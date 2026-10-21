Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



21-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





21 October 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 20th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6600

£ 2.2300

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6250

£ 2.2100

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6475



£ 2.2228



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,934,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,119 2.6400 XDUB 08:33:31 00031046525TRDU0 930 2.6400 XDUB 08:33:31 00031046526TRDU0 2,228 2.6400 XDUB 08:44:44 00031046564TRDU0 2,039 2.6450 XDUB 09:04:32 00031046625TRDU0 2,026 2.6400 XDUB 09:22:55 00031046759TRDU0 2,259 2.6400 XDUB 09:41:43 00031046912TRDU0 979 2.6350 XDUB 10:04:07 00031047071TRDU0 573 2.6350 XDUB 10:04:07 00031047072TRDU0 575 2.6350 XDUB 10:04:07 00031047073TRDU0 752 2.6250 XDUB 10:06:22 00031047083TRDU0 4,114 2.6400 XDUB 10:22:09 00031047141TRDU0 4,310 2.6400 XDUB 12:05:29 00031047651TRDU0 4,234 2.6400 XDUB 12:05:29 00031047652TRDU0 264 2.6400 XDUB 12:05:29 00031047653TRDU0 1,320 2.6400 XDUB 13:00:03 00031047910TRDU0 641 2.6400 XDUB 13:00:03 00031047911TRDU0 248 2.6400 XDUB 13:00:03 00031047912TRDU0 1,000 2.6450 XDUB 13:21:30 00031048012TRDU0 1,214 2.6450 XDUB 13:21:30 00031048013TRDU0 1,970 2.6450 XDUB 13:41:03 00031048170TRDU0 1,984 2.6450 XDUB 13:41:03 00031048171TRDU0 1,970 2.6450 XDUB 13:41:03 00031048172TRDU0 1,222 2.6500 XDUB 14:30:08 00031048606TRDU0 1,926 2.6500 XDUB 14:30:08 00031048607TRDU0 1,222 2.6500 XDUB 14:30:08 00031048608TRDU0 2,302 2.6500 XDUB 14:30:08 00031048609TRDU0 1,222 2.6500 XDUB 14:30:08 00031048610TRDU0 624 2.6500 XDUB 14:30:08 00031048611TRDU0 1,944 2.6500 XDUB 14:42:24 00031048809TRDU0 1,977 2.6600 XDUB 15:13:23 00031049169TRDU0 1,921 2.6600 XDUB 15:17:48 00031049196TRDU0 2,242 2.6550 XDUB 15:18:05 00031049210TRDU0 2,040 2.6600 XDUB 15:31:56 00031049349TRDU0 3,748 2.6600 XDUB 15:31:56 00031049350TRDU0 1,954 2.6550 XDUB 15:59:31 00031049471TRDU0 1,957 2.6550 XDUB 15:59:31 00031049474TRDU0 2,002 2.6550 XDUB 15:59:31 00031049475TRDU0 1,998 2.6550 XDUB 16:09:36 00031049560TRDU0 2,950 2.6550 XDUB 16:20:45 00031049639TRDU0

London Stock Exchange