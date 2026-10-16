Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



16-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





16 October 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 15th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6800

£ 2.2600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6350

£ 2.2300

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6475

£ 2.2382



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,234,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,381 2.6450 XDUB 08:02:40 00031041218TRDU0 1,671 2.6500 XDUB 08:29:34 00031041388TRDU0 660 2.6500 XDUB 08:29:34 00031041389TRDU0 2,304 2.6550 XDUB 08:34:20 00031041495TRDU0 1,937 2.6800 XDUB 08:52:59 00031041593TRDU0 2,029 2.6650 XDUB 09:08:34 00031041649TRDU0 2,158 2.6500 XDUB 09:30:22 00031041750TRDU0 2,209 2.6500 XDUB 09:55:48 00031041889TRDU0 2,051 2.6500 XDUB 10:18:21 00031041980TRDU0 3,845 2.6450 XDUB 11:18:51 00031042161TRDU0 2,209 2.6450 XDUB 11:28:10 00031042175TRDU0 1,986 2.6400 XDUB 11:50:27 00031042224TRDU0 210 2.6400 XDUB 12:30:00 00031042280TRDU0 268 2.6400 XDUB 12:30:00 00031042281TRDU0 268 2.6400 XDUB 12:30:00 00031042282TRDU0 1,190 2.6400 XDUB 12:39:44 00031042288TRDU0 28 2.6400 XDUB 12:39:44 00031042289TRDU0 1,190 2.6400 XDUB 12:39:44 00031042290TRDU0 1,764 2.6400 XDUB 12:43:09 00031042295TRDU0 2,107 2.6450 XDUB 13:07:44 00031042343TRDU0 1,952 2.6450 XDUB 13:19:09 00031042355TRDU0 2,176 2.6450 XDUB 14:07:39 00031042466TRDU0 4,322 2.6400 XDUB 14:12:09 00031042472TRDU0 1,969 2.6350 XDUB 14:24:06 00031042508TRDU0 2,427 2.6400 XDUB 14:44:38 00031042531TRDU0 2,156 2.6400 XDUB 14:44:38 00031042532TRDU0 1,971 2.6400 XDUB 15:01:18 00031042546TRDU0 2,009 2.6400 XDUB 15:01:18 00031042547TRDU0 1,977 2.6550 XDUB 15:08:06 00031042580TRDU0 295 2.6550 XDUB 15:08:07 00031042581TRDU0 2,239 2.6500 XDUB 15:18:08 00031042611TRDU0 2,233 2.6500 XDUB 15:30:16 00031042634TRDU0 2,191 2.6550 XDUB 15:42:56 00031042678TRDU0 2,045 2.6500 XDUB 15:47:10 00031042697TRDU0 2,008 2.6500 XDUB 16:01:06 00031042798TRDU0 2,100 2.6500 XDUB 16:07:36 00031042877TRDU0 940 2.6500 XDUB 16:23:44 00031043002TRDU0 2,079 2.6500 XDUB 16:23:44 00031043003TRDU0 446 2.6500 XDUB 16:23:44 00031043004TRDU0

London Stock Exchange