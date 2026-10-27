Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



27-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





27 October 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 26th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.7700

£ 2.3150

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.7200

£ 2.2850

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €2.7507



£2.3062



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,534,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,373 2.7250 XDUB 08:14:25 00031057587TRDU0 2,136 2.7200 XDUB 08:26:48 00031057608TRDU0 2,279 2.7400 XDUB 09:17:05 00031057701TRDU0 1,290 2.7350 XDUB 09:19:55 00031057709TRDU0 1,290 2.7350 XDUB 09:19:55 00031057710TRDU0 267 2.7600 XDUB 10:09:56 00031057828TRDU0 2,078 2.7600 XDUB 10:09:56 00031057829TRDU0 171 2.7600 XDUB 10:16:55 00031057838TRDU0 2,072 2.7600 XDUB 10:16:55 00031057839TRDU0 6,006 2.7550 XDUB 10:29:36 00031057867TRDU0 2,010 2.7700 XDUB 11:31:10 00031057965TRDU0 2,176 2.7650 XDUB 11:51:42 00031057977TRDU0 2,045 2.7600 XDUB 12:05:40 00031057990TRDU0 660 2.7650 XDUB 12:36:49 00031058028TRDU0 2,061 2.7650 XDUB 12:43:35 00031058032TRDU0 2,106 2.7600 XDUB 12:48:02 00031058046TRDU0 2,118 2.7600 XDUB 12:48:02 00031058047TRDU0 2,012 2.7600 XDUB 13:03:53 00031058054TRDU0 2,032 2.7600 XDUB 13:15:36 00031058056TRDU0 2,298 2.7600 XDUB 13:46:46 00031058088TRDU0 2,198 2.7600 XDUB 13:46:46 00031058089TRDU0 1,572 2.7550 XDUB 14:24:31 00031058130TRDU0 2,258 2.7550 XDUB 14:24:31 00031058131TRDU0 1,572 2.7550 XDUB 14:24:31 00031058132TRDU0 967 2.7550 XDUB 14:24:31 00031058133TRDU0 25 2.7550 XDUB 14:51:40 00031058196TRDU0 12 2.7550 XDUB 14:51:41 00031058197TRDU0 1,528 2.7550 XDUB 14:57:17 00031058218TRDU0 1,528 2.7550 XDUB 14:57:17 00031058219TRDU0 1,528 2.7550 XDUB 14:57:17 00031058220TRDU0 90 2.7550 XDUB 14:57:17 00031058221TRDU0 2,009 2.7450 XDUB 15:29:36 00031058286TRDU0 4,131 2.7450 XDUB 15:38:19 00031058295TRDU0 2,298 2.7450 XDUB 15:38:19 00031058296TRDU0 2,384 2.7400 XDUB 15:55:38 00031058326TRDU0 4,420 2.7400 XDUB 16:20:58 00031058358TRDU0

London Stock Exchange