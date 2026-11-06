Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



06-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





06 November 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 5th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.8200

£ 2.3350 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7600

£ 2.3050

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7912



£ 2.3279



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,737,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,734 2.8150 XDUB 08:36:28 00031078679TRDU0 2,552 2.8200 XDUB 09:01:23 00031079069TRDU0 2,614 2.8100 XDUB 09:16:32 00031079185TRDU0 2,797 2.8150 XDUB 09:47:59 00031079486TRDU0 2,613 2.8000 XDUB 10:03:03 00031079537TRDU0 2,976 2.7950 XDUB 10:39:36 00031079718TRDU0 2,854 2.8000 XDUB 10:39:36 00031079717TRDU0 2,537 2.8000 XDUB 11:53:12 00031079839TRDU0 2,695 2.8000 XDUB 12:20:57 00031079850TRDU0 2,499 2.8000 XDUB 12:56:43 00031079889TRDU0 1,540 2.7950 XDUB 13:07:10 00031079902TRDU0 451 2.7950 XDUB 13:07:10 00031079900TRDU0 451 2.7950 XDUB 13:07:10 00031079898TRDU0 2,372 2.7950 XDUB 13:36:00 00031079977TRDU0 2 2.7950 XDUB 13:54:23 00031080058TRDU0 1,226 2.7950 XDUB 13:54:24 00031080060TRDU0 1,295 2.7950 XDUB 13:54:24 00031080059TRDU0 2,402 2.7950 XDUB 14:12:08 00031080123TRDU0 2,800 2.7900 XDUB 14:21:22 00031080186TRDU0 1,991 2.7900 XDUB 14:21:22 00031080185TRDU0 2,357 2.8000 XDUB 14:37:54 00031080412TRDU0 2,699 2.7850 XDUB 14:53:40 00031080526TRDU0 1,511 2.7800 XDUB 15:06:22 00031080583TRDU0 1,071 2.7800 XDUB 15:06:23 00031080585TRDU0 440 2.7800 XDUB 15:06:24 00031080586TRDU0 1,625 2.7850 XDUB 15:17:44 00031080647TRDU0 2,471 2.7850 XDUB 15:17:44 00031080646TRDU0 1,625 2.7850 XDUB 15:17:44 00031080645TRDU0 1,311 2.7850 XDUB 15:17:44 00031080648TRDU0 2,596 2.7700 XDUB 15:45:30 00031080785TRDU0 2,699 2.7650 XDUB 16:04:58 00031080993TRDU0 1,350 2.7600 XDUB 16:08:55 00031081027TRDU0 2,569 2.7600 XDUB 16:15:50 00031081147TRDU0 4,275 2.7700 XDUB 16:25:58 00031081256TRDU0

London Stock Exchange