031778TRDU0
1,903 2.6500 XDUB 14:29:20 00031031819TRDU0
1,949 2.6500 XDUB 14:29:20 00031031820TRDU0
2,063 2.6550 XDUB 14:39:48 00031031837TRDU0
1,883 2.6550 XDUB 14:48:25 00031031856TRDU0
2,236 2.6550 XDUB 14:56:45 00031031865TRDU0
5,694 2.6550 XDUB 14:58:00 00031031869TRDU0
1,986 2.6500 XDUB 15:31:03 00031031939TRDU0
2,229 2.6450 XDUB 15:40:08 00031031967TRDU0
2,299 2.6400 XDUB 15:49:09 00031031987TRDU0
2,174 2.6350 XDUB 15:59:25 00031032008TRDU0
2,154 2.6300 XDUB 15:59:25 00031032009TRDU0
2,192 2.6300 XDUB 16:15:57 00031032076TRDU0
2,148 2.6300 XDUB 16:21:03 00031032109TRDU0
1,046 2.6300 XDUB 16:25:00 00031032128TRDU0
549 2.6300 XDUB 16:25:00 00031032129TRDU0

London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,714 2.2500 XLON 08:40:19 00031030484TRDU0
1,857 2.2600 XLON 09:31:57 00031030632TRDU0
1,746 2.2500 XLON 09:58:06 00031030711TRDU0
1,765 2.2550 XLON 10:58:27 00031030849TRDU0
1,806 2.2500 XLON 11:50:10 00031030922TRDU0
1,729 2.2450 XLON 12:44:06 00031031198TRDU0
1,728 2.2450 XLON 12:44:06 00031031197TRDU0
1,805 2.2450 XLON 14:11:28 00031031780TRDU0
1,723 2.2450 XLON 14:11:28 00031031779TRDU0
1,771 2.2450 XLON 14:29:22 00031031822TRDU0
4,193 2.2450 XLON 15:19:02 00031031902TRDU0
1,858 2.2450 XLON 15:19:02 00031031901TRDU0
765 2.2400 XLON 15:40:08 00031031968TRDU0
901 2.2400 XLON 15:40:09 00031031970TRDU0
238 2.2400 XLON 15:40:09 00031031969TRDU0
1,725 2.2350 XLON 15:50:21 00031031990TRDU0
2,676 2.2300 XLON 16:25:00 00031032127TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 445863
EQS News ID: 2412852

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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