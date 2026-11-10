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Cairn Homes Plc:Transaction in Own Shares

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Cairn Homes PLC
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Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc:Transaction in Own Shares

10-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

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10 November 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 9th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.8350
 		 £2.3650
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7850
 		 £2.3200
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.8107

 		 £2.3427
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,537,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone GMT
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
775 2.7850 XDUB 08:38:29 00031084261TRDU0
647 2.7850 XDUB 08:38:29 00031084262TRDU0
646 2.7850 XDUB 08:38:29 00031084263TRDU0
585 2.7850 XDUB 08:38:29 00031084264TRDU0
100 2.8000 XDUB 09:12:59 00031084383TRDU0
50 2.8000 XDUB 09:12:59 00031084382TRDU0
2,550 2.8000 XDUB 09:12:59 00031084384TRDU0
2,816 2.8000 XDUB 09:28:08 00031084421TRDU0
2,976 2.8150 XDUB 09:33:13 00031084427TRDU0
1,645 2.8100 XDUB 10:18:23 00031084545TRDU0
1,645 2.8100 XDUB 10:18:26 00031084546TRDU0
2,607 2.8350 XDUB 11:11:50 00031084671TRDU0
19 2.8350 XDUB 11:11:50 00031084670TRDU0
4,866 2.8350 XDUB 11:18:14 00031084678TRDU0
1,203 2.8300 XDUB 12:22:59 00031084947TRDU0
762 2.8300 XDUB 12:22:59 00031084946TRDU0
319 2.8300 XDUB 12:22:59 00031084948TRDU0
2,595 2.8200 XDUB 12:28:24 00031084962TRDU0
2,383 2.8150 XDUB 12:28:24 00031084963TRDU0
2,600 2.8200 XDUB 13:34:16 00031085136TRDU0
2,473 2.8100 XDUB 13:59:54 00031085210TRDU0
2,605 2.8150 XDUB 14:11:52 00031085228TRDU0
2,386 2.8100 XDUB 14:25:37 00031085258TRDU0
2,553 2.8050 XDUB 14:29:45 00031085291TRDU0
2,028 2.8050 XDUB 14:57:18 00031085522TRDU0
500 2.8050 XDUB 14:57:18 00031085521TRDU0
2,376 2.8100 XDUB 15:04:02 00031085579TRDU0
1,500 2.8100 XDUB 15:16:11 00031085634TRDU0
2,012 2.8100 XDUB 15:18:23 00031085648TRDU0
374 2.8100 XDUB 15:18:23 00031085647TRDU0
2,331 2.8050 XDUB 15:21:21 00031085672TRDU0
296 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:31 00031085844TRDU0
68 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:32 00031085846TRDU0
2 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:32 00031085847TRDU0
82 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:32 00031085848TRDU0
1 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:32 00031085849TRDU0
100 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:32 00031085850TRDU0
121 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:32 00031085851TRDU0
146 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:33 00031085852TRDU0
177 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:33 00031085853TRDU0
500 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:33 00031085854TRDU0
581 2.8050 XDUB 15:45:05 00031085907TRDU0
2,141 2.8050 XDUB 15:45:05 00031085906TRDU0
1,663 2.8050 XDUB 15:58:39 00031086089TRDU0
2,375 2.8050 XDUB 15:58:39 00031086088TRDU0
1,663 2.8050 XDUB 15:58:39 00031086118TRDU0
1,663 2.8050 XDUB 15:58:39 00031086128TRDU0
500 2.8050 XDUB 15:58:39 00031086133TRDU0
452 2.8050 XDUB 15:58:43 00031086138TRDU0
1,163 2.8050 XDUB 15:58:43 00031086137TRDU0
3,379 2.7950 XDUB 16:24:18 00031086360TRDU0


London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,146 2.3200 XLON 08:21:22 00031084231TRDU0
2,087 2.3300 XLON 09:10:59 00031084376TRDU0
1,972 2.3450 XLON 10:23:24 00031084577TRDU0
1,928 2.3650 XLON 11:49:23 00031084849TRDU0
1,922 2.3600 XLON 11:52:25 00031084855TRDU0
981 2.3600 XLON 12:27:08 00031084960TRDU0
151 2.3600 XLON 12:27:08 00031084959TRDU0
860 2.3600 XLON 12:27:08 00031084961TRDU0
132 2.3450 XLON 13:01:12 00031085003TRDU0
1,787 2.3450 XLON 13:09:54 00031085023TRDU0
1,880 2.3400 XLON 14:29:45 00031085290TRDU0
1,913 2.3400 XLON 14:29:45 00031085289TRDU0
1,936 2.3400 XLON 14:29:45 00031085288TRDU0
1,901 2.3400 XLON 14:57:18 00031085520TRDU0
2,010 2.3450 XLON 15:16:11 00031085633TRDU0
3,932 2.3400 XLON 15:58:39 00031086081TRDU0
170 2.3350 XLON 16:24:18 00031086359TRDU0
2,292 2.3350 XLON 16:24:18 00031086361TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 449028
EQS News ID: 2431208

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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