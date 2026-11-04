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Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

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Cairn Homes PLC
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Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

04-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

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04 November 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 3rd November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.8150
 		 £2.3450
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7700
 		 £2.3100
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7930

 		 £2.3284
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,937,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary


 

Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone GMT
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,736 2.7850 XDUB 08:30:00 00031073436TRDU0
1,736 2.7850 XDUB 08:30:00 00031073437TRDU0
1,473 2.7850 XDUB 08:30:00 00031073438TRDU0
4,740 2.7700 XDUB 09:01:14 00031073521TRDU0
1,844 2.7850 XDUB 10:03:24 00031073921TRDU0
462 2.7850 XDUB 10:03:24 00031073922TRDU0
4,984 2.7800 XDUB 10:12:28 00031073938TRDU0
2,467 2.7800 XDUB 11:01:45 00031074046TRDU0
2,462 2.7800 XDUB 11:23:14 00031074096TRDU0
2,766 2.7800 XDUB 12:22:24 00031074156TRDU0
2,651 2.7800 XDUB 12:55:15 00031074213TRDU0
2,718 2.7800 XDUB 13:19:03 00031074270TRDU0
2,353 2.7950 XDUB 13:30:16 00031074291TRDU0
2,986 2.7950 XDUB 13:30:16 00031074292TRDU0
2,328 2.8100 XDUB 14:24:42 00031074623TRDU0
2,770 2.8100 XDUB 14:24:42 00031074624TRDU0
2,307 2.8000 XDUB 14:26:19 00031074631TRDU0
2,309 2.8000 XDUB 14:26:19 00031074632TRDU0
1,431 2.8150 XDUB 14:57:51 00031074826TRDU0
1,431 2.8150 XDUB 14:57:51 00031074827TRDU0
1,431 2.8150 XDUB 14:57:51 00031074828TRDU0
212 2.8150 XDUB 14:57:51 00031074829TRDU0
312 2.8150 XDUB 14:57:51 00031074830TRDU0
2,500 2.8050 XDUB 15:10:43 00031074913TRDU0
2,437 2.8050 XDUB 15:10:43 00031074914TRDU0
158 2.8050 XDUB 15:47:08 00031075037TRDU0
2,589 2.8050 XDUB 15:47:08 00031075038TRDU0
5,436 2.8050 XDUB 15:51:14 00031075067TRDU0
2,798 2.8000 XDUB 16:01:09 00031075100TRDU0
4,173 2.7900 XDUB 16:19:11 00031075201TRDU0

London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,886 2.3100 XLON 08:05:02 00031073384TRDU0
1,951 2.3100 XLON 08:57:56 00031073514TRDU0
1,893 2.3200 XLON 10:12:28 00031073937TRDU0
1,892 2.3200 XLON 10:34:44 00031073990TRDU0
1,878 2.3150 XLON 11:36:48 00031074114TRDU0
3,885 2.3150 XLON 12:56:04 00031074216TRDU0
1,958 2.3350 XLON 13:31:15 00031074322TRDU0
3,936 2.3400 XLON 14:24:47 00031074627TRDU0
2,035 2.3450 XLON 14:57:51 00031074825TRDU0
1,934 2.3400 XLON 15:03:26 00031074889TRDU0
4,190 2.3400 XLON 15:56:21 00031075080TRDU0
2,562 2.3350 XLON 16:25:12 00031075236TRDU0


 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 448464
EQS News ID: 2427800

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.