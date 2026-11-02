Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



02-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





02 November 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 30th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.8100

£ 2.3400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7700

£ 2.3050

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7822



£ 2.3185



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,137,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,419 2.8050 XDUB 08:23:08 00031067377TRDU0 2,533 2.8100 XDUB 08:44:26 00031067403TRDU0 254 2.8000 XDUB 09:04:01 00031067437TRDU0 2,054 2.8000 XDUB 09:04:01 00031067439TRDU0 2,625 2.8000 XDUB 09:04:01 00031067440TRDU0 1,468 2.7850 XDUB 09:44:09 00031067484TRDU0 613 2.7850 XDUB 09:44:09 00031067485TRDU0 855 2.7850 XDUB 09:44:09 00031067486TRDU0 2,374 2.7850 XDUB 09:44:09 00031067487TRDU0 2,494 2.7850 XDUB 10:44:19 00031067559TRDU0 2,734 2.7950 XDUB 11:21:12 00031067614TRDU0 2,507 2.7950 XDUB 11:21:12 00031067615TRDU0 2,582 2.7900 XDUB 11:21:12 00031067616TRDU0 2,375 2.7850 XDUB 12:16:56 00031067747TRDU0 3,109 2.7850 XDUB 13:30:49 00031067877TRDU0 3,109 2.7850 XDUB 13:30:56 00031067878TRDU0 1,131 2.7850 XDUB 13:30:56 00031067880TRDU0 2,468 2.7800 XDUB 13:30:56 00031067881TRDU0 1,682 2.7750 XDUB 14:28:12 00031068197TRDU0 822 2.7750 XDUB 14:28:12 00031068198TRDU0 1,289 2.7750 XDUB 14:40:38 00031068407TRDU0 1,467 2.7750 XDUB 14:40:38 00031068408TRDU0 5,123 2.7750 XDUB 14:52:04 00031068542TRDU0 2,709 2.7700 XDUB 14:52:04 00031068544TRDU0 2,453 2.7700 XDUB 15:07:42 00031068660TRDU0 2,549 2.7700 XDUB 15:40:35 00031068886TRDU0 2,521 2.7700 XDUB 15:52:58 00031068981TRDU0 2,511 2.7700 XDUB 16:04:13 00031069049TRDU0 2,445 2.7700 XDUB 16:13:10 00031069142TRDU0 2,705 2.7700 XDUB 16:19:31 00031069192TRDU0 4,020 2.7700 XDUB 16:23:45 00031069232TRDU0

London Stock Exchange