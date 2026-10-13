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Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

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Cairn Homes PLC
2.62 EUR 0.02 EUR 0.77 %
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Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

13-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

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13 October 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 12th October 2026 it purchased a total of 95,872 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 25,872
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6300
 		 £2.2200
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.5950
 		 £2.2000
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6238
 		 £2.2169
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,534,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,949 2.6200 XDUB 08:22:09 00031033554TRDU0
1,967 2.6100 XDUB 08:38:55 00031033577TRDU0
2,097 2.6050 XDUB 08:58:15 00031033593TRDU0
2,179 2.5950 XDUB 09:20:22 00031033745TRDU0
2,198 2.6200 XDUB 09:43:51 00031033957TRDU0
1 2.6200 XDUB 10:01:57 00031034000TRDU0
2,126 2.6200 XDUB 10:03:45 00031034005TRDU0
2,100 2.6200 XDUB 10:03:45 00031034004TRDU0
2,047 2.6300 XDUB 10:48:15 00031034249TRDU0
3,893 2.6250 XDUB 11:06:26 00031034349TRDU0
6,309 2.6300 XDUB 13:00:40 00031034976TRDU0
7,728 2.6300 XDUB 13:00:40 00031034975TRDU0
2,035 2.6250 XDUB 14:02:58 00031035326TRDU0
2,232 2.6300 XDUB 14:26:32 00031035470TRDU0
1,927 2.6300 XDUB 14:33:29 00031035579TRDU0
5,870 2.6300 XDUB 14:34:20 00031035595TRDU0
2,282 2.6200 XDUB 14:50:15 00031035779TRDU0
4,415 2.6250 XDUB 15:09:13 00031035943TRDU0
2,120 2.6250 XDUB 15:38:34 00031036210TRDU0
761 2.6250 XDUB 15:38:34 00031036209TRDU0
1,770 2.6250 XDUB 15:46:24 00031036254TRDU0
1,641 2.6250 XDUB 15:46:24 00031036253TRDU0
2,005 2.6250 XDUB 15:59:34 00031036356TRDU0
2,100 2.6250 XDUB 15:59:34 00031036355TRDU0
727 2.6250 XDUB 16:05:39 00031036406TRDU0
767 2.6250 XDUB 16:08:03 00031036464TRDU0
2,094 2.6200 XDUB 16:16:20 00031036564TRDU0
2,660 2.6200 XDUB 16:18:33 00031036575TRDU0


London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
609 2.2200 XLON 08:17:06 00031033545TRDU0
1,319 2.2200 XLON 08:17:06 00031033546TRDU0
1,015 2.2000 XLON 08:58:15 00031033591TRDU0
426 2.2000 XLON 08:58:15 00031033592TRDU0
254 2.2000 XLON 08:58:15 00031033594TRDU0
66 2.2000 XLON 08:58:15 00031033595TRDU0
1,883 2.2150 XLON 09:55:10 00031033983TRDU0
1,752 2.2150 XLON 11:06:31 00031034350TRDU0
12 2.2200 XLON 13:00:40 00031034974TRDU0
1,729 2.2200 XLON 13:00:43 00031034978TRDU0
1,855 2.2200 XLON 13:08:14 00031035008TRDU0
1,752 2.2200 XLON 13:22:30 00031035101TRDU0
1,793 2.2200 XLON 13:22:30 00031035102TRDU0
2,028 2.2200 XLON 14:37:59 00031035642TRDU0
1,722 2.2150 XLON 14:47:23 00031035762TRDU0
1,700 2.2150 XLON 14:47:23 00031035763TRDU0
1,802 2.2150 XLON 14:59:38 00031035837TRDU0
1,751 2.2200 XLON 15:51:12 00031036293TRDU0
1,751 2.2200 XLON 15:51:12 00031036294TRDU0
653 2.2200 XLON 16:20:11 00031036590TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 446118
EQS News ID: 2414400

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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