Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



13-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





13 October 2026



Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares



The Company announces that on 12th October 2026 it purchased a total of 95,872 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 25,872 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6300

£ 2.2200

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.5950

£ 2.2000

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6238

£ 2.2169



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,534,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,949 2.6200 XDUB 08:22:09 00031033554TRDU0 1,967 2.6100 XDUB 08:38:55 00031033577TRDU0 2,097 2.6050 XDUB 08:58:15 00031033593TRDU0 2,179 2.5950 XDUB 09:20:22 00031033745TRDU0 2,198 2.6200 XDUB 09:43:51 00031033957TRDU0 1 2.6200 XDUB 10:01:57 00031034000TRDU0 2,126 2.6200 XDUB 10:03:45 00031034005TRDU0 2,100 2.6200 XDUB 10:03:45 00031034004TRDU0 2,047 2.6300 XDUB 10:48:15 00031034249TRDU0 3,893 2.6250 XDUB 11:06:26 00031034349TRDU0 6,309 2.6300 XDUB 13:00:40 00031034976TRDU0 7,728 2.6300 XDUB 13:00:40 00031034975TRDU0 2,035 2.6250 XDUB 14:02:58 00031035326TRDU0 2,232 2.6300 XDUB 14:26:32 00031035470TRDU0 1,927 2.6300 XDUB 14:33:29 00031035579TRDU0 5,870 2.6300 XDUB 14:34:20 00031035595TRDU0 2,282 2.6200 XDUB 14:50:15 00031035779TRDU0 4,415 2.6250 XDUB 15:09:13 00031035943TRDU0 2,120 2.6250 XDUB 15:38:34 00031036210TRDU0 761 2.6250 XDUB 15:38:34 00031036209TRDU0 1,770 2.6250 XDUB 15:46:24 00031036254TRDU0 1,641 2.6250 XDUB 15:46:24 00031036253TRDU0 2,005 2.6250 XDUB 15:59:34 00031036356TRDU0 2,100 2.6250 XDUB 15:59:34 00031036355TRDU0 727 2.6250 XDUB 16:05:39 00031036406TRDU0 767 2.6250 XDUB 16:08:03 00031036464TRDU0 2,094 2.6200 XDUB 16:16:20 00031036564TRDU0 2,660 2.6200 XDUB 16:18:33 00031036575TRDU0

London Stock Exchange