Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc:Transaction in Own Shares



28-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





28 October 2026



Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 27th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7900

£ 2.3300

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7300

£ 2.2950

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7618



£ 2.2113



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,434,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,471 2.7450 XDUB 08:00:14 00031058450TRDU0 2,482 2.7450 XDUB 08:17:20 00031058510TRDU0 2,355 2.7300 XDUB 08:45:12 00031058547TRDU0 2,248 2.7300 XDUB 08:45:12 00031058548TRDU0 2,393 2.7500 XDUB 09:41:30 00031058599TRDU0 2,390 2.7450 XDUB 09:41:30 00031058600TRDU0 2 2.7450 XDUB 10:24:58 00031058693TRDU0 506 2.7500 XDUB 10:25:28 00031058694TRDU0 2,326 2.7500 XDUB 10:29:22 00031058698TRDU0 2,318 2.7550 XDUB 10:49:46 00031058735TRDU0 1,094 2.7500 XDUB 10:49:46 00031058736TRDU0 1,287 2.7500 XDUB 10:49:46 00031058737TRDU0 4,840 2.7500 XDUB 11:52:41 00031058863TRDU0 2,507 2.7500 XDUB 11:52:41 00031058864TRDU0 2,358 2.7400 XDUB 12:30:47 00031058917TRDU0 780 2.7400 XDUB 13:11:53 00031059066TRDU0 1,492 2.7400 XDUB 13:11:53 00031059067TRDU0 2,340 2.7400 XDUB 13:21:05 00031059091TRDU0 2,340 2.7400 XDUB 13:21:05 00031059092TRDU0 361 2.7400 XDUB 13:21:05 00031059093TRDU0 2,510 2.7550 XDUB 13:41:37 00031059224TRDU0 1,450 2.7700 XDUB 14:05:06 00031059385TRDU0 3,168 2.7850 XDUB 14:20:02 00031059501TRDU0 4,826 2.7900 XDUB 14:36:47 00031059608TRDU0 64 2.7900 XDUB 15:10:11 00031059924TRDU0 712 2.7900 XDUB 15:10:11 00031059925TRDU0 1,540 2.7900 XDUB 15:10:11 00031059926TRDU0 2,680 2.7900 XDUB 15:27:27 00031060093TRDU0 1,635 2.7900 XDUB 15:40:21 00031060224TRDU0 725 2.7900 XDUB 15:40:21 00031060225TRDU0 940 2.7850 XDUB 15:41:51 00031060254TRDU0 535 2.7850 XDUB 15:41:51 00031060255TRDU0 1,475 2.7850 XDUB 15:42:10 00031060258TRDU0 1,000 2.7850 XDUB 15:42:10 00031060259TRDU0 6 2.7850 XDUB 15:42:10 00031060260TRDU0 1,000 2.7850 XDUB 15:42:10 00031060261TRDU0 2,353 2.7800 XDUB 16:14:53 00031060756TRDU0 1,630 2.7850 XDUB 16:21:22 00031060965TRDU0 1,581 2.7850 XDUB 16:21:22 00031060966TRDU0 1,280 2.7850 XDUB 16:21:22 00031060967TRDU0

London Stock Exchange