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Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

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Cairn Homes PLC
2.76 EUR -0.02 EUR -0.72 %
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Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

29-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

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29 October 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 28th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.8150
 		 £2.3550
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7550
 		 £2.3050
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7859

 		 £2.3318
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,334,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone GMT
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,408 2.7750 XDUB 08:02:12 00031061427TRDU0
2,970 2.7850 XDUB 08:41:44 00031061588TRDU0
7 2.7900 XDUB 09:10:36 00031061694TRDU0
7,515 2.8000 XDUB 10:09:00 00031061976TRDU0
1,384 2.8000 XDUB 10:13:30 00031061985TRDU0
1,196 2.8000 XDUB 10:13:30 00031061986TRDU0
6,875 2.7950 XDUB 10:29:38 00031062130TRDU0
2,321 2.7900 XDUB 11:07:08 00031062209TRDU0
2,566 2.7850 XDUB 12:03:36 00031062649TRDU0
2,628 2.7900 XDUB 12:38:28 00031062940TRDU0
2,023 2.7950 XDUB 12:57:09 00031063004TRDU0
632 2.7950 XDUB 12:57:09 00031063005TRDU0
1,453 2.8150 XDUB 13:10:52 00031063248TRDU0
1,453 2.8150 XDUB 13:10:52 00031063249TRDU0
62 2.8150 XDUB 13:10:52 00031063250TRDU0
1,453 2.8150 XDUB 13:10:52 00031063251TRDU0
62 2.8150 XDUB 13:10:52 00031063252TRDU0
501 2.8150 XDUB 13:10:52 00031063253TRDU0
2,636 2.8100 XDUB 13:19:06 00031063291TRDU0
2,297 2.7950 XDUB 13:47:08 00031063542TRDU0
2,583 2.8000 XDUB 13:57:16 00031063642TRDU0
2,419 2.7850 XDUB 14:35:34 00031064009TRDU0
2,272 2.7800 XDUB 14:35:34 00031064011TRDU0
2,709 2.7800 XDUB 14:35:34 00031064012TRDU0
2,688 2.7600 XDUB 14:59:12 00031064149TRDU0
2,529 2.7550 XDUB 15:05:34 00031064241TRDU0
2,241 2.7650 XDUB 15:21:24 00031064432TRDU0
110 2.7650 XDUB 15:21:24 00031064433TRDU0
2,704 2.7650 XDUB 15:35:50 00031064504TRDU0
2,444 2.7600 XDUB 16:15:06 00031064871TRDU0
2,566 2.7550 XDUB 16:17:44 00031064894TRDU0
2,293 2.7600 XDUB 16:26:03 00031064940TRDU0

London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,048 2.3300 XLON 08:33:54 00031061524TRDU0
1,897 2.3400 XLON 09:55:04 00031061947TRDU0
2,260 2.3400 XLON 09:55:04 00031061948TRDU0
2,062 2.3400 XLON 10:29:39 00031062131TRDU0
1,892 2.3350 XLON 11:07:08 00031062208TRDU0
1,917 2.3350 XLON 12:23:35 00031062796TRDU0
2,041 2.3550 XLON 13:19:06 00031063289TRDU0
1,931 2.3550 XLON 13:19:06 00031063290TRDU0
1,990 2.3450 XLON 13:43:53 00031063524TRDU0
1,896 2.3400 XLON 14:11:10 00031063767TRDU0
1,881 2.3300 XLON 14:35:34 00031064010TRDU0
2,018 2.3150 XLON 14:53:23 00031064125TRDU0
2,038 2.3100 XLON 15:35:50 00031064505TRDU0
2,095 2.3050 XLON 15:49:12 00031064636TRDU0
2,034 2.3050 XLON 16:26:55 00031064942TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 447796
EQS News ID: 2424126

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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