Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



11-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





11 November 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares



The Company announces that on 10th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.8200

£ 2.3650 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7700

£ 2.3150

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7845



£ 2.3250



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,437,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 605 2.8200 XDUB 08:03:01 00031086565TRDU0 668 2.8200 XDUB 08:03:01 00031086566TRDU0 900 2.8200 XDUB 08:03:01 00031086567TRDU0 119 2.8200 XDUB 08:03:01 00031086568TRDU0 88 2.8200 XDUB 08:03:01 00031086569TRDU0 2,437 2.8150 XDUB 08:14:14 00031086579TRDU0 1,060 2.7850 XDUB 10:02:29 00031086873TRDU0 1,700 2.7850 XDUB 10:02:29 00031086874TRDU0 2,060 2.7850 XDUB 10:02:29 00031086875TRDU0 2,638 2.7850 XDUB 10:02:30 00031086876TRDU0 653 2.7800 XDUB 10:28:32 00031086897TRDU0 655 2.7800 XDUB 10:28:32 00031086898TRDU0 650 2.7800 XDUB 10:28:33 00031086899TRDU0 2,078 2.7850 XDUB 10:49:42 00031086967TRDU0 442 2.7850 XDUB 10:49:42 00031086968TRDU0 16 2.7850 XDUB 11:18:27 00031087018TRDU0 75 2.7850 XDUB 11:18:28 00031087019TRDU0 2,707 2.7850 XDUB 11:19:29 00031087020TRDU0 336 2.7800 XDUB 11:51:07 00031087069TRDU0 335 2.7800 XDUB 11:51:07 00031087070TRDU0 335 2.7800 XDUB 11:51:07 00031087071TRDU0 1,948 2.7900 XDUB 12:02:50 00031087113TRDU0 510 2.7900 XDUB 12:02:50 00031087114TRDU0 145 2.7900 XDUB 12:31:07 00031087220TRDU0 589 2.7900 XDUB 12:31:07 00031087221TRDU0 1,809 2.7900 XDUB 12:31:07 00031087222TRDU0 633 2.7900 XDUB 13:04:06 00031087372TRDU0 2,361 2.7900 XDUB 13:04:31 00031087373TRDU0 5,209 2.7900 XDUB 13:23:19 00031087555TRDU0 2,677 2.7850 XDUB 13:30:02 00031087589TRDU0 1,331 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:08 00031087868TRDU0 1,194 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:08 00031087869TRDU0 456 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:27 00031087873TRDU0 1,253 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:27 00031087874TRDU0 978 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:27 00031087875TRDU0 731 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:27 00031087876TRDU0 522 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:27 00031087877TRDU0 374 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:27 00031087878TRDU0 1,335 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:27 00031087879TRDU0 33 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:27 00031087880TRDU0 1,559 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:27 00031087881TRDU0 2,449 2.7750 XDUB 14:46:23 00031088144TRDU0 1,445 2.7800 XDUB 15:29:01 00031088489TRDU0 2,815 2.7800 XDUB 15:29:01 00031088490TRDU0 2,373 2.7800 XDUB 15:29:01 00031088491TRDU0 1,445 2.7800 XDUB 15:29:01 00031088492TRDU0 2,312 2.7800 XDUB 15:29:01 00031088493TRDU0 2,498 2.7700 XDUB 16:04:37 00031088658TRDU0 539 2.7700 XDUB 16:19:46 00031088762TRDU0 1,077 2.7700 XDUB 16:19:46 00031088763TRDU0 539 2.7700 XDUB 16:23:00 00031088789TRDU0 509 2.7700 XDUB 16:23:00 00031088790TRDU0 321 2.7700 XDUB 16:23:01 00031088791TRDU0 539 2.7700 XDUB 16:26:10 00031088815TRDU0 539 2.7700 XDUB 16:26:10 00031088816TRDU0 538 2.7700 XDUB 16:26:10 00031088817TRDU0 3,858 2.7700 XDUB 16:26:23 00031088822TRDU0

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