Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



09-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





9 October 2026



Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 8th October 2026 it purchased a total of 98,771 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 68,771 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6700

£ 2.2600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6300

£ 2.2300

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6507

£ 2.2452



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,730,396 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,194 2.6550 XDUB 08:40:19 00031030482TRDU0 1,742 2.6500 XDUB 08:40:19 00031030483TRDU0 2,277 2.6700 XDUB 09:20:03 00031030555TRDU0 2,090 2.6700 XDUB 09:31:57 00031030633TRDU0 2,032 2.6650 XDUB 09:31:57 00031030634TRDU0 2,141 2.6650 XDUB 09:31:57 00031030635TRDU0 1,957 2.6550 XDUB 10:04:02 00031030752TRDU0 2,193 2.6600 XDUB 10:58:27 00031030848TRDU0 2,188 2.6550 XDUB 11:17:59 00031030868TRDU0 2,403 2.6450 XDUB 11:25:21 00031030874TRDU0 2,146 2.6500 XDUB 12:07:35 00031030950TRDU0 2,280 2.6500 XDUB 12:44:10 00031031199TRDU0 2,341 2.6450 XDUB 12:44:11 00031031200TRDU0 756 2.6450 XDUB 12:44:11 00031031201TRDU0 1,421 2.6450 XDUB 12:44:11 00031031202TRDU0 1,154 2.6550 XDUB 13:37:35 00031031692TRDU0 1,031 2.6550 XDUB 13:37:35 00031031693TRDU0 1,981 2.6600 XDUB 13:54:36 00031031734TRDU0 546 2.6600 XDUB 14:08:37 00031031777TRDU0 1,393 2.6600 XDUB 14:08:37 00031031778TRDU0 1,903 2.6500 XDUB 14:29:20 00031031819TRDU0 1,949 2.6500 XDUB 14:29:20 00031031820TRDU0 2,063 2.6550 XDUB 14:39:48 00031031837TRDU0 1,883 2.6550 XDUB 14:48:25 00031031856TRDU0 2,236 2.6550 XDUB 14:56:45 00031031865TRDU0 5,694 2.6550 XDUB 14:58:00 00031031869TRDU0 1,986 2.6500 XDUB 15:31:03 00031031939TRDU0 2,229 2.6450 XDUB 15:40:08 00031031967TRDU0 2,299 2.6400 XDUB 15:49:09 00031031987TRDU0 2,174 2.6350 XDUB 15:59:25 00031032008TRDU0 2,154 2.6300 XDUB 15:59:25 00031032009TRDU0 2,192 2.6300 XDUB 16:15:57 00031032076TRDU0 2,148 2.6300 XDUB 16:21:03 00031032109TRDU0 1,046 2.6300 XDUB 16:25:00 00031032128TRDU0 549 2.6300 XDUB 16:25:00 00031032129TRDU0

London Stock Exchange