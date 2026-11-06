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Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

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Cairn Homes PLC
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Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

06-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

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06 November 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 5th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
  Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.8200
 		 £2.3350
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7600
 		 £2.3050
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7912

 		 £2.3279
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,737,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone GMT
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,734 2.8150 XDUB 08:36:28 00031078679TRDU0
2,552 2.8200 XDUB 09:01:23 00031079069TRDU0
2,614 2.8100 XDUB 09:16:32 00031079185TRDU0
2,797 2.8150 XDUB 09:47:59 00031079486TRDU0
2,613 2.8000 XDUB 10:03:03 00031079537TRDU0
2,976 2.7950 XDUB 10:39:36 00031079718TRDU0
2,854 2.8000 XDUB 10:39:36 00031079717TRDU0
2,537 2.8000 XDUB 11:53:12 00031079839TRDU0
2,695 2.8000 XDUB 12:20:57 00031079850TRDU0
2,499 2.8000 XDUB 12:56:43 00031079889TRDU0
1,540 2.7950 XDUB 13:07:10 00031079902TRDU0
451 2.7950 XDUB 13:07:10 00031079900TRDU0
451 2.7950 XDUB 13:07:10 00031079898TRDU0
2,372 2.7950 XDUB 13:36:00 00031079977TRDU0
2 2.7950 XDUB 13:54:23 00031080058TRDU0
1,226 2.7950 XDUB 13:54:24 00031080060TRDU0
1,295 2.7950 XDUB 13:54:24 00031080059TRDU0
2,402 2.7950 XDUB 14:12:08 00031080123TRDU0
2,800 2.7900 XDUB 14:21:22 00031080186TRDU0
1,991 2.7900 XDUB 14:21:22 00031080185TRDU0
2,357 2.8000 XDUB 14:37:54 00031080412TRDU0
2,699 2.7850 XDUB 14:53:40 00031080526TRDU0
1,511 2.7800 XDUB 15:06:22 00031080583TRDU0
1,071 2.7800 XDUB 15:06:23 00031080585TRDU0
440 2.7800 XDUB 15:06:24 00031080586TRDU0
1,625 2.7850 XDUB 15:17:44 00031080647TRDU0
2,471 2.7850 XDUB 15:17:44 00031080646TRDU0
1,625 2.7850 XDUB 15:17:44 00031080645TRDU0
1,311 2.7850 XDUB 15:17:44 00031080648TRDU0
2,596 2.7700 XDUB 15:45:30 00031080785TRDU0
2,699 2.7650 XDUB 16:04:58 00031080993TRDU0
1,350 2.7600 XDUB 16:08:55 00031081027TRDU0
2,569 2.7600 XDUB 16:15:50 00031081147TRDU0
4,275 2.7700 XDUB 16:25:58 00031081256TRDU0

London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,957 2.3350 XLON 08:06:03 00031078409TRDU0
1,920 2.3550 XLON 08:55:50 00031079042TRDU0
1,929 2.3450 XLON 09:52:48 00031079508TRDU0
1,911 2.3400 XLON 10:39:36 00031079713TRDU0
2,200 2.3350 XLON 12:00:05 00031079840TRDU0
1,886 2.3300 XLON 13:07:10 00031079901TRDU0
1,906 2.3300 XLON 13:07:10 00031079899TRDU0
1,911 2.3250 XLON 14:12:08 00031080125TRDU0
1,898 2.3250 XLON 14:12:08 00031080124TRDU0
1,921 2.3300 XLON 14:37:54 00031080411TRDU0
1,888 2.3200 XLON 14:50:03 00031080496TRDU0
1,915 2.3200 XLON 15:17:44 00031080644TRDU0
1,915 2.3150 XLON 15:26:42 00031080691TRDU0
1,979 2.3050 XLON 15:46:00 00031080788TRDU0
92 2.3050 XLON 15:46:00 00031080787TRDU0
376 2.3150 XLON 16:25:53 00031081255TRDU0
2,396 2.3150 XLON 16:25:53 00031081254TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 448733
EQS News ID: 2429542

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.